Restaurant Point Of Sale Terminals Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

The global restaurant point of sale terminals market size was valued at USD 13.3 billion in 2020. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to increasing demand for point-of-sale (POS) terminals from restaurant owners as it is more efficient than the traditional cash register or manual systems in the restaurants. Moreover, the POS terminal can perform multiple tasks apart from processing payment and registering the everyday sale. Some of the functions of the POS terminal are inventory management, employee management, sales analysis, and customer feedback analysis, which is further boosting the market.

The POS terminals installed in restaurants are required for recording sales figures, billing, inventory control, and payroll. The data collected on the POS terminal also help owners for sales tax reporting and keeping track of monthly and yearly sales. Hence, the POS terminal reduces manual and tedious work of going over daily sales report to prepare the tax reporting. Additionally, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software is being implemented into the POS terminal, which provides integration benefit of automatically fetching the customer information, creating regular updates, and sales reports. The CRM-POS enabled system is handy in mapping customer information with their purchase pattern. This helps restaurant owners to customize their menu and provide competitive service as per the customer demand.

The successful functioning of a restaurant is primarily driven by the active management of three essential attributes, i.e., employee performance, customer service, and inventory. With the use of the POS terminal, the operation can be streamlined in a restaurant and can contribute towards improving the profits. The deployment of the POS terminal in restaurants can help them improve their efficiency by monitoring the order completion time, reducing billing or order error during peak hours, identifying hot-selling items, and providing quick transaction facility. The metro cities are a hub to fine dining restaurants, pubs, cafes, nightclubs, breweries, and luxury hotel restaurants where people regularly congregate at the restaurants on weekends for leisure time and delicious food experience. Hence, the restaurant owners strive to manage the back-end preparation for a smooth front-end operation during the busy hours.

The restaurant POS terminal market is facing a challenge in market growth due to concern over data security as the system is connected via the internet, and some of the POS terminal stores data on the cloud. The POS malware data breach is one of the significant concerns among restaurateurs. As in November 2019, a well-known restaurant chain of Catch Hospitality Group, named Catch NYC, Catch Roof and Catch Steak experienced malware attack which exposed confidential customer card information. However, the mobile POS device data was safe as the hackers could not track it due to point-to-point encryption technology used in the mobile POS. Additionally, reliability on the internet connection for initiating payment and other tasks also can act as a hindrance to the adoption of the POS terminals within the countries which lack robust IT infrastructure as the internet downtime can affect the billing and payment process.

Product Insights: Restaurant Point Of Sale Terminals Market

Mobile POS is expected to be the fastest-growing product segment at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027. The mPOS adoption has increased owing to benefits such as improved service level, increased table turns, less operation cost, and suggestive selling. Growing popularity of wireless technology and decreasing cost of mobile devices, such as tablets and smartphones, have resulted in increased adoption of mPOS terminals among restaurant owners. Moreover, these systems provide a high Return on Investment (RoI) by improving order accuracy, rationalizing order processing, and increasing sales and profitability.

The fixed segment, which is further categorized into self-serve kiosks, cash counters terminal, and vending machine, accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The segment will lead the market even during the forecast years. The cash counters terminal segment generated the highest revenue in 2019 while the self-service kiosk segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Escalating demand for self-service kiosk systems in QSRs to avoid long checkout lines and to serve a greater number of customers is anticipated to drive the segment over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Component Insights: Restaurant Point Of Sale Terminals Market

The software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. Growing need for updating the POS software in restaurants to meet the growing consumer expectations regarding payment, mobility security, and customer engagement is expected to increase the segment growth. In addition, software vendors are also offering solutions that include Hotel Property Management System (PMS), which offers fully integrated technology capabilities to restaurant owners. Moreover, increasing adoption of mobile POS terminal which require only software is anticipated to boost the market.

On the other hand, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest market share by 2027. The hardware segment is classified into swipe card machine, touchscreen/desktop, and others. Increasing usage of mPOS terminals, such as tablets, in restaurants because of their compact and flexible features, will help restaurant staff provide speedy and accurate table services. Moreover, the card swipe machine facilitates quick cashless payment using credit or debit card.

Deployment Insights: Restaurant Point Of Sale Terminals Market

On the basis of deployment, the restaurant point of sale terminals market is categorized into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment generated the highest revenue in 2019 and was valued at USD 10.04 billion. On-premise is a traditional type of POS terminals, which stores data in the local server operating at a closed internet server. The on-premise deployment is still preferred as traditional method of deployment to have more control and safety over the stored data.

The cloud deployment segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Growing adoption of cloud-based deployment solutions owing to features, such as all-in-one solution, easy integration, and facility to access real-time data through any web-enabled device, is anticipated to drive the segment. Moreover, the cloud POS terminal allows restaurants to carry out multiple tasks, such as tracking financials and back-of-the-house ordering on the device. It also helps restaurants to provide loyalty programs and marketing options, along with simultaneously managing off-site.

Application Insights: Restaurant Point Of Sale Terminals Market

Based on application, the market is categorized into front-end and back-end applications. The front-end application segment held a large share of the market in 2019 and is likely to maintain dominance throughout the forecast years. Increased product adoption by restaurants for carrying out front end operations, such as billing, food ordering, payment processing, tracking sales, customer interaction, order management, reporting, as well as marketing, is anticipated to boost the segment.

POS solutions help restaurants simplify business operations, analyze costs, deliver enhanced customer experience, increase profitability. The back-end application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. The cruciality of back-end operation to ensure smooth processing at front-end of the restaurant is also popularizing the use of POS terminal. Increasing use of POS monitoring systems to carry out back-end restaurant operations including inventory management, payroll, account management, and others in a better manner is expected to increase the segment development.

End-User Insights

Based on end user, the restaurant POS terminals market has been segmented into Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), Full-Service Restaurant (FSR), and institutional FSR, which is further bifurcated into fine dine and casual dining. The FSR segment led the market in 2019 accounting for over 41.00% of the global market share and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. The casual dining segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019 and anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The affordable and convenient eating option is booming the number of casual dining restaurants, which are highest adopter of POS terminal system.

The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) segment is expected to witness the maximum growth over the forecast period. QSRs are required to provide higher volume products in a short duration and at low price as compared to their competitors in the foodservice industry. Thus, the POS terminals help QSRs in meeting the changing customer demands and remain competitive by reducing the order turnaround time and providing faster customer service.

Regional Insights: Restaurant Point Of Sale Terminals Market

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2019 accounting for more than USD 4.00 billion. It is projected to expand further during the forecast period due to rapidly expanding and evolving foodservice industry in countries, such as India and China, as a result of favorable demographic conditions and increased disposable income levels. Various restaurants in these countries have started using systems, such as digital kiosk and tablets to display menu, place orders, increase operational efficiency, and enhance customer experience.

North America was the second-largest revenue contributor in 2019. The rapidly growing restaurant industry and presence of the highest number of vendors offering restaurant POS software are key factors driving market growth. Additionally, the rising demand for advanced restaurant POS software in the region to ease everyday challenges related to restaurant operations and management is expected to drive the market further. The U.S. contribution to the market growth is also attributed to the presence of large number of quick-service restaurants in the country.

Restaurant Point Of Sale Terminals Market Share Insights

The global market is highly competitive. Some of the key industry competitors include

Ingenico Group PAX Technology Limited Verifone Systems Inc. NCR Corporation Revel Systems Aireus Inc. Aireus Inc. Dinerware, Inc. POSist EposNow Harbortouch Payments, LLC LimeTray POSsible POS Oracle Corporation Posera



ShopKeep

Squirrel Systems

Toshiba Corporation

TouchBistro

Â Upserve, Inc.

The acquisition, partnership, and new product development strategies were opted by the vendors, to expand their product portfolios. For instance, in September 2019, Qu POS, Inc launched a data-centric enterprise POS platform to help restaurants in managing omnichannel orders from one central hub. Moreover, In November 2017, NCR Corporation formed a strategic partnership with MONKEY, provider of cloud-based software platform. This integration allowed NCR Aloha POS users to impeccably manage their orders placed on MONKEY platform without the need for extensive IT association.

The companies also focus on providing product with additional features at affordable price. The Touch Bistro provides tablet-based POS solution with features, such as order tracking, cash management, inventory management, and others, for Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs). Constant innovations in the market and focus of manufacturers on providing customized solutions are anticipated to drive the market further. For instance, the Revel Systems partnered with Intuit Inc. to develop QuickBooks, an online restaurant POS terminal that enables restaurants to spontaneously sync their sales, inventory, payment, payroll, and CRM information.

