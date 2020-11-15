Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Agricultural E-commerce market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Agricultural E-commerce market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Agricultural E-commerce market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Agricultural E-commerce Market are: Amazon, Alibaba Group, JD.com Company, Yihaodian, COFCO Group, SF Express, Benlai Holding Group, Natures Basket Limited., Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd, Grofers India Pvt, Ninayo, FarmFresh

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Agricultural E-commerce market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Agricultural E-commerce market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Agricultural E-commerce market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Agricultural E-commerce Market by Type Segments:

, Business To Business, Business To Consumer

Global Agricultural E-commerce Market by Application Segments:

, Government Procurement, Enterprise, Consumer, Other

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Agricultural E-commerce

1.1 Agricultural E-commerce Market Overview

1.1.1 Agricultural E-commerce Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Agricultural E-commerce Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Agricultural E-commerce Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Agricultural E-commerce Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Agricultural E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Agricultural E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Agricultural E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Agricultural E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Agricultural E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Agricultural E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Agricultural E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Agricultural E-commerce Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Agricultural E-commerce Industry

1.7.1.1 Agricultural E-commerce Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Agricultural E-commerce Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Agricultural E-commerce Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Agricultural E-commerce Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Agricultural E-commerce Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Agricultural E-commerce Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Business To Business

2.5 Business To Consumer 3 Agricultural E-commerce Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Agricultural E-commerce Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Agricultural E-commerce Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Government Procurement

3.5 Enterprise

3.6 Consumer

3.7 Other 4 Global Agricultural E-commerce Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Agricultural E-commerce Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Agricultural E-commerce as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Agricultural E-commerce Market

4.4 Global Top Players Agricultural E-commerce Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Agricultural E-commerce Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Agricultural E-commerce Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Amazon

5.1.1 Amazon Profile

5.1.2 Amazon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Amazon Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Amazon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Amazon Recent Developments

5.2 Alibaba Group

5.2.1 Alibaba Group Profile

5.2.2 Alibaba Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Alibaba Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Alibaba Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Alibaba Group Recent Developments

5.3 JD.com Company

5.5.1 JD.com Company Profile

5.3.2 JD.com Company Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 JD.com Company Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 JD.com Company Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Yihaodian Recent Developments

5.4 Yihaodian

5.4.1 Yihaodian Profile

5.4.2 Yihaodian Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Yihaodian Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Yihaodian Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Yihaodian Recent Developments

5.5 COFCO Group

5.5.1 COFCO Group Profile

5.5.2 COFCO Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 COFCO Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 COFCO Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 COFCO Group Recent Developments

5.6 SF Express

5.6.1 SF Express Profile

5.6.2 SF Express Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 SF Express Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 SF Express Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 SF Express Recent Developments

5.7 Benlai Holding Group

5.7.1 Benlai Holding Group Profile

5.7.2 Benlai Holding Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Benlai Holding Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Benlai Holding Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Benlai Holding Group Recent Developments

5.8 Natures Basket Limited.

5.8.1 Natures Basket Limited. Profile

5.8.2 Natures Basket Limited. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Natures Basket Limited. Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Natures Basket Limited. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Natures Basket Limited. Recent Developments

5.9 Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd

5.9.1 Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd Profile

5.9.2 Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd Recent Developments

5.10 Grofers India Pvt

5.10.1 Grofers India Pvt Profile

5.10.2 Grofers India Pvt Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Grofers India Pvt Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Grofers India Pvt Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Grofers India Pvt Recent Developments

5.11 Ninayo

5.11.1 Ninayo Profile

5.11.2 Ninayo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Ninayo Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Ninayo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Ninayo Recent Developments

5.12 FarmFresh

5.12.1 FarmFresh Profile

5.12.2 FarmFresh Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 FarmFresh Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 FarmFresh Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 FarmFresh Recent Developments 6 North America Agricultural E-commerce by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Agricultural E-commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Agricultural E-commerce by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Agricultural E-commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Agricultural E-commerce by Players and by Application

8.1 China Agricultural E-commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Agricultural E-commerce by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Agricultural E-commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Agricultural E-commerce by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Agricultural E-commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Agricultural E-commerce by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Agricultural E-commerce Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Agricultural E-commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Agricultural E-commerce Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

