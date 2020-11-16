Recirculating Chillers Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Recirculating Chillers market.

The global recirculating chillers market size was valued at USD 606.9 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027. Recirculating chillers are closed-loop chillers that are used to cool the equipment and machines. They have applications across pharmaceutical, laboratories, and manufacturing industries. Advancements and automation in such industries have led to the usage of machines such as, reservoir and thermo scientific equipment. The heat generated by these machines needs to be removed for proper functioning and higher efficiency. Thus, automation and technological advancements is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period 2021-2027.

They ensure flow of fluid at a controlled temperature. The heat exchangers installed in the recirculating chillers provide thermal stability for the applications in thus, assisting in the automation. In addition, portability of certain recirculating chiller types such as benchtop and rack-mounted ensures flexibility in terms of operations, thereby resulting in increased demand for such chillers. Furthermore, recirculating chillers are also used in residential applications in the HVAC systems. Thus, a wide range of applications is projected to bolster market growth.

Industrial application is increasing owing to the rising demand for data centres across the globe. They provide cooling for the data centers in order to function efficiently. The fact that they can be used in wide range of applications is expected to fuel their demand. For instance, floor-mounted recirculating chillers are highly used in the semiconductors/manufacturing and plastic industries. Similarly, rack-mounted recirculating chillers are highly used in laser machining, atomizing devices, packaging lines, and x-ray instruments, among others.

However, increasing power costs is projected to hinder the market growth. Additional usage of electricity by components such as the condenser, compressor, evaporator, and others might be a costly option for small and medium-sized implementation. Additionally, the high cost associated with the recirculating chillers is also expected to cause hindrance in the recirculating market growth. Although usage of solar power generators is expected to reduce high power cost and thereby reduces the impact of restraint in the forecast period.

Type Insights

The rack-mounted type held largest market share of 45.1% as compared to other counterparts in 2019. The rack-mounted recirculating chillers are used in electron microscopes, cooling of vacuum pumps, and controlling temperature of pain material. They occupy less space are flexible and mobile. Moreover, the rack-mounted recirculating chillers are also used in benchtop chiller applications.

The rack-mounted segment is followed by floor-mounted recirculating chillers and benchtop segment. Floor mounted recirculating chillers are robust enough for industrial applications. The coolant used in the floor-mounted recirculating chillers can be cooled or heated with the set of temperature range. However, the benchtop recirculating chillers are not as popular as the counterparts as they are used for extremely low-temperature applications and are expensive as compared to other types.

Temperature Range Insights: Recirculating Chillers Market

In terms of revenue, 1°C to 100°C lead the market with a share of 50.9% in 2019. This high share is attributable to the rising use of this temperature range in a wide range of laboratory and medical applications. Moreover, COVID-19 pandemic has increased the usage of recirculating chillers in the range 1°C to 100°C as the specimen storage, and test delivery requires a constant temperature of 2° to 8°. Additionally, recirculating chillers operating at this temperature range are less expensive, which is one of the potential factors attributable to its rising growth in the pharmaceutical industry, thereby resulting in segment growth. The -100°C to 0°C segment, is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 4.5% from 2021 to 2027. The recirculating chillers operating under an extremely low-temperature range of -100°C to 0°C, are very expensive since they use two compressors. These extreme low-temperature range chillers can maintain and can ensure fluid temperature stability. Therefore, they are used for industrial applications such as plastics and laser processing, printing, and machine tooling.

Application Insights: Recirculating Chillers Market

The laboratory segment lead the market and held a revenue share of more than 35.0% of share in 2019. The segment is expected to dominate the recirculating chillers market throughout the forecast period. Adoption of recirculating chillers enhances the automation due to its temperature adjustment capabilities across various industries and verticals such as pharmaceuticals, laboratories, oil and gas, and manufacturing owing to a high share of industry application type. Moreover, the implementation of data enters IT and telecom, BFSI is also expected to have a positive impact on market growth.

Laboratory application is followed by the industrial segment. They are used to reduce the heat generated and thus, reduce maintenance of the systems used in the industries. Moreover, players such as, Refcon Technologies and Systems Pvt. Ltd., Atlas Thermal Systems, and ENGIE Refrigeration GmbH provide customized recirculating chillers as per the required temperature. Furthermore, closed-loop chiller systems are preferred by the pharma industries as it re-uses water allowing the pharma industries to achieve their eco-friendly objective.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic the pharmaceutical industry and laboratories have to work with maximum efficiency for manufacturing the medicines in bulk. The application of recirculating chillers has increased at a rapid rate since December 2019 and is expected to increase until the end of April 2020 until the COVID-19 is under control, globally. Moreover, lockdown in major economies such as India, China, U.S., Germany, Spain, and the U.K. due to COVID-19 has affected IT, Telecom, BFSI, and other industries and verticals. Emergency caused due to COVID-19 has caused considerable fluctuation in the market since December 2019 and is expected to normalize by the mid of 2020.

Regional Insights: Recirculating Chillers Market

North America lead the market and held a revenue share of 31.3% in 2019. The region was followed by Europe that held a revenue share of over 20.0% in 2019 owing to the large base of manufacturing units in the region. Considerable growth in the pharmaceutical and manufacturing is driving the demand for recirculating chillers in the region.

In Asia Pacific, the market was valued at USD 158.4million in 2019. This growth is attributed to the flourishing pharmaceutical and manufacturing sector in the region. Asia Pacific is also the fastest-growing region in the market with a CAGR of over 5.4% during the forecast period. Investments by market leaders in developing countries such as China and India are expected to drive the market at a significant rate. The high growth in the region is owing to increased infrastructure spending. The rising establishments of laboratories and the rapid growth of the semiconductor industry is anticipated to power market growth over the forecast period.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Recirculating Chillers Market

JULABO GmbH launched models such, CP-200F, CP-201F, and CP-300F with temperature control application with a range of -20 °C to +200 °C or -30 °C to +200 °C. These models assure shorter heat-up and cool-down times. Powerful heating circulators, refrigerator circulator, heating immersion circulators is the additional feature introduce by various models launched by JULABO GmbH. Thus, companies are making a horizontal and vertical expansion of the product portfolio. Some of the prominent players in the recirculating chillers market include:

The report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global recirculating chillers market report based on type, temperature range, application, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Rack Mounted

Floor Mounted

Bench Top

Temperature Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

-100°C to 0°C

1°C to 100°C

101°C to 200°C

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Industrial

Laboratory

Medical

Others

