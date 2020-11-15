Operating Room Integration Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Operating Room Integration market.

Report Overview: Global Operating Room Integration Market

The global operating room integration market size was valued at USD 0.3 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing demand for technologically advanced Applications, a growing number of surgical procedures, congestion in Operating Rooms (OR), patient safety concerns in OR coupled with the surge in preference of Minimally Invasive Surgeries (MIS) are major factors primarily fueling the market growth. However, lack of skilled surgeons in developing countries and high cost of initial investment is restraining the growth. This high cost can be attributed to the high-priced integrated advanced technology that is being adopted in operating room. Smaller hospitals may find it difficult to fulfill the initial investments.

In addition, the advent of advanced imaging as well as diagnostic technologies for OR, rising funding by the government to improve operating room infrastructure or redevelopment projects in hospitals, and an increasing need to curtail healthcare spending are further boosting the market. For instance, in October 2017, the Nova Scotia Health Authority invested USD 6.4 million to slash wait times for hip and knee replacements. The funding resulted in an increased volume of orthopedic surgeries.

Moreover, the authority also adopted a patient-centric approach for orthopedic surgery which further led to improved use of ORs in a more sophisticated way. These types of initiatives are anticipated to fuel the growth of operating room integration market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Furthermore, an increasing number of MIS procedures and its benefits such as reduced hospital stay, rapid adoption of integrated systems to reduce complexity in OR are stimulating the market growth. Increasing demand for improving surgical workflow in OR, and managing, share, and store video-rich content across hospitals is also boosting growth of the market.

Component Insights

The software segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.9% in 2019, owing to various benefits associated with its use. These integrated software solutions offer seamless communication within various systems operational in OR to streamline surgical workflows and ensure ease of use and effective operation.

In addition, companies are also marking their presence in the market for operating room integration by adopting attainment strategies to broaden application portfolio in the operating room integration space. For instance, in 2017, Strykers Endoscopy Division started a program named “”OR of the Future. The program uses holographic technology and allows customers to visualize how the companys surgical equipment and displays operate in ORs. Such types of initiatives to promote integrated OR technologies is anticipated to boost the adoption of operating room integration in the near future.

End-use Insights: Global Operating Room Integration Market



The hospital segment lead the market and accounted for a revenue share of 64.1% in 2019, owing to the high penetration of operating room integration. With the large patient population being exposed to chronic diseases there is a need for operating room integration to reduce the burden on physicians and complexity so that they can efficiently manage their surgical workflow. Furthermore, ongoing technology innovations in medical devices are attributing to the growing adoption of operating room integration over the forecast period.

The ambulatory surgical center segment is expected to witness an exponential growth rate of 11.5% in the market for operating room integration over the forecast period. Ambulatory surgery is being increasingly performed in developed countries. The shortage of beds in hospitals and scarce economic resources are expected to increase the growth of this segment. However, the high initial and maintenance cost of operating room integration is hampering segment growth.

The development of various medical devices that aid in performing minimally invasive surgeries is allowing physicians to carry out a greater number of surgical procedures on a day-care basis. The availability of technologically advanced operating room integration has contributed largely to the improvement of day-care surgery.

Device Type Insights: Global Operating Room Integration Market

Documentation management systems accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.6% in 2019 owing to its wide applications in ORs. The system helps in managing all the records from various sources and presents it on a single platform to help surgeons with patients history and other necessary information during the surgery.

Operating rooms are increasingly becoming complex and congested with the inclusion of a variety of equipment such as surgical lights, operating tables, and surgical displays. In basic ORs, individual devices are pulled or pushed back according to their use. Cords and cables are spread all over the room, which increases the risk of tripping or pulling out the essential cord during surgery or damage to any equipment. Integrated operating rooms (I-ORs) help to curb this problem. The high demand for MIS has spurred the implementation of operating room integration owing to its associated advantages such as safety.

In addition, industry players are involved in continuous research and development activities for application innovation. For instance, in 2016, Sony Professionals Solutions in Europe introduced a medical 4K recorder and content management system that helps to enable the image to visualize on-site, record, and manage over ethernet network by using a 4K surgical monitor. The system can also be used for patient records, training, and educational purpose. The innovations like these in operating room integration are anticipated to boost its adoption over the forecast period.

Application Type Insights: Global Operating Room Integration Market

The general surgery segment held largest market share of 35.5% in 2019. Increasing number of hospitals adopting MIS technology coupled with the rising number of chronic illnesses and requires surgical procedures is further fueling the growth of the operating room integration market. For instance, in the U.S. approximately half of the surgeries are done with the MIS technology.

Rising number of surgical interventions and an increasing number of MIS being carried out due to several benefits such as reduced hospital stay, less painful features, and high focus on patient safety in OR. As technology continues to grow, telemedicine and robotic surgery have become more common healthcare services and operating room integration is expected to become an industry-standard in the coming years.

The orthopedic surgery segment is anticipated to witness the lucrative growth rate of around 11.5% over the forecast period due to increasing demand for the orthopedic procedure in coming years. For instance, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons 2018, total joint replacement is the most performed elective surgical procedure in the U.S., and by 2030, total knee replacement is expected to reach 189.0% i.e. 1.3 million procedures.

Therefore, the rising number of orthopedic procedures demands for operating room integration to reduce the burden of surgeons and efficiently manage surgical workflow. Moreover, increasing demand for advanced healthcare infrastructure, the high adoption rate of operating room integration due to the expanding pool of patients with chronic diseases is further boosting the growth of the market for operating room integration.

Regional Insights: Global Operating Room Integration Market

North America lead the market and accounted for a revenue share of 46.0% in 2019. Dominance can be attributed to the increasing demand for surgical automation. Major factors attributed to regional market growth are the rise in demand for efficient healthcare services, an increase in the need to reduce healthcare spending, and effective EHR implementation by healthcare organizations. Furthermore, the presence of established players in the market, technologically advanced HCIT, and funding to improve OR infrastructure is another factor propelling the growth of the market for operating room integration.

In Asia Pacific, the market for operating room integration is anticipated to grow at a quicker pace over the forecast period. The growth is driven by a rising pool of patient populations suffering from chronic disorders that require surgical interventions and increasing demand for sophisticated medical devices in hospitals. In addition rising number of MIS procedures and rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure in this region are primarily driving the growth of the market for operating room integration in the region.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Global Operating Room Integration Market

The industry is fragmented with the large number of players operating in this sector. The key players are focusing on implementing new strategies such as regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, improving their Application portfolio through Application innovation, partnerships and distribution agreements to increase their revenue share and mark their presence in the market for operating room integration. For instance, in January 2020 Caresyntax announced the installation of 16 digital ORs in Calvary Adelaide Hospital in South Australia with its digital OR integration platform, PRIME365. These types of projects are attributing to the increasing penetration of operating room integration in the coming years. Furthermore, the Barco company introduced a 2000 integrated operating room worldwide with a video integration platform for the surgical suite in September 2018. The suite is built on IP network to secure uncompressed audio and video from different systems in OR. Innovations like these by the established market players focused on introducing operating room integration platform globally is likely to propel the market growth. Some of the prominent players in the operating room integration market include:

Key companies Profiled: Global Operating Room Integration Market Report

Steris

Getinge Ab

Barco

Merivaara

Stryker

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global operating room integration market report on the basis of component, device type, application, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Software

Services

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Audio Video Management System

Display System

Documentation Management System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

General Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

