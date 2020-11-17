Augmenting Demand for Tissue Replacement Products to Bolster Global Market Revenue Growth During the Crisis Period of COVID-19

Tissue replacement that involves repair or replacement of structural tissues, is one of the most important application covered under tissue engineering. Structural tissues such as blood vessels, bone, cartilage, and bladder are repaired or replaced using tissue engineering that drives the demand for tissue-replacement products, thereby fueling the growth of tissue-replacement products market. In tissue engineering, living cells are utilized as engineering materials to repair the cells performing specific biochemical functions.

Thus, tissue engineering on a broad level refers to the procedure of combining biologically active molecules, cells and scaffolds into functional molecules. The major goal of tissue engineering involves assembly of functional constructs to restore, maintain or regenerate damaged tissues. The most common engineered tissues used to restore damaged tissues or organs include artificial skin and cartilages approved by FDA. Regenerative medicine is also one of the broad field that is responsible for recreation of cells and rebuild tissues and whole organs. It involves tissue engineering along with incorporation of self-healing properties wherein body utilizes foreign biological material or its own system to regenerate or repair cells.

These two fields – tissue engineering and regenerative medicine – are largely interchangeable and focus on finding cures for complex chronic disorders. Some of the most common tissue replacement products include cartilage replacement products, meniscus replacement products, tendon replacement products, suture anchors, interference screws, and laparoscopic instruments. Tissue patch/mesh is again one of the most important tissue replacement product used in tissue-replacement products market that is further categorized as biological mesh including xenografts and allografts, and synthetic mesh.

However, other cellular regeneration products in the global tissue-replacement products market include chondrocyte transplant, stem cells, growth factors, gene therapy and scaffolds. Presence of extensive tissue replacement products in the medical industry coupled with their increasing demand from end user segments is anticipated to drive the growth of tissue-replacement products market. Also, some of the major end users for tissue-replacement products market include hospitals, specialized clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, research & academic institutions. Regeneration or replacement of damaged tissues is majorly done by using an existing scaffold. This technique of using scaffolds to create a new tissue is used to bioengineer lung, liver, heart and kidney tissue and proves to be a promising approach in tissue engineering.

Tissue replacement is of extreme importance as it find applications in clinically repairing or replacing the damaged or destroyed natural tissue. Tissue replacement is now-a-days extensively used in orthopedic surgery, gastrointestinal surgery and abdominal surgery. It also has wide clinical applications in craniomaxillofacial surgery, spine fusion surgery, dental implant, bone growth factor delivery and others.

Rising incidence of tissue injuries coupled with increasing geriatric population is anticipated to be the primary factor driving the tissue-replacement products market. Increasing obesity rate, growing disposable income along with increasing healthcare expenditure and lack of tissue substitutes to be used in surgery are some other factors fueling the growth of tissue-replacement products market.

Additionally, advancements in tissue engineering coupled with increasing shift of people towards craniomaxillofacial surgery, increasing medical procedures and rising sports injuries is further anticipated to fuel the growth of tissue-replacement products market during the forecast period. However, high costs associated with tissue replacement surgery and lack of reimbursement is restraining the growth of tissue-replacement products market.

The global tissue-replacement products market is segmented on basis of product type, application type, end user and geographic region:

Segmentation by Product Type Tissue Patch/Mesh Biological Mesh Allograft Xenograft Synthetic Mesh Absorbable Non-Absorbable Cellular Regeneration Chondrocyte Transplants Stem Cells Growth Factors Gene Therapy Scaffolds Suture Anchor Interference Screws Laparoscopic Instruments

Segmentation by Application Type Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Spinal Fusion Surgery Dental Implant Surgery Bone Growth Factor Delivery Breast Reconstruction Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Specialized Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Research & Academic Institutions

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



On the basis of type of product, biological mesh are extensively used over conventional synthetic mesh and other tissue replacement products as biological mesh have advantages over synthetic mesh in case of contaminated wounds and offers effective results. Also, rising awareness among individuals is anticipated to propel the tissue-replacement products market over the forecast period.

Based on application, tissue-replacement products find major applications in orthopedic surgery and spinal fusion surgery on the account of rising demand for tissue-replacement products in hernia repair, skin repair, dural repair and sports injuries.

However, on the basis of geography, global tissue-replacement products market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America captured the largest shares in global tissue-replacement products market and is projected to continue same trend over the forecast period due to the growing geriatric population and rising incidence of sports injuries and increase in medical procedures. North America is followed by Europe which captures the second largest revenue shares in global tissue-replacement products market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register a fast growth during forecast period and is anticipated to be a profitable market for new market players in global Tissue-Replacement Products market. Countries in Asia Pacific such as China and India are expected to be the fastest growing regions owing to the growing demand for tissue replacement products.

Some of the key players present in global tissue-replacement products market are

StrataGraft®

Edwards Lifesciences

Medtronic PLC

Arthrex Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

R. Bard Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Integra LifeSciences Corporation and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Tissue-Replacement Products Market Segments

Tissue-Replacement Products Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Tissue-Replacement Products Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Tissue-Replacement Products Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Tissue-Replacement Products Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

