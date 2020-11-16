The Facial Wrinkle Treatment market to Undergo positive Transformation between 2020 and 2030

The formation of wrinkles on face is the normal part of aging. Facial wrinkle can also be happen due to smoking or exposure to sunlight. As the age increases, cell of human body divide slowly which cause the thinning of skin which leads to formation of wrinkle on face as well as on entire body. There are various treatment available in the market for facial wrinkle which both topical as well as injectable treatment. The facial wrinkle are basically of two type viz. non-invasive treatment and minimally invasive treatment. For home therapy, various anti-aging cream, gel, lotion and oil are available in the market as topical treatment of facial wrinkle. Several injectable therapies are also available for the treatment of facial wrinkle, but botulinum toxin type A and hyaluronic acid based derma fillers are most preferred by physician for the treatment of facial wrinkle. Radiofrequency and laser therapy are also used for the instant treatment of facial wrinkle.

The rising geriatric population having age between 35-45 is the primary factor driving the growth of facial wrinkle treatment market. The continuous launch of innovative and more advance combination therapy for restoration of facial wrinkle will upsurge the growth of this market. The greater advertising with glossy magazines and hoarding by leading manufacturer will lead to awareness of people regarding aesthetics products which will ultimately boost the growth of facial wrinkle treatment market. The demand for minimally invasive cosmetic treatment procedures is increasing significantly by dermatologists will also leads to robust growth of wrinkle facial treatment market. Improper training to professionals for minimally invasive treatment could result the sluggish growth of this market in less developed economies. High procedure fees, product cost and less reimbursements scenario will deter the growth of facial treatment market.

The global Facial Wrinkle Treatment market is classified on the basis of treatment type, distribution channel and end user.

Based on treatment type, facial wrinkle treatment market is segmented into following

Non-Invasive Treatment Topical Cream Gel Oil Others

Minimally Invasive Treatment Botulinum Toxin Type A Dermal Fillers Laser Therapy Radiofrequency



Based on distribution channel, facial wrinkle treatment market is segmented into following

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Hypermarket and Supermarket

E-Commerce

The facial wrinkle treatment market is expected to show exponential growth over the forecast period owing to rising number of injectable minimally invasive aesthetic surgeries. The Increasing number of plastic surgeons and their rising network will be direct opportunity for the growth facial wrinkle treatment market. According American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in U.S. 7.3 Mn injectable nonsurgical procedures are performed in 2016. By treatment type, minimally invasive treatment segment are expected to dominate the facial treatment market. Among all distribution channel Hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies combinedly expected to have gain more than 50% market share of facial wrinkle treatment market.

On the basis of geography, facial wrinkle treatment market classified as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the facial wrinkle treatment market by region owing to the high healthcare infrastructure and availability of experience surgeon. This market is then followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The new entrants in the European countries will responsible for robust growth of in Europe facial wrinkle treatment market. The rising awareness among the about anti-aging product will propel the market growth in Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players found across the value chain of facial wrinkle treatment market are;

Allergan plc

Galderma SA

Merz Pharma

Cynosure

Alma Lasers

Syneron Medical Ltd.

L’Oreal SA

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Suneva Medical Inc

Alphaeon Corporation

Adoderm GmbH

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014

Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2024

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Drivers and Restraints

