Global Next Generation Optical Imaging Market to Witness Significant Revenue Growth on Back of Augmenting Demand

Optical imaging is the capturing of functional information for the biological tissues, organs and even molecules for various diagnostics as well as clinical research purposes. The next phase of advancements in optical imaging systems came from the understanding of the basic principles of light and its interaction with matter. With the advancement of research & development activities, there is an increasing need of innovative optical imaging instruments described as next-generation optical imaging products.

These next-generation optical imaging equipments are the translation of advanced technologies from physical sciences and engineering into biomedical optical imaging solutions. Next-generation optical imaging systems leverage advantages in computational optics, micro-fabrication and detector technology for improved high quality and in-depth visualization of scientific samples. There are various technologies available in the next-generation optical imaging market such as optical coherence tomography, diffuse optical tomography, photoacoustic imaging systems, optical microscopy, endoscopy system, hyperspectral imaging, optical brain-function imaging and others. This evolving technology promises better diagnostic accuracy, efficiency and patient safety.

Currently, the technology is used in limited centers with a narrow competitive landscape. Various companies are still in the process of development of these equipments. Certain challenges are being faced for the development of optical imaging devices such as improving the speed of image acquisition, better and faster software for image processing, encouraging software sharing, and multiple imaging modalities.

Next-generation optical imaging market: Drivers & Restraints

Use of technologically advanced medical imaging devices has become a crucial part of modern medicine to help the clinicians for providing the results quickly and non-invasively which is the major driving factor for next-generation optical imaging market. Further, continuous advancements in the scientific equipments and competition among market players drives the market. Along with this, adoption of innovative imaging technologies for upgrading the research facilities is also spurring the market. High cost factor associated with the products, affordability issues, as well as lack of distribution reach are some of the factors curbing the market growth.

Next-generation optical imaging market: Segmentation

By Technology Type:

Next Generation Optical Coherence Tomography

Next-generation Diffuse Optical Tomography

Next-Generation Photoacoustic Imaging Systems

Next-Generation Optical Microscopy

Next-Generation Endoscopy System

Next-generation Hyperspectral Imaging

Next-Generation Optical Brain-Function Imaging

Others

By Applications:

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Dentistry

Drug development

Others

By End Users:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Companies in this direction are adopting strategic marketing initiatives to increase their product sales such as organizing multidisciplinary workshops for updating biological scientists, engineers, and clinical researchers, presentation at various conferences as well as network building with various end users. The market for next-generation optical imaging is continuously adding up with various innovative equipments such as the recently launched next-generation endoscopy system “ELUXEO” in October 2016. Investments in the development of innovative imaging systems and funding from various government sources for advance research activities in this direction affects the market dynamics of next-generation optical imaging systems.

Geographically, the market for Next-generation optical imaging can be segmented into five regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America constitute the largest market share for next-generation optical imaging systems market globally because of technologically advanced laboratories, increased automation, focus on high-end research activities. This is followed by the European market because of increasing adoption trend for these next-generation systems in both diagnostic as well as clinical research settings. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate with the increasing government support for various research projects as well as increasing adoption trend of advanced equipments for research purposes. Middle East & Africa market represents the lowest market share and is anticipated to have a slow market growth or the adoption of these technologies.

Some major key players of Next-generation optical imaging market include

Fujifilm Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Leica Microsystems

Olympus Corporation

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Glana sensors AB

Shimadzu Corporation and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Next-generation optical imaging Market Segments

Next-generation optical imaging Market Dynamics

Next-generation optical imaging Historical Market Size

Next-generation optical imaging Market Size & Forecast

Next-generation optical imaging Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Next-generation optical imaging Competition & Companies involved

Next-generation optical imaging Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

