The potential therapeutic applications of RNAi were realized almost immediately after the phenomenon was first described; over the years, developers have gradually progressed their proprietary drug candidates with cautious optimism
The “RNAi Therapeutics Market (2nd Edition), 2019-2030: Focus On siRNA, miRNA, shRNA and DNA” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with RNAi therapeutics. The study also features a detailed analysis of key drivers and trends within this evolving market. Amongst other elements, the report includes:
- A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of drug developers engaged in the development of RNAi therapeutics.
- A competitiveness analysis of key players engaged in this domain, evaluating their respective product portfolios, type of RNAi molecule, target therapeutic areas, company size and year of establishment
- A detailed analysis of more than 70 completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of RNAi therapeutics.
- A detailed analysis of various patents that have been filed / granted related to RNAi therapeutics, since 2014
- An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain, in the recent past.
- An analysis of the investments made at various stages of development in companies engaged in this domain.
- An analysis of the key promotional strategies that have been adopted by developers of marketed oligonucleotide therapeutics, namely Defitelio®, Exondys® and Onpattro®.
- Detailed profiles of RNAi Therapeutics that are in the late stage clinical development
A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)
Key Therapeutic Areas
- Oncological disorders
- Infectious diseases
- Genetic disorders
- Ophthalmic disorders
- Hepatic disorders
- Respiratory disorders
Type of RNAi molecule
- siRNA
- miRNA
- shRNA
- sshRNA
- DNA
Route of administration
- Subcutaneous
- Intravenous
- Intradermal
- Intravitreal
- Oral
- Intramuscular
Key geographical regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific and the Rest of the world
Key companies covered in the report
- Quark Pharmaceuticals
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
- Souzhou Ribo Life Sciences
- Olix Pharmaceuticals
- Sirnaomics
- Ariz Precision Medicine
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
- Gradalis
- Benitec Biopharma
