Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

The global portable UV sanitizing boxes market size was valued at USD 88.0 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% from 2021 to 2027. Factors fueling market growth are rising concern for increasing rate of infectious diseases, low power consumption, and ease of portability for cleaning small objects in home and commercial spaces. Rising incidences of infections in hospitals, an increasing instance of chronic diseases, and number of surgical operations are increasing demand for portable UV sanitizing boxes. Consumers in the market for portable UV sanitizing boxes are more inclined towards the purchase of these products owing to increasing awareness pertaining to the presence of various germs, bacteria, and potential virus causing disease to humans. UV portable sanitizing boxes are increasingly getting popular owing to its non-toxic and environmental friendly nature.

UV sanitizing is a dry method of sanitization and is being adopted by both residential and commercial sectors. Many chemical cleansers may not destroy molds and spores but UV light is effective in destroying them. Moreover, the germs and bacteria can be removed from the hands by frequent washing and sanitizing, but bacteria from the grocery items, staircases grills, doorknobs, and from people are transferred and retained on the phone, keychains, and purses. Hence the proper sanitization for these items is also required leading to the growth of the market for portable UV sanitizing boxes.

As per research conducted by tech care company Asurion in 2019, Americans check their phones 96 times a day, around once in every 10 minutes. There is a 20.0% rise in daily check compared to usage in 2017. As per a report published by GERMS, a median of 17,032 bacterial 16S rRNA genes were found per phone of a high school student. Moreover, as per scientists at the University of Arizona, cell phones carry 10 times more bacteria than most toilet seats. These factors are estimated to boost the demand of portable UV sanitizing boxes among consumers. Furthermore, the recent outbreak of transmittable disease COVID-19 is acting as a major driver for the growth of the market for portable UV sanitizing boxes in the period of 2020 and 2021.

However, high preference in the usage of surface disinfection such as isopropyl alcohol wipes or general disinfecting to wipe down any hard and nonporous surfaces. This is acting as a major restrain for the growth of the market for portable UV sanitizing boxes.

Application Insights: Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market

In terms of revenue, the residential segment lead the market with a share of 63.1% in 2019. Growing awareness among consumers is acting as a major catalyst for the growth of the market for portable UV sanitizing boxes in the residential sector. Increase in product launch is also acting as a major driver for increasing awareness and adoption among consumers. For instance, in April 2020, Totallee, launched UV phone sanitizer with features such as the killing of germs and bacteria via UVB and UVC rays, dual bulb for maximum cleaning, along with charging facility. The box not only cleans phone but also cleans keys, wallets, and AirPods.

The commercial category is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.5% in the portable UV sanitizing boxes market from 2020 to 2027. The adoption of this product is increasing in hospitals and clinics, corporate offices, R&D centers, malls, and educational institutes in order to minimize the contamination by usage of daily items such as phone, wallets, watches, and earbuds. For instance, in 2020, Samsung has started offering clean your smartphone also known as Galaxy Sanitizing Service. The service is free for consumers and it sanitizes the phone with UV-C light to kill germs and bacteria. As per Samsung service centers in Malaysia, the service is available across Malaysia, whereas as per SamMobile, the service is available in 19 markets including United States, Argentina, Chile, Vietnam, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, and Ukraine. These aforementioned factors are estimated to drive the market for portable UV sanitizing boxes over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Distribution Channel Insights: Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market

In terms of revenue, offline distribution channel lead the market with a share of 69.3% in 2019. This high share is attributable to rising number of electronics and appliance specialty stores resulting in increasing shelf space for marketing of products. Consumers tend to purchase portable UV sanitizing boxes from offline stores to find right fit and understand the mechanism and functionality of the portable UV sanitizing boxes. Moreover, many retailers in the market for portable UV sanitizing boxes have sales representative in order to offer the right product to consumers. At offline stores, consumers can get the demo of the products to understand the features and working of the products.

The online distribution channel segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2027. Increase in social media marketing is supporting the growth of online distribution channel. The availability of various products with comparison features on the website and easy return policy is shifting consumers inclination towards online purchase. Also, consumers prefer purchasing from online platforms to get discounts. Multi-brand online retailers are preferred by time-bound consumers, to select portable UV sanitizing boxes from several providers. Rising in direct-to-consumers offering is also acting as a catalyst for the growth of the online segment.

Regional Insights: Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market

North America lead the market with a share of 40.5% in 2019. This is attributable to innovation in the product offering in the region along with consumers willingness to spend on added value and innovative products. The increasing scope of sanitizing devices in various residential and healthcare applications in the region is supporting the growth of the market for portable UV sanitizing boxes in the region. Companies are introducing new products in line with growing adoption in the commercial sector. For instance, in June 2017, CleanSlate UV launched 3rd Gen mobile device sanitizer at the APIC 2017 infection control conference in Portland. The device can sanitize mobile in 30 seconds. It can sanitize tablets, watches, ID badges, and mobile communication systems.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2027 and is expected to generate revenue of USD 109.6 million by 2027. In Asia Pacific, major revenue is generated from China. This is attributed to the low cost of the local manufactured products, high purchasing power of consumers, and strong presence of regional companies in the country. The growing number of mobile internet users in the region is expected to increase the demand for smartphones in the region. According to GSMA, in 2018, there were 1.9 billion internet users in Asia Pacific and this number is anticipated to reach 2.7 billion by 2025. This is creating significant growth opportunities in the region to drive demand or portable UV sanitizing boxes.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market

The market for portable UV sanitizing boxes is highly competitive in nature. Key companies are focusing on expanding their product lines and are adopting innovative technologies owing to meet consumer demand for portable UV sanitizing boxes. In order to gain market share and increase reach companies are seeking for capital investment. In April 2020, CleanSlate UV received a USD 7.0 million new financing round with Prolog Ventures aiming growing demand due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. Companies in the market for portable UV sanitizing boxes are also experimenting with personalization while ordering the product. For instance, in April 2019, PhoneSoap LLC added an option of text personalization wherein consumers can add text in white or black color in Proxima Nova Bold font. Consumers can add two lines of message, wherein 1st line contains 56 characters and 2nd line contains 72 characters.

PhoneSoap LLC

CleanSlate UV

PhonoClean

Phone Tubs

HoMedics USA LLC

LovingCase (Shenzhen Nuoweir Co.)

Sterilize My Phone LLC

Coospider beauty

Munchkin, Inc.

ANPEI smart medical device technology (ShenZhen) Co., Ltd.

