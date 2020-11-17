Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of over 10%, till 2030

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030” report to its list of offerings
Key Market Insights
- Close to 130 industry and non-industry players, across the globe, claim to have the necessary expertise and supporting infrastructure to manufacture a wide variety of radioisotopes, for in-house use, or as a contract service
- The market is fragmented, featuring the presence of companies in both developed and developing nations, which are capable of manufacturing radiopharmaceuticals for various applications at different scales of production
- The growing interest in this field is reflected in the yearly growth in partnership activity; the majority of deals inked in the recent past include manufacturing and supply agreements for various types of radiopharmaceuticals
- Stakeholders are actively expanding their capabilities in order to enhance their respective nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and, thereby, maintain a competitive edge in this industry
- Case Study: The decay product of Mo-99, Tc-99m, is used in majority of the radioactivity-based diagnostic applications in the US; reactors in the European region alone contribute to 60% of the global production capacity
- In the long-term, the forecasted opportunity is anticipated to be higher for radioisotopes intended for diagnostic applications, mostly for use in the field of cardiology, with North America holding the dominant position
- SPECT and beta-emitters are anticipated to generate the majority share of revenues across diagnostic and therapeutic applications, respectively, for both in-house use and radiopharmaceutical supply contracts
Table of Contents
- PREFACE
- Scope of the Report
- Research Methodology
- Chapter Outlines
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- INTRODUCTION
- Chapter Overview
- Nuclear Medicines and Radiopharmaceuticals
- Historical Evolution of Radiopharmaceuticals
- Applications of Radiopharmaceuticals
- Nuclear Imaging / Diagnosis
- Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography
- Positron Emission Tomography
- Therapeutic Use
- Nuclear Imaging / Diagnosis
- Production of Radiopharmaceuticals
- Radionuclide Generator
- Particle Accelerator (Cyclotron)
- Nuclear Reactor
- Regulatory Framework for Radiopharmaceuticals
- Guidelines for the Production of Radiopharmaceuticals
- Guidelines for Labelling and Packaging of Radiopharmaceuticals
- Guidelines for Storage of Radiopharmaceuticals
- Need for Outsourcing Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturing
- Selecting a CMO Partner for Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturing
- Current Scenario and Future Prospects Related to Radiopharmaceuticals
- NUCLEAR MEDICINE AND RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Chapter Overview
- Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape
- Analysis by Year of Establishment
- Analysis by Company Size
- Analysis by Purpose of Production
- Analysis by Geographical Location of Headquarters
- Analysis by Geographical Location of Manufacturing Facilities
- Analysis by Scale of Production
- Analysis by Application Area
- Analysis by Type of Radioisotope
- Radioisotopes for Diagnostic Use
- Radioisotopes for Therapeutic Use
4.2.9 Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area
4.2.10 Analysis by Service(s) Offered
- NUCLEAR MEDICINE AND RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS MANUFACTURERS (NON-INDUSTRY PLAYERS): CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Chapter Overview
- Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape
- Analysis by Year of Establishment
- Analysis by Purpose of Production
- Analysis by Geographical Location of Manufacturing Facilities
- Analysis by Scale of Production
- Analysis by Application Area
- Analysis by Type of Radioisotopes
- Radioisotopes for Diagnostic Use
- Radioisotopes for Therapeutic Use
- NUCLEAR MEDICINE AND RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS MANUFACTURERS IN NORTH AMERICA
- Chapter Overview
- Cardinal Health
- Company Overview
- List of Products and Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- GE Healthcare
- Company Overview
- List of Products and Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Jubilant Radiopharma
- Company Overview
- List of Products and Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Lantheus Medical Imaging
- Company Overview
- List of Products and Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Nordion
- Company Overview
- List of Products and Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- SOFIE
- Company Overview
- List of Products and Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- NUCLEAR MEDICINE AND RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS MANUFACTURERS IN EUROPE
- Chapter Overview
- Advanced Accelerator Applications
- Company Overview
- List of Products and Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- SCK•CEN
- Company Overview
- List of Products and Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Curium Pharma
- Company Overview
- List of Products and Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Eckert & Ziegler
- Company Overview
- List of Products and Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- PETNET Solutions
- Company Overview
- List of Products and Manufacturing Facilities
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
