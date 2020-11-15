Agricultural Crop Insurance to Register Substantial Expansion by 2026| PICC, Zurich (RCIS), Chubb

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Agricultural Crop Insurance market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Agricultural Crop Insurance market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Agricultural Crop Insurance market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Agricultural Crop Insurance Market are: PICC, Zurich (RCIS), Chubb, QBE, China United Property Insurance, American Financial Group, Prudential, XL Catlin, Everest Re Group, Endurance Specialty, CUNA Mutual, Agriculture Insurance Company of India, Tokio Marine, CGB Diversified Services, Farmers Mutual Hail, Archer Daniels Midland, ICICI Lombard

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Agricultural Crop Insurance market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Agricultural Crop Insurance market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Agricultural Crop Insurance market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market by Type Segments:

, MPCI, Hail

Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market by Application Segments:

, Digital & Direct Channel, Bancassurance, Agencies, Brokers

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Agricultural Crop Insurance

1.1 Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Overview

1.1.1 Agricultural Crop Insurance Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Agricultural Crop Insurance Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Agricultural Crop Insurance Industry

1.7.1.1 Agricultural Crop Insurance Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Agricultural Crop Insurance Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Agricultural Crop Insurance Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 MPCI

2.5 Hail 3 Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Digital & Direct Channel

3.5 Bancassurance

3.6 Agencies

3.7 Brokers 4 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Agricultural Crop Insurance as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Agricultural Crop Insurance Market

4.4 Global Top Players Agricultural Crop Insurance Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Agricultural Crop Insurance Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 PICC

5.1.1 PICC Profile

5.1.2 PICC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 PICC Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 PICC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 PICC Recent Developments

5.2 Zurich (RCIS)

5.2.1 Zurich (RCIS) Profile

5.2.2 Zurich (RCIS) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Zurich (RCIS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Zurich (RCIS) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Zurich (RCIS) Recent Developments

5.3 Chubb

5.5.1 Chubb Profile

5.3.2 Chubb Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Chubb Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Chubb Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 QBE Recent Developments

5.4 QBE

5.4.1 QBE Profile

5.4.2 QBE Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 QBE Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 QBE Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 QBE Recent Developments

5.5 China United Property Insurance

5.5.1 China United Property Insurance Profile

5.5.2 China United Property Insurance Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 China United Property Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 China United Property Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 China United Property Insurance Recent Developments

5.6 American Financial Group

5.6.1 American Financial Group Profile

5.6.2 American Financial Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 American Financial Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 American Financial Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 American Financial Group Recent Developments

5.7 Prudential

5.7.1 Prudential Profile

5.7.2 Prudential Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Prudential Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Prudential Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Prudential Recent Developments

5.8 XL Catlin

5.8.1 XL Catlin Profile

5.8.2 XL Catlin Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 XL Catlin Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 XL Catlin Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 XL Catlin Recent Developments

5.9 Everest Re Group

5.9.1 Everest Re Group Profile

5.9.2 Everest Re Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Everest Re Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Everest Re Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Everest Re Group Recent Developments

5.10 Endurance Specialty

5.10.1 Endurance Specialty Profile

5.10.2 Endurance Specialty Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Endurance Specialty Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Endurance Specialty Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Endurance Specialty Recent Developments

5.11 CUNA Mutual

5.11.1 CUNA Mutual Profile

5.11.2 CUNA Mutual Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 CUNA Mutual Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 CUNA Mutual Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 CUNA Mutual Recent Developments

5.12 Agriculture Insurance Company of India

5.12.1 Agriculture Insurance Company of India Profile

5.12.2 Agriculture Insurance Company of India Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Agriculture Insurance Company of India Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Agriculture Insurance Company of India Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Agriculture Insurance Company of India Recent Developments

5.13 Tokio Marine

5.13.1 Tokio Marine Profile

5.13.2 Tokio Marine Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Tokio Marine Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Tokio Marine Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Tokio Marine Recent Developments

5.14 CGB Diversified Services

5.14.1 CGB Diversified Services Profile

5.14.2 CGB Diversified Services Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 CGB Diversified Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 CGB Diversified Services Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 CGB Diversified Services Recent Developments

5.15 Farmers Mutual Hail

5.15.1 Farmers Mutual Hail Profile

5.15.2 Farmers Mutual Hail Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Farmers Mutual Hail Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Farmers Mutual Hail Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Farmers Mutual Hail Recent Developments

5.16 Archer Daniels Midland

5.16.1 Archer Daniels Midland Profile

5.16.2 Archer Daniels Midland Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Archer Daniels Midland Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Archer Daniels Midland Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Developments

5.17 ICICI Lombard

5.17.1 ICICI Lombard Profile

5.17.2 ICICI Lombard Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 ICICI Lombard Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 ICICI Lombard Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 ICICI Lombard Recent Developments 6 North America Agricultural Crop Insurance by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Agricultural Crop Insurance by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Agricultural Crop Insurance by Players and by Application

8.1 China Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Agricultural Crop Insurance by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Agricultural Crop Insurance by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Agricultural Crop Insurance by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

