Packaging Printing Market Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook Mondi plc, Sonoco Products Company, Graphics Packaging Holding Company

The global packaging printing market size valued at USD 356.7 Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 501.66 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.25%, during 2020-2027. The primary factors are the surge in demand for bottled water, alcoholic beverages, carbonated soft drinks, and packed juices. Additionally, the increasing demand for packaged beverages across the world estimated to boom the growth of global packaging printing in the upcoming periods. Moreover, the upsurge in consumer expenditure and the rise in demand for sustainable products boost the growth of the global packaging printing industry. The introduction of innovative, flexible packaging designs enables food and beverage products by manufacturers to enable the growth of the packaging printing industry.

Leading Packaging Printing Market Players:

Mondi plc, Sonoco Products Company, Graphics Packaging Holding Company, Quad/Graphics, Amcor Limited, Constantia Flexibles, Quantum Print and Packaging Limited, WS Packaging Group, Toppan Printing Company, Xerox Inc., HP Inc, N.V. Graphics Inc., and Duncan Printing group

Printing plays the role of transmitting information and publicizing products. High-quality packaging printing helps to attract consumers’ attention and transmit product quality information, thereby increasing product sales. At the same time, the technically complex packaging and printing are conducive to consumers to distinguish authenticity and plays a vital role in product anti-counterfeiting. Furthermore, the increasing demand for visual appeal and innovative printing techniques on various consumable products would likely drive the growth of the global packaging printing market in the next few years. Also, the surge in consumer’s preference for the consumption of packaged clean drinking water, and the bottled water will spur the packaging printing market growth worldwide.

Based on packaging type, the global packaging printing market classified into Labels & Tags, Plastics, Glass, Metal, Paper and Paperboard, Flexible Packaging & Corrugated Boxes, Cartons, and Others. The Labels & Tags segment likely to lead the market by 2027, as it conveys knowledge of the ingredients of the food items and helps to spread awareness among the customers about the item, they are consuming, and labeling also helps to mention ingredients.

