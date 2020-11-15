Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Patient Engagement Solutions market.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The global patient engagement solutions market size was estimated at USD 10.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027. The market for patient engagement solutions is mainly driven by the increasing utilization of electronic health records for patient-centric care and the adoption of mobile health devices. According to a survey conducted by the NHS in 2019, approximately 92.0% of patients feel assured in self-managing treatment.

Factors such as the growing burden of chronic diseases and a rise in the geriatric population have led to the adoption of patient engagement solutions worldwide. For instance, in 2017, according to CDC statistics, 1.3 million new cases of diabetes were recorded in the U.S. alone. In response to the growing number of diabetic patients, companies are focusing on the development of patient-centric engagement solutions. For example, in June 2019, Allina Health launched a patient-centric engagement solution platform for improving the Diabetes Self-Management Education (DSME) program. This enables diabetic self-care clinical services, particularly for those located in remote locations. Moreover, programs such as these help in cost evaluation, operational effectiveness, and clinical outcomes.

Government support is expected to drive the adoption of patient engagement solutions in the coming years. For instance, in 2018, the FDA established the Patient and Caregiver Connection program. The program was aimed to foster engagement with patients, patient advocates, and caregivers throughout the evaluation and surveillance of medical devices.

Furthermore, the adoption of these solutions in developing countries such as India is supported by favorable government initiatives. For instance, in March 2019, Columbia Asia Hospitals situated across Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, launched a patient engagement application suite in collaboration with MphRx. This program is aimed to digitally transform healthcare services and to enhance patient engagement.

Delivery Type Insights

The web/cloud-based segment lead the global market in 2019. The adoption of these portals is increasing significantly owing to remote access to real-time data tracking, integrated features, easy accessibility, minimal handling costs, and easy data backup.

Companies are investing in web/cloud-based patient engagement solutions. For instance, in August 2019, Google Cloud partnered with NTT DATA on Next-Gen Healthcare Solutions to improve the patient healthcare experience. This collaboration is aimed at reducing the cost of health plans and costs for providers by creating more efficient operations by changing payment models, technology, and regulations.

On-premise services provide patient data security, easy retrieval of data, and ease of access. The inclination toward on-premise services is primarily due to complete access to the information within the premises.

End-Use Insights: Patient Engagement Solutions Market

Based on end use, the market is classified into providers, payers, and individual users. Providers lead the market in 2019 and are also anticipated to register lucrative growth over the forecast period. Providers extensively adopt patient engagement solutions owing to improved utilization of routine care processes and patient portals for accessing information and making complex healthcare decisions.

Payers was the second-largest segment in 2019 as payers use modalities that promote widespread coverage and enable value-based care delivery. To enhance growth, payers are intending to manage patient care and connect with them at each stage of the treatment.

Application Insights: Patient Engagement Solutions Market

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into social management, health management, home healthcare management, and financial health management. Health management held the largest share of over 40.0% in 2019. Quick response and enhanced patient compliance for care achieved through engagement solutions are the major factors driving the segment. According to the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, in May 2019, 51.0% of the patients in the hospitals in the U.S. were offered online access to their medical records.

Home healthcare management solution is projected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period as this solution helps patients to maintain appointment schedules, make online bill payments, and communicate with healthcare providers from their homes.

Component Insights: Patient Engagement Solutions Market

Based on component, the patient engagement solutions market is broadly divided into software, services, and hardware. The software segment held the largest market share of over 45.0% in 2019. Software is easy to install and use, helps obtain specific drug information and enables efficient digital transfer of the prescription. Patient engagement solutions software is used in varied segments such as in healthcare management and home healthcare management. Some of the popular software used as patient engagement solutions are NextGen Office, a cloud-based EHR; Kareo, a web-based medical billing and practice management solution; and athenahealth, a cloud-based EHR. The software patient engagement solutions segment is further categorized into integrated and standalone.

Services is one of the crucial components for the effective operation of patient engagement solutions. It helps in leveraging refined analytics on-premise or in the cloud, which enables predicting and triggering interventions that can use live training methods. This helps in delivering personalized education to patients that will further drive its adoption. This segment is further divided into consulting, implementation, education, and others.

Therapeutic Area Insights: Patient Engagement Solutions Market

The therapeutic segment is classified into chronic diseases, womens health, fitness, mental health, and others. Those suffering from chronic disorders require monitoring and training for disease management. Patient engagement solutions help users connect with their healthcare providers from remote locations, thereby enabling a streamlined flow of information, patient feedback, and other health-related data. For instance, in November 2019, CDC funded 13 state arthritis management and prevention programs aimed at improving the quality of life and patient monitoring for rural arthritis patients.

Fitness is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The increasing need for enhancing the user experience; awareness about the importance of fitness and health; and adoption of wearables and tracking apps are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for this segment over the forecast period.

Regional Insights: Patient Engagement Solutions Market

North America lead the market for patient engagement solutions due to increased adoption of mhealth and electronic health record (EHR) and growing investment in patient engagement software solutions by major companies. Moreover, increasing awareness level, coupled with government spending on the healthcare sector, is expected to drive market growth. Wider adoption of innovative technologies amongst the population is expected to drive the regional market growth.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2019 owing to publicly funded systems, such as the National Health Services (NHS) in the U.K. For instance, by 2020, NHS is expected to go completely paperless. It also started to offer patients access to EHR in 2018. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The need to develop new systems and replacement and development of medical infrastructure are anticipated to drive the market. Economic development in countries such as India and China also supports regional market growth.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Patient Engagement Solutions Market

The market comprises several large and small businesses. It is lead by participants such as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Orion Health Ltd., Cerner Corporation, and McKesson Corporation. Major players focus on implementing new approaches such as geographic penetration, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their market footprint. For instance, in September 2019, GetWellNetwork and Cerner partnered to narrow the gap between providers and patients from inpatient to outpatient settings and the home. This partnership aims to provide convenient access and consumer engagement.

Moreover, several startups such as SaRa Health, Babyscripts, CoHealth, Roundtrip Health, My Haven Health, Advancing Synergy, and Ask Rose have been emerging to compete with the established firms in the market.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report Scope

Key companies Profiled: Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

McKesson Corporatio

Orion Health Ltd.

Cerner Corporation

Phytel Inc.

Medecision Inc.

GetWellNetwork Inc.

YourCareUniverse Inc.

Lincor Solutions Ltd.

Athenahealth, Inc.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global patient engagement solutions market report based on delivery type, component, end use, application, therapeutic area, and region:

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Chronic diseases

Obesity

Diabetes

Cardiovascular

Others

Fitness

Women”s Health

Mental Health

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Social Management

Health Management

Home Healthcare Management

Financial Health Management

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Payers

Providers

Individual Users

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Software

Standalone

Integrated

Services

Consulting

Implementation

Education

Others

Hardware

Delivery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Web-based/Cloud-based

On-premise

