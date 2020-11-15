Smart Farming Solutions Market by Product Type, End User and by Region-Trends and Forecast to 2026| AGCO Corporation, Texas Instruments, Kebai Science

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Smart Farming Solutions market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Smart Farming Solutions market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Smart Farming Solutions market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Smart Farming Solutions Market are: AGCO Corporation, Texas Instruments, Kebai Science, XAG, TOPCON Positioning Systems, YANMAR, Allflex, Trimble Inc, GEA Farm Technologies, Lely, DeLaval, AKVA Group, AG Junction, Raven Industries, AeroFarms, Yamaha, Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology, John Deere, AG Leader Technology, Robotics Plus, Osram Licht AG, CropX, FarmBot

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Smart Farming Solutions market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Smart Farming Solutions market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Smart Farming Solutions market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Smart Farming Solutions Market by Type Segments:

, Smart Agriculture Sensor, Smart Agriculture Robot, Agricultural Drone, Others

Global Smart Farming Solutions Market by Application Segments:

, Planting Agriculture, Horticulture, Livestock Monitoring, Other

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Smart Farming Solutions

1.1 Smart Farming Solutions Market Overview

1.1.1 Smart Farming Solutions Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Smart Farming Solutions Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Smart Farming Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Smart Farming Solutions Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Smart Farming Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Smart Farming Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Smart Farming Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Smart Farming Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Farming Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Smart Farming Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Smart Farming Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Smart Farming Solutions Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Smart Farming Solutions Industry

1.7.1.1 Smart Farming Solutions Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Smart Farming Solutions Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Smart Farming Solutions Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Smart Farming Solutions Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Smart Farming Solutions Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Smart Farming Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Smart Agriculture Sensor

2.5 Smart Agriculture Robot

2.6 Agricultural Drone

2.7 Others 3 Smart Farming Solutions Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Smart Farming Solutions Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Smart Farming Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Planting Agriculture

3.5 Horticulture

3.6 Livestock Monitoring

3.7 Other 4 Global Smart Farming Solutions Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Smart Farming Solutions Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Smart Farming Solutions Market

4.4 Global Top Players Smart Farming Solutions Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Smart Farming Solutions Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Smart Farming Solutions Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 AGCO Corporation

5.1.1 AGCO Corporation Profile

5.1.2 AGCO Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 AGCO Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 AGCO Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 AGCO Corporation Recent Developments

5.2 Texas Instruments

5.2.1 Texas Instruments Profile

5.2.2 Texas Instruments Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Texas Instruments Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Texas Instruments Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Texas Instruments Recent Developments

5.3 Kebai Science

5.5.1 Kebai Science Profile

5.3.2 Kebai Science Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Kebai Science Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Kebai Science Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 XAG Recent Developments

5.4 XAG

5.4.1 XAG Profile

5.4.2 XAG Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 XAG Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 XAG Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 XAG Recent Developments

5.5 TOPCON Positioning Systems

5.5.1 TOPCON Positioning Systems Profile

5.5.2 TOPCON Positioning Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 TOPCON Positioning Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 TOPCON Positioning Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 TOPCON Positioning Systems Recent Developments

5.6 YANMAR

5.6.1 YANMAR Profile

5.6.2 YANMAR Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 YANMAR Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 YANMAR Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 YANMAR Recent Developments

5.7 Allflex

5.7.1 Allflex Profile

5.7.2 Allflex Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Allflex Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Allflex Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Allflex Recent Developments

5.8 Trimble Inc

5.8.1 Trimble Inc Profile

5.8.2 Trimble Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Trimble Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Trimble Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Trimble Inc Recent Developments

5.9 GEA Farm Technologies

5.9.1 GEA Farm Technologies Profile

5.9.2 GEA Farm Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 GEA Farm Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 GEA Farm Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 GEA Farm Technologies Recent Developments

5.10 Lely

5.10.1 Lely Profile

5.10.2 Lely Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Lely Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Lely Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Lely Recent Developments

5.11 DeLaval

5.11.1 DeLaval Profile

5.11.2 DeLaval Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 DeLaval Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 DeLaval Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 DeLaval Recent Developments

5.12 AKVA Group

5.12.1 AKVA Group Profile

5.12.2 AKVA Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 AKVA Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 AKVA Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 AKVA Group Recent Developments

5.13 AG Junction

5.13.1 AG Junction Profile

5.13.2 AG Junction Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 AG Junction Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 AG Junction Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 AG Junction Recent Developments

5.14 Raven Industries

5.14.1 Raven Industries Profile

5.14.2 Raven Industries Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Raven Industries Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Raven Industries Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Raven Industries Recent Developments

5.15 AeroFarms

5.15.1 AeroFarms Profile

5.15.2 AeroFarms Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 AeroFarms Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 AeroFarms Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 AeroFarms Recent Developments

5.16 Yamaha

5.16.1 Yamaha Profile

5.16.2 Yamaha Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Yamaha Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Yamaha Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Yamaha Recent Developments

5.17 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology

5.17.1 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Profile

5.17.2 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Recent Developments

5.18 John Deere

5.18.1 John Deere Profile

5.18.2 John Deere Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 John Deere Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 John Deere Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 John Deere Recent Developments

5.19 AG Leader Technology

5.19.1 AG Leader Technology Profile

5.19.2 AG Leader Technology Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 AG Leader Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 AG Leader Technology Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 AG Leader Technology Recent Developments

5.20 Robotics Plus

5.20.1 Robotics Plus Profile

5.20.2 Robotics Plus Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.20.3 Robotics Plus Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Robotics Plus Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Robotics Plus Recent Developments

5.21 Osram Licht AG

5.21.1 Osram Licht AG Profile

5.21.2 Osram Licht AG Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.21.3 Osram Licht AG Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Osram Licht AG Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Osram Licht AG Recent Developments

5.22 CropX

5.22.1 CropX Profile

5.22.2 CropX Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.22.3 CropX Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 CropX Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.22.5 CropX Recent Developments

5.23 FarmBot

5.23.1 FarmBot Profile

5.23.2 FarmBot Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.23.3 FarmBot Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 FarmBot Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.23.5 FarmBot Recent Developments 6 North America Smart Farming Solutions by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Smart Farming Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Smart Farming Solutions by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Smart Farming Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Smart Farming Solutions by Players and by Application

8.1 China Smart Farming Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Farming Solutions by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Farming Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Smart Farming Solutions by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Smart Farming Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Smart Farming Solutions by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Farming Solutions Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Smart Farming Solutions Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

