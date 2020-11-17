Global Occupational Radiation Monitoring Market Revenue to Record Robust Growth in the Years After the End of COVID-19 Crisis

Occupational radiation dose monitoring is the method of analyzing the radiation levels exposed to the person while working with radioactive material. Exposures can be internal as well as external to the body. It is essential to monitor for a person who gets exposed occupationally to the ionizing radiations and is expected to receive excess dose by 10 percent of the applicable annual permissible limit.

Occupational dose monitoring is done either by the use of dosimeters or by performing bioassays. Dosimeter is a device worn by an individual to monitor and track external radiation exposures while going in the range of radioactive material.

These are further classified into passive dosimeters and active dosimeters. The bioassays are in vivo or in vitro measurements which are used to analyze and evaluate the materials excreted or removed from the body to determine the type, concentration and quantity of personal uptake. There are various international organizations supporting the field of occupational radiation protection and thus regulating the occupational radiation monitoring market. Occupational radiation monitoring is a mandatory requirement for the users working in the radiation zones for personal as well as environmental safety concerns.

There is continuous evolution in the radiation monitoring technology products in terms of range and readout methods along with added features such as dosimeters associated with GPS or network options.

Occupational Radiation Monitoring market: Drivers & Restraints

Increasing awareness among the workers as well as involvement of various regulatory agencies for occupational radiation monitoring management is going to fuel the market. Increasing use of radiation therapy in the medical treatment also require the use of occupational radiation monitoring equipments. Growing concerns of incidences for radiation side effects over the individual is also likely to increase the market. Lack of awareness in various industrial sectors as well as high cost of the monitoring procedure may hamper the growth.

Occupational Radiation Monitoring market: Segmentation

By Monitoring Type:

Dosimeters Passive Dosimeters Whole body dosimeters Ring dosimeters Active Dosimeters Electronic Personal Dosimeters

Bioassays

By End Users:

Mining and Milling Industry

Educational & Research Institutes

Medical Institutes

Nuclear Facilities

There are a number of dosimeter equipments available in the market according to the specific need such as dose range, detector type, temperature range and also with additional features. In industrial and research facilities, the regular occupational radiation doses are usually quite acceptable. Occupational radiation monitoring in the nuclear facilities has received more consideration than in any other practice. Accelerating usage of radiation in several industries such as food industry, food irradiation, energy generation in the form of nuclear power, and radiography and thereby, rising risk of leakage and exposure to radiation represents the escalating use of monitoring equipments for occupational radiation. Along with the number of vendors for these occupational radiation monitoring products, there are also various service providers in the market providing provisions for occupational radiation monitoring at various facilities.

Geographically, the market for Occupational Radiation Monitoring can be segmented into five regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is the highest consumption market for the occupational radiation monitoring equipments because of stringent monitoring by various regulatory bodies and availability of the monitoring equipments and services in the market. This is followed by European countries because of the high usage in medical and research operations and follow up of high regulations in the laboratories. Asia Pacific is the growing market for the occupational radiation monitoring with the increasing number of research facilities as well as industrial operations using nuclear materials in their work. Latin America followed by Middle East & Africa is anticipated to have the lowest market share for occupational radiation monitoring market.

Some major key players of Occupational radiation monitoring market include

Landauer

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PL Medical Co. LLC.

Laurus Systems Inc.

E. International Inc.

Honeywell

Polimaster Inc.

Fuji Electric Corp. of America

Far West Technology Inc.

Canberra Industries Inc. among others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Occupational Radiation Monitoring Market Segments

Occupational Radiation Monitoring Market Dynamics

Occupational Radiation Monitoring Historical Market Size

Occupational Radiation Monitoring Market Size & Forecast

Occupational Radiation Monitoring Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Occupational Radiation Monitoring Competition & Companies involved

Occupational Radiation Monitoring Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

