Psychedelic Therapeutics Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of ~15%, till 2030

Nearly 70 players from across the world presently claim to be engaged in the development and evaluation of therapeutic candidates based on a number of psychedelic compounds, such as ketamine and psilocybin

The pipeline features product candidates based on a variety of psychedelic drug classes, which are being investigated for a wide range of target disease indications, and having different routes of administration

From a global perspective, this industry is anticipated to evolve significantly over the next few years as federal / regional regulators in different nations are gradually convinced of the clinical significance of this product class

Several organizations, having realized the untapped opportunity within this emerging segment of psychedelic therapeutics, have awarded grants of over USD 275 million across 500+ instances between 2015-2020

Several trials evaluating various psychedelic compounds against a wide range of therapeutic indication have been registered in the recent past

The growing interest is also reflected in the partnership activity since 2017; a number of different types of deals involving various drug classes have been established across multiple geographies

Presently, North American companies are actively consolidating their indigenous presence through strategic acquisitions; key value drivers behind such deals include both portfolio and geographical expansion

A number of eminent scientists from renowned universities have emerged as key opinion leaders in this domain, owing to their active involvement in clinical development efforts related to interventions based on psychedelics

Future market size, based on revenue reported from the sales of marketed and late stage psychedelic-based therapies, is anticipated to be distributed across different therapeutic areas and key geographical regions

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Chapter Overview

History of Psychedelic Substance

Potential Therapeutic Application of Psychedelic Substance

Regulation, Toxicity Concerns, Procurement-Related Challenges and Perceptions Regarding Medical Use

Future Opportunity MARKET LANDSCAPE: PSYCHEDELIC THERAPEUTICS Chapter Overview

Psychedelic Therapeutics: Marketed and Development Pipeline Analysis by Phase of Development Analysis by Type of Psychedelic Substance Analysis by Origin of Psychedelic Substance Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area Analysis by Type of Therapy Analysis by Route of Administration Analysis by Dosing Frequency

Psychedelic Therapeutics: List of Developers Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size



3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

Grid Analysis: Distribution by Phase of Development, Origin of Psychedelic Substance and Location of Headquarters

COMPANY PROFILES Chapter Overview

Celon Pharma Company Overview Financial Information Psychedelic Therapeutics Portfolio Esketamine DPI Recent Developments and Future Outlook

iX Biopharma Company Overview Financial Information Psychedelic Therapeutics Portfolio Wafermine™ Unnamed (Ketamine) Recent Developments and Future Outlook

MAPS Public Benefit Company Overview Financial Information Psychedelic Therapeutics Portfolio Unnamed (MDMA) Unnamed (Ibogaine Hydrochloride) Unnamed (LSD) Unnamed (Ayahuasca) Recent Developments and Future Outlook

MindMed Company Overview Psychedelic Therapeutics Portfolio Unnamed (LSD) Unnamed (MDMA) 18-MC Unnamed (DMT) Unnamed (LSD, MDMA) Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Company Overview Financial Information Psychedelic Therapeutics Portfolio SPRAVATO® Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Jazz Pharmaceutical Company Overview Financial Information Psychedelic Therapeutics Portfolio XYREM® JZP-258 JZP-324 Recent Developments and Future Outlook



CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Scope and Methodology

Psychedelic Therapeutics: Clinical Trial Analysis Analysis by Trial Registration Year Analysis by Trial Phase Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Number of Patients Enrolled Analysis by Study Design Leading Trial Sponsors: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials Analysis by Trial Focus Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area Popular Psychedelic Substance: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials Geographical Analysis by Number of Registered Trials Geographical Analysis by Number of Patients Enrolled



CLINICAL TRIAL SITE ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Scope and Methodology

Psychedelic Therapeutics: Clinical Trial Site Analysis Analysis by Geographical Location Clinical Trial Sites in North America Analysis by Trial Phase Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area Analysis by Trial Phase and Target Therapeutic Area Clinical Trial Sites in Europe Analysis by Trial Phase Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area Analysis by Trial Phase and Target Therapeutic Area Clinical Trial Sites in Asia Pacific Analysis by Trial Phase Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area Analysis by Trial Phase and Target Therapeutic Area



For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/global-psychedelic-therapeutics-market.html

