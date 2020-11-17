Recent advances in information technology and biomedical science have enabled the development of a number of versatile digital solutions that are capable of either mimicking or augmenting, the fundamental qualities of pharmacological interventions
Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study titled, “Digital Health Market: Focus on Digital Therapeutics (2nd Edition), 2020-2030 (Based on Type of Solution (Software Solution, Gaming Solution and Combination Solution), Type of Therapy (Curative and Preventive), and Purpose of Solution (Medication Replacement and Medication Augmentation”
The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these solutions over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. Amongst other elements, the report includes:
- A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies engaged in the development of digital therapeutic solutions.
- A detailed product competitiveness analysis of key industry players for the most popular therapeutic areas taking into consideration the strength of product portfolio and key product specific parameters.
- Elaborate profiles of key industry players that offer a several digital therapeutic solutions (shortlisted on the basis of the product portfolio).
- An insightful competitiveness analysis featuring a four-dimensional bubble chart, highlighting the key players in this domain.
- A detailed analysis of more than 220 completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various digital therapeutic solutions, based on the several relevant parameters.
- An analysis of the investments made in the period between 2009 and 2020 at various stages of development in companies that are engaged in this field.
- An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders in this domain, in the period between 2008 and 2020.
- A detailed analysis of the various business models and go-to-market strategies adopted by companies involved in this space.
- A Bowman’s Strategy Clock framework in order to analyze the competitive position of various companies in the marketplace, taking into consideration the prices and features of their products.
- An insightful discussion on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the overall digital therapeutic solutions market, and the key initiatives undertaken by big pharma players.
- A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution.
- An informative analysis of contemporary Google Trends in the time period between 2015 and 2020 (till July) and insights from the recent news articles related digital therapeutic solutions.
A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)
Type of Solution
- Standalone Software Application
- Software Application + Device + Personal Coach
- Software Application + Device + AI Support
- Software Application + Device
- Software Application + AI Support
- Software Application + Personal Coach
- Other Types of Solutions
Purpose of Solution
- Medication Replacement
- Medication Augmentation
Type of Therapy
- Curative
- Preventive
Business Model
- Business to Consumer (Patients and Caregivers)
- Business to Business (Healthcare Providers, Payers, Employers and Pharmaceutical Companies)
Therapeutic Areas
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Chronic Pain
- Mental Health Problems
- Metabolic Disorders
- Neurological Disorders
- Respiratory Disorders
- Sleep Disorders
- Substance Use Disorders
- Others
Key Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the world
The research covers brief profiles of key players engaged in the development of digital therapeutic solutions; other popular industry players featured in the report include:
- Akili Interactive
- Beats Medical
- Big Health
- Bold Health
- Click Therapeutics
- CureApp
- dreem
- Ehave
- Ginger
- Happify Health
- inMotion VR
- Kaia Health
- Lark Health
- Mahana Therapeutics
- MindMaze
- Noom
- NOVOSI
- Omada Health
- Palo Alto Health Sciences
- Pear Therapeutics
- Vida Health
- Welldoc
- ZOLL Medical
For more information, please click on the following link:
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/digital-health-market-focus-on-digital-therapeutic-monitoring-and-diag/208.html
About Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]
Contact Information
Roots Analysis Private Limited
Gaurav Chaudhary
+1 (415) 800 3415