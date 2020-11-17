Cosmetic Packaging Market worth Observing Strong Growth by 2027 Amcor PLC, Berry Global, Sonoco, Huhtamaki Oyj, Albea SA, HCP Packaging

The global cosmetic packaging market size expected to reach USD 66.98 billion by the end of 2027 and generated USD 50.66 in 2019, by registering a CAGR of 3.48 % across the globe. The primary factors are changing lifestyles of the people, growing middle-class population, and the surge in cross border sales and penetration of the internet into emerging markets. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and internet penetration in rural and urban areas has an impact on the growth of the global cosmetic packaging industry. Moreover, the growing popularity of natural and organic cosmetics along with the increased awareness among people regarding diseases such as skin cancer, Alzheimer’s, allergies, and congenital disabilities estimated to drive the global cosmetic packaging market.

Leading Cosmetic Packaging Market Players:

Amcor PLC, Berry Global Inc., Sonoco, Huhtamaki Oyj, Albea SA, HCP Packaging, TriMas Corporation, AptarGroup, Inc., Gerresheimer AG, DS Smith PLC, World Wide Packaging LLC, Graham Packaging International, Libo Cosmetics Co., Ltd., Brimar Packaging USA, Cosmopak USA Llc, and APC Packaging

Furthermore, improving economic conditions around the globe, along with the growing emphasis on cosmetics products in the emerging markets, will spur the global cosmetic packaging industry in the analysis periods. Also, the upsurge in income level will bring about an increase in the level of per capita consumption of cosmetics, thereby providing huge development potential for the cosmetics packaging market in the estimated periods. With the rapid development of mobile internet and e-commerce, the consumption wave of cosmetics products has transmitted fast around the world. The introduction of eco-friendly and sustainable packaging and innovation in the product lines of the companies also plays a vital role in the growth of the cosmetic packaging market. Advanced and the rise in trend for printing technologies such as hot stamp foil printing and flexography and introduction of innovative and eye-catching packaging will accelerate the demand for cosmetics packaging products.

Based on type, the global cosmetic packaging market classified into Bottles, Tubes, Jars, Containers, Blister & Strip Packs, Folding Cartons, Aerosol Cans, and Flexible Plastics. The Bottles segment likely to lead the market by 2027, owing to a surge in demand for bottles from personal care and hair care products. Additionally, bottles can be customized according to the requirements of the customers and printed with unique ideas & patterns.

