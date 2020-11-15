Floriculture Market: The Next Big Innovation in Machinery Industry 2020|| Dümmen Orange, Syngenta Flowers, Finlays

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Floriculture market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Floriculture market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Floriculture market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Floriculture Market are: Dümmen Orange, Syngenta Flowers, Finlays, Beekenkamp, Karuturi, Oserian, Selecta One, Washington Bulb, Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio, Carzan Flowers, Rosebud, Kariki, Multiflora, Karen Roses, Harvest Flower, Queens Group, Ball Horticultural, Afriflora, Benary, Danziger, Sakata

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Floriculture market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Floriculture market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Floriculture market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Floriculture Market by Type Segments:

, Cut Flowers, Bedding Plants, Potted Plants, Other

Global Floriculture Market by Application Segments:

, Personal Use, Gift, Conference & Activities, Other

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Floriculture market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Floriculture market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Floriculture markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Floriculture market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Floriculture market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Floriculture market.

Table of Contents

1 Floriculture Market Overview

1.1 Floriculture Product Overview

1.2 Floriculture Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cut Flowers

1.2.2 Bedding Plants

1.2.3 Potted Plants

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Floriculture Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Floriculture Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Floriculture Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Floriculture Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Floriculture Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Floriculture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Floriculture Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Floriculture Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Floriculture Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Floriculture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Floriculture Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Floriculture Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Floriculture Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Floriculture Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Floriculture Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Floriculture Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Floriculture Industry

1.5.1.1 Floriculture Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Floriculture Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Floriculture Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Floriculture Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Floriculture Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Floriculture Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Floriculture Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Floriculture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Floriculture Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Floriculture Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Floriculture Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Floriculture as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Floriculture Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Floriculture Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Floriculture Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Floriculture Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Floriculture Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Floriculture Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Floriculture Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Floriculture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Floriculture Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Floriculture Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Floriculture Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Floriculture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Floriculture Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Floriculture Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Floriculture Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Floriculture Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Floriculture Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Floriculture Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Floriculture Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Floriculture Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Floriculture Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Floriculture Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Floriculture by Application

4.1 Floriculture Segment by Application

4.1.1 Personal Use

4.1.2 Gift

4.1.3 Conference & Activities

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Floriculture Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Floriculture Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Floriculture Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Floriculture Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Floriculture by Application

4.5.2 Europe Floriculture by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Floriculture by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Floriculture by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Floriculture by Application 5 North America Floriculture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Floriculture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Floriculture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Floriculture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Floriculture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Floriculture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Floriculture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Floriculture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Floriculture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Floriculture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Floriculture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Floriculture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Floriculture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Floriculture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Floriculture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Floriculture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Floriculture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Floriculture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Floriculture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Floriculture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Floriculture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Floriculture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Floriculture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Floriculture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Floriculture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Floriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Floriculture Business

10.1 Dümmen Orange

10.1.1 Dümmen Orange Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dümmen Orange Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Dümmen Orange Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Dümmen Orange Floriculture Products Offered

10.1.5 Dümmen Orange Recent Development

10.2 Syngenta Flowers

10.2.1 Syngenta Flowers Corporation Information

10.2.2 Syngenta Flowers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Syngenta Flowers Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Dümmen Orange Floriculture Products Offered

10.2.5 Syngenta Flowers Recent Development

10.3 Finlays

10.3.1 Finlays Corporation Information

10.3.2 Finlays Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Finlays Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Finlays Floriculture Products Offered

10.3.5 Finlays Recent Development

10.4 Beekenkamp

10.4.1 Beekenkamp Corporation Information

10.4.2 Beekenkamp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Beekenkamp Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Beekenkamp Floriculture Products Offered

10.4.5 Beekenkamp Recent Development

10.5 Karuturi

10.5.1 Karuturi Corporation Information

10.5.2 Karuturi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Karuturi Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Karuturi Floriculture Products Offered

10.5.5 Karuturi Recent Development

10.6 Oserian

10.6.1 Oserian Corporation Information

10.6.2 Oserian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Oserian Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Oserian Floriculture Products Offered

10.6.5 Oserian Recent Development

10.7 Selecta One

10.7.1 Selecta One Corporation Information

10.7.2 Selecta One Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Selecta One Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Selecta One Floriculture Products Offered

10.7.5 Selecta One Recent Development

10.8 Washington Bulb

10.8.1 Washington Bulb Corporation Information

10.8.2 Washington Bulb Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Washington Bulb Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Washington Bulb Floriculture Products Offered

10.8.5 Washington Bulb Recent Development

10.9 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

10.9.1 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Corporation Information

10.9.2 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Floriculture Products Offered

10.9.5 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Recent Development

10.10 Carzan Flowers

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Floriculture Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Carzan Flowers Floriculture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Carzan Flowers Recent Development

10.11 Rosebud

10.11.1 Rosebud Corporation Information

10.11.2 Rosebud Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Rosebud Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Rosebud Floriculture Products Offered

10.11.5 Rosebud Recent Development

10.12 Kariki

10.12.1 Kariki Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kariki Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Kariki Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Kariki Floriculture Products Offered

10.12.5 Kariki Recent Development

10.13 Multiflora

10.13.1 Multiflora Corporation Information

10.13.2 Multiflora Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Multiflora Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Multiflora Floriculture Products Offered

10.13.5 Multiflora Recent Development

10.14 Karen Roses

10.14.1 Karen Roses Corporation Information

10.14.2 Karen Roses Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Karen Roses Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Karen Roses Floriculture Products Offered

10.14.5 Karen Roses Recent Development

10.15 Harvest Flower

10.15.1 Harvest Flower Corporation Information

10.15.2 Harvest Flower Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Harvest Flower Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Harvest Flower Floriculture Products Offered

10.15.5 Harvest Flower Recent Development

10.16 Queens Group

10.16.1 Queens Group Corporation Information

10.16.2 Queens Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Queens Group Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Queens Group Floriculture Products Offered

10.16.5 Queens Group Recent Development

10.17 Ball Horticultural

10.17.1 Ball Horticultural Corporation Information

10.17.2 Ball Horticultural Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Ball Horticultural Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Ball Horticultural Floriculture Products Offered

10.17.5 Ball Horticultural Recent Development

10.18 Afriflora

10.18.1 Afriflora Corporation Information

10.18.2 Afriflora Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Afriflora Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Afriflora Floriculture Products Offered

10.18.5 Afriflora Recent Development

10.19 Benary

10.19.1 Benary Corporation Information

10.19.2 Benary Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Benary Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Benary Floriculture Products Offered

10.19.5 Benary Recent Development

10.20 Danziger

10.20.1 Danziger Corporation Information

10.20.2 Danziger Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Danziger Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Danziger Floriculture Products Offered

10.20.5 Danziger Recent Development

10.21 Sakata

10.21.1 Sakata Corporation Information

10.21.2 Sakata Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Sakata Floriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Sakata Floriculture Products Offered

10.21.5 Sakata Recent Development 11 Floriculture Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Floriculture Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Floriculture Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

