The Ventricular Tachycardia Treatment Market to explode between 2020 and 2030

Ventricular tachycardia is a life threatening heart condition in which arrhythmic heart beats occur in the ventricles. The two lower chambers of the heart are known as ventricles. They are responsible for supplying the blood received from atria to different parts of the body. When a person suffers from ventricular tachycardia, a high pulse with more than 100 beats per minute is registered with minimum 3 irregular heartbeats experienced in a row. It is most commonly indicated in patients having acute myocardial infarction, electrolyte abnormalities and idiopathic ventricular arrhythmia in heart. Ventricular tachycardia should be correctly diagnosed in time as it may lead to hemodynamic instability causing ventricular fibrillation, thereby becoming a major reason behind deaths due to cardiac attacks.

Ventricular tachycardia can be further classified into four different types which includes monomorphic, polymorphic, sustained and non-sustained ventricular tachycardia. In non-sustained ventricular tachycardia, heartbeat stops impulsively without disturbing the blood flow; whereas, in sustained ventricular tachycardia arrhythmic heartbeats persists for more than 30 seconds and they usually disrupts the blood flow by lowering it. However, in monomorphic ventricular tachycardia, the heartbeats follow a same rhythmic wave pattern and rhythmic pattern varies in case of polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

People who previously had a heart attack or suffers from heart conditions such as myocardial infarction, structural heart disease, ischemic heart disease and are older in age are more likely at the risk of experiencing ventricular tachycardia. Some of the main symptoms for ventricular tachycardia includes fatigue, chest pain, fainting, shortened breath, dizziness, palpitations, cardiac arrests and seizures. It needs to be properly diagnosed in time by performing following diagnostic tests such as electrocardiogram; cardiac imaging which includes echo, MRI, CT scan, coronary angiogram and chest X-ray; stress test; electrophysiological test and other tests.

Depending upon the symptoms and severity of heart disorder, ventricular tachycardia treatment is broadly classified into two categories: emergency treatment for patients in distress and long-term treatment. Various anti-arrhythmic drugs such as Aminodarone, Lidocaine, Sotalol, Procainamide and Nifekalant are most commonly preferred to treat patients with ventricular tachycardia. These drugs treat unusual heart rhythms that originates due to error in electrical activity of heart.

Rising incidence of heart injuries such as myocardial infarctions and valvular heart disease is anticipated to be the primary factor fueling the ventricular tachycardia treatment market. Growing geriatric population with rising heart conditions such as heart attacks, changing lifestyle, rising inclination of patients for cardiomyopathy and heart surgery are some other factors which further drive the ventricular tachycardia treatment market. Moreover, advancing technology and enhanced treatment therapies is further anticipated to drive the market over forecast period. However, high costs associated with heart surgeries is restraining the current market growth.

The global market for ventricular tachycardia treatment is segmented on basis of disease indication, treatment type and geographic region:

Segmentation by Disease Indication Monomorphic Ventricular Tachycardia Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia Sustained Ventricular Tachycardia Non-Sustained Ventricular Tachycardia

Segmentation by Treatment Type

Emergency Treatment CPR Electrical Defibrillation Direct-Current Cardioversion Therapy Anti-arrhythmic Drugs Local Injectable Anesthetics Cardioselective Beta Blockers Class I Antiarrhythmic Drugs Class II Antiarrhythmic Drugs Class III Antiarrhythmic Drugs

Long-Term Treatment Implanted Cardiovascular Defibrillation (ICD) Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation Cardiac – Resynchronization Therapy Open Heart Surgery

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



On the basis of type of treatment, catheter ablation is most common treatment technique used to restore common rhythmic heartbeats. Also, owing to the promising success rates associated with catheter ablation treatment procedure, it is further anticipated to dominate over the forecast period.

Based on geography, global ventricular tachycardia treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America registered for the largest shares in global ventricular tachycardia treatment market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America region is anticipated to continue the same trend on the account of rise in number of deaths due to cardiac fatalities in U.S.

Some of the key players involved in global ventricular tachycardia treatment market are;

INOVYTEC MEDICAL SOLUTIONS Ltd.

CU Medical Systems

Cardiac Science Co.

Bexen Cardio

Advanced Instrumentations Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Ventricular Tachycardia Treatment Market Segments

Ventricular Tachycardia Treatment Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Ventricular Tachycardia Treatment Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Ventricular Tachycardia Treatment Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Ventricular Tachycardia Treatment Market Drivers and Restraints

