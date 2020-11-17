Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Drug Repurposing Service Providers Market, 2020-2030, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Drug Repurposing Service Providers Market, 2020-2030.”

Key Market Insights

More than 60 industry players across the world are presently engaged in providing services for the repurposing of therapeutics

The dataset features a variety of CRO, big data / analytics and technology-based service providers, offering repurposing services by using different type of repurposing approaches and drug molecules

Over 1,700 discontinued clinical studies of therapeutics can be considered as potential candidates for repurposing

In the pursuit of obtaining an edge within this emerging and highly competitive market landscape, service providers are actively exploring the therapeutic potential of the existing approved drugs by providing the necessary support to drug developers in identifying / predicting prospective drug candidates for repurposing.

Over time, recent initiatives have been undertaken by big pharma players across the world for the discovery and development of repurposed drugs

Several organizations have extended financial support to aid research efforts in this domain; the current focus is on investigation of novel immune checkpoint pathways / targets for coronavirus disease

The growing interest in this field is also reflected by the 10+ partnerships have been signed in the last three years, involving both international and indigenous stakeholders

The future market, based on the revenue generation potential of repurposed drugs, is anticipated to be distributed across different disease areas and key geographical regions

In the long term, the opportunity is likely to be segmented across type of repurposing approaches, purpose of repurposing and type of drug molecule

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Chapter Overview

Overview of Drug Repurposing

3.2.1 History of Drug Repurposing

3.2.2 Strategies for Drug Repurposing

Repurposing versus the Traditional Drug Discovery

Benefits and Challenges Associated with Drug Repurposing

Drug Repurposing Service Providers

MARKET LANDSCAPE Chapter Overview

Drug Repurposing Service Provider: Overall Market Landscape of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters Analysis by Type of Drug Molecule Analysis by Status of Drug Analysis by Repurposing Approach Analysis by Services Offered

Drug Repurposing Service Provider: Overall Market Landscape of Big Data / Analytics Service Providers Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters Analysis by Technology Specifications Analysis by Type of Drug Molecule Analysis by Status of Drug Analysis by Repurposing Approach Analysis by Services Offered

Drug Repurposing Service Provider: Overall Market Landscape of Technology Providers Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters Analysis by Technology Specifications Analysis by Type of Drug Molecule Analysis by Status of Drug Analysis by Repurposing Approach



4.2.9. Analysis by Services Offered

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/drug-repurposing-service-provides.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]