Given the recent developments in healthcare, supporting safety and efficacy of peptide and affiliated macrocycle drugs, the industry is presently witnessing an increase in discovery and development initiatives related to such therapeutic modalities.

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Peptides and Macrocycle Drug Discovery: Services and Platforms Market, 2020-2030” report to its list of offerings.

The report features an extensive study on the current market landscape and future of companies offering services for peptides and macrocycle drug discovery operations. The study includes in-depth analyses, highlighting the capabilities of various service / technology providers engaged in this market. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering peptide and macrocycle drug discovery services

An insightful geographical benchmarking of the capabilities of companies of various sizes, highlighting the key focus areas, comparing their existing strengths both within and beyond their respective peer groups (based on geography and company size).

An in-depth analysis of peptide platform and library service providers, featuring information on their company details, purpose of the platform, type of peptide manufactured and platform access model.

Profiles of peptides and macrocycle drug discovery service providers, featuring information on the year of establishment, location of headquarters, peptide discovery service / platform portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering mergers and acquisitions, research collaborations, R&D agreements, licensing agreements (related to both technology platforms and service providers) and other form of collaborations.

An analysis of proprietary display technologies developed by different drug discovery technology providers, based on the 2X2 matrix.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Type of peptides

Synthetic peptides

Biologic and recombinant peptides

Type of discovery steps

Target identification and validation

Hit identification

Lead generation

Lead optimization

Therapeutic Area

Oncological disorders

Metabolic disorders

Cardiovascular disorders

Infectious diseases

Urological disorders

Endocrine disorders

CNS disorders

Other diseases

Company Size

Small companies

Mid-sized companies

Large and very large companies

Key geographical regions

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World

Key companies covered in the report

GenScript

JPT Peptide Technologies

CPC Scientific

IRBM

Creative Peptides

Pepscan

Interprotein

RA Pharmaceuticals

Pepticom

PeptiDream

Creative Biolabs

MeSCue-Janusys

