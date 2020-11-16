Market Report Summary

Market – Scar Treatment Market

Market Value – US$ 13,106.0 Million in 2022

Market CAGR Value – 10.3 % in 2022

Market Forecast Year – 2020 to 2030

The goal of scar treatment is to restore patients to the pre-injury state. Various type of treatments are being provided depending on scar size, shape, and appearance. Increase in a number of accidents and the rise in surgical procedures worldwide are driving the global scar treatment market. Scar treatment is being personalized depending on the wound and maturation of the scar. Tropical scar products, injectables, laser treatment, and surface treatment are being used on a large scale for scar treatment.

Companies are also working on developing new creams, gels, oils, and sprays with no side-effects and fast results. New formulations are being introduced by companies to offer a better product and remain competitive in the global market for scar treatment.

Company Profiles Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Pacific World Corporation

Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Avita Medical Limited

Enaltus, LLC.

Revitol Corporation Inc.

Scarguard Labs LLC

Quantum, Inc.

CCA industries Inc

Experts are using improved protocols in laser treatment. Scars caused by traumatic wounds and burns are emerging as the most challenging to treat. Hence, customized laser treatment is being used on a large scale to treat severe burns and traumatic scars.

Manufacturers of scar treatment products are also focusing on providing silicone-based gels that help in reducing the appearance of a scar. Companies are also conducting research activities to develop a product for the specific type of scar. For instance, different products for hypertropic, atrophic, and keloid scar. However, side-effects caused while undergoing a scar treatment is one of the biggest challenges in the global market for scar treatment.

The report by Persistence Market Research anticipates the global scar treatment market to witness moderate growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. By 2025 end, the global market for scar treatment is projected to surpass US$ 13,000 Million revenue.

Topical Scar Products to Gain Popularity in the Global Scar Treatment Market

On the basis of product type, topical scar products including creams, gels, sheets, and oils are likely to be used on a large scale by customers. By the end of 2025, topical scar product is estimated to bring in more than US$ 7,600 Million in terms of revenue.

Based on the application, scar treatment is expected to be used widely to treat atrophic scars which include scars caused by acne, and trauma and surgery. Atrophic scars are projected to reach close to US$ 6,700 Million revenue towards the end of the forecast period.

By end users, hospitals are anticipated to emerge as the largest users of scar treatments. Hospitals as end users are projected to surpass US$ 4,800 Million revenue by 2025 end.

North America to Lead the Global Market for Scar Treatment During 2017-2025

Geographically, North America is likely to emerge as the leading region in the global scar treatment market between 2017 and 2025. Towards 2025 end, North America is projected to exceed US$ 4,700 Million revenue. Increasing number of trauma cases and burn-related surgeries in the U.S. is driving the market for scar treatment in the region. Also, the number of surgeries performed in the country are increasing on yearly basis. Hence, new treatments are being introduced in the region to treat various types of scars.