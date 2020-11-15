Rice Seed Market Executive Summary And Analysis By Top Players 2020-2026| Dupont Pioneer, Bayer, Nuziveedu Seeds

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Rice Seed market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Rice Seed market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Rice Seed market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Rice Seed Market are: Dupont Pioneer, Bayer, Nuziveedu Seeds, Kaveri, Mahyco, RiceTec, Krishidhan, Rasi Seeds, JK seeds, Syngenta, Longping High-tech, China National Seed, Grand Agriseeds, Dabei Nong Group, Hefei Fengle, WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED, Gansu Dunhuang Seed, Dongya Seed Industry, Keeplong Seeds, Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology, Opulent Technology, Zhongnongfa, Anhui Nongken, Saprotan Utama

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Rice Seed market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Rice Seed market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Rice Seed market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Rice Seed Market by Type Segments:

, Long-grain rice, Medium-grain rice, Short-grain rice

Global Rice Seed Market by Application Segments:

, Agricultural Production, Scientific Research

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Rice Seed market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Rice Seed market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Rice Seed markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Rice Seed market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Rice Seed market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Rice Seed market.

Table of Contents

1 Rice Seed Market Overview

1.1 Rice Seed Product Overview

1.2 Rice Seed Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Long-grain rice

1.2.2 Medium-grain rice

1.2.3 Short-grain rice

1.3 Global Rice Seed Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Rice Seed Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Rice Seed Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Rice Seed Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Rice Seed Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Rice Seed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Rice Seed Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Rice Seed Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Rice Seed Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Rice Seed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Rice Seed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Rice Seed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rice Seed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Rice Seed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rice Seed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Rice Seed Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Rice Seed Industry

1.5.1.1 Rice Seed Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Rice Seed Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Rice Seed Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Rice Seed Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Rice Seed Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Rice Seed Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Rice Seed Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rice Seed Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Rice Seed Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rice Seed Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rice Seed Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Rice Seed as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rice Seed Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Rice Seed Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Rice Seed Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Rice Seed Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Rice Seed Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Rice Seed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Rice Seed Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Rice Seed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Rice Seed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Rice Seed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Rice Seed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Rice Seed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Rice Seed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Rice Seed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Rice Seed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Rice Seed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Seed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Seed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Rice Seed by Application

4.1 Rice Seed Segment by Application

4.1.1 Agricultural Production

4.1.2 Scientific Research

4.2 Global Rice Seed Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Rice Seed Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Rice Seed Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Rice Seed Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Rice Seed by Application

4.5.2 Europe Rice Seed by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Rice Seed by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Rice Seed by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Rice Seed by Application 5 North America Rice Seed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Rice Seed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Rice Seed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Rice Seed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Rice Seed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Seed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Seed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Rice Seed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rice Seed Business

10.1 Dupont Pioneer

10.1.1 Dupont Pioneer Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dupont Pioneer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Dupont Pioneer Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Dupont Pioneer Rice Seed Products Offered

10.1.5 Dupont Pioneer Recent Development

10.2 Bayer

10.2.1 Bayer Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Bayer Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Dupont Pioneer Rice Seed Products Offered

10.2.5 Bayer Recent Development

10.3 Nuziveedu Seeds

10.3.1 Nuziveedu Seeds Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nuziveedu Seeds Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Nuziveedu Seeds Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Nuziveedu Seeds Rice Seed Products Offered

10.3.5 Nuziveedu Seeds Recent Development

10.4 Kaveri

10.4.1 Kaveri Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kaveri Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Kaveri Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Kaveri Rice Seed Products Offered

10.4.5 Kaveri Recent Development

10.5 Mahyco

10.5.1 Mahyco Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mahyco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Mahyco Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Mahyco Rice Seed Products Offered

10.5.5 Mahyco Recent Development

10.6 RiceTec

10.6.1 RiceTec Corporation Information

10.6.2 RiceTec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 RiceTec Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 RiceTec Rice Seed Products Offered

10.6.5 RiceTec Recent Development

10.7 Krishidhan

10.7.1 Krishidhan Corporation Information

10.7.2 Krishidhan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Krishidhan Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Krishidhan Rice Seed Products Offered

10.7.5 Krishidhan Recent Development

10.8 Rasi Seeds

10.8.1 Rasi Seeds Corporation Information

10.8.2 Rasi Seeds Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Rasi Seeds Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Rasi Seeds Rice Seed Products Offered

10.8.5 Rasi Seeds Recent Development

10.9 JK seeds

10.9.1 JK seeds Corporation Information

10.9.2 JK seeds Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 JK seeds Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 JK seeds Rice Seed Products Offered

10.9.5 JK seeds Recent Development

10.10 Syngenta

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Rice Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Syngenta Rice Seed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Syngenta Recent Development

10.11 Longping High-tech

10.11.1 Longping High-tech Corporation Information

10.11.2 Longping High-tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Longping High-tech Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Longping High-tech Rice Seed Products Offered

10.11.5 Longping High-tech Recent Development

10.12 China National Seed

10.12.1 China National Seed Corporation Information

10.12.2 China National Seed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 China National Seed Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 China National Seed Rice Seed Products Offered

10.12.5 China National Seed Recent Development

10.13 Grand Agriseeds

10.13.1 Grand Agriseeds Corporation Information

10.13.2 Grand Agriseeds Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Grand Agriseeds Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Grand Agriseeds Rice Seed Products Offered

10.13.5 Grand Agriseeds Recent Development

10.14 Dabei Nong Group

10.14.1 Dabei Nong Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Dabei Nong Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Dabei Nong Group Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Dabei Nong Group Rice Seed Products Offered

10.14.5 Dabei Nong Group Recent Development

10.15 Hefei Fengle

10.15.1 Hefei Fengle Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hefei Fengle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Hefei Fengle Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Hefei Fengle Rice Seed Products Offered

10.15.5 Hefei Fengle Recent Development

10.16 WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED

10.16.1 WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED Corporation Information

10.16.2 WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED Rice Seed Products Offered

10.16.5 WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED Recent Development

10.17 Gansu Dunhuang Seed

10.17.1 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Corporation Information

10.17.2 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Rice Seed Products Offered

10.17.5 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Recent Development

10.18 Dongya Seed Industry

10.18.1 Dongya Seed Industry Corporation Information

10.18.2 Dongya Seed Industry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Dongya Seed Industry Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Dongya Seed Industry Rice Seed Products Offered

10.18.5 Dongya Seed Industry Recent Development

10.19 Keeplong Seeds

10.19.1 Keeplong Seeds Corporation Information

10.19.2 Keeplong Seeds Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Keeplong Seeds Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Keeplong Seeds Rice Seed Products Offered

10.19.5 Keeplong Seeds Recent Development

10.20 Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology

10.20.1 Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology Corporation Information

10.20.2 Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology Rice Seed Products Offered

10.20.5 Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology Recent Development

10.21 Opulent Technology

10.21.1 Opulent Technology Corporation Information

10.21.2 Opulent Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Opulent Technology Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Opulent Technology Rice Seed Products Offered

10.21.5 Opulent Technology Recent Development

10.22 Zhongnongfa

10.22.1 Zhongnongfa Corporation Information

10.22.2 Zhongnongfa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Zhongnongfa Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Zhongnongfa Rice Seed Products Offered

10.22.5 Zhongnongfa Recent Development

10.23 Anhui Nongken

10.23.1 Anhui Nongken Corporation Information

10.23.2 Anhui Nongken Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Anhui Nongken Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Anhui Nongken Rice Seed Products Offered

10.23.5 Anhui Nongken Recent Development

10.24 Saprotan Utama

10.24.1 Saprotan Utama Corporation Information

10.24.2 Saprotan Utama Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Saprotan Utama Rice Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Saprotan Utama Rice Seed Products Offered

10.24.5 Saprotan Utama Recent Development 11 Rice Seed Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Rice Seed Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Rice Seed Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

