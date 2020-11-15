Agrigenomics to Boost the Revenue over the Forecast Period (2020-2026)| Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Agrigenomics market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Agrigenomics market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Agrigenomics market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Agrigenomics Market are: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins, Zoetis, LGC Limited, BGI, Neogen Corporation, Pacific Biosciences, CEN4GEN Institute, NuGEN Technologies, Edico Genome, UD-GenoMed Limited, SciGenom

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Agrigenomics market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Agrigenomics market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Agrigenomics market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Agrigenomics Market by Type Segments:

, Illumina HiSeq, Sanger Sequencer, PacBio Sequencer, SOLiD Sequencer, Others

Global Agrigenomics Market by Application Segments:

, Crops, Livestock

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Agrigenomics

1.1 Agrigenomics Market Overview

1.1.1 Agrigenomics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Agrigenomics Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Agrigenomics Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Agrigenomics Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Agrigenomics Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Agrigenomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Agrigenomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Agrigenomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Agrigenomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Agrigenomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Agrigenomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Agrigenomics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Agrigenomics Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Agrigenomics Industry

1.7.1.1 Agrigenomics Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Agrigenomics Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Agrigenomics Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Agrigenomics Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Agrigenomics Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Agrigenomics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Agrigenomics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Illumina HiSeq

2.5 Sanger Sequencer

2.6 PacBio Sequencer

2.7 SOLiD Sequencer

2.8 Others 3 Agrigenomics Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Agrigenomics Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Agrigenomics Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Agrigenomics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Crops

3.5 Livestock 4 Global Agrigenomics Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Agrigenomics Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Agrigenomics as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Agrigenomics Market

4.4 Global Top Players Agrigenomics Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Agrigenomics Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Agrigenomics Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

5.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

5.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments

5.2 Illumina

5.2.1 Illumina Profile

5.2.2 Illumina Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Illumina Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Illumina Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Illumina Recent Developments

5.3 Agilent Technologies

5.5.1 Agilent Technologies Profile

5.3.2 Agilent Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Agilent Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Eurofins Recent Developments

5.4 Eurofins

5.4.1 Eurofins Profile

5.4.2 Eurofins Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Eurofins Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Eurofins Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Eurofins Recent Developments

5.5 Zoetis

5.5.1 Zoetis Profile

5.5.2 Zoetis Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Zoetis Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Zoetis Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Zoetis Recent Developments

5.6 LGC Limited

5.6.1 LGC Limited Profile

5.6.2 LGC Limited Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 LGC Limited Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 LGC Limited Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 LGC Limited Recent Developments

5.7 BGI

5.7.1 BGI Profile

5.7.2 BGI Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 BGI Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 BGI Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 BGI Recent Developments

5.8 Neogen Corporation

5.8.1 Neogen Corporation Profile

5.8.2 Neogen Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Neogen Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Neogen Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Neogen Corporation Recent Developments

5.9 Pacific Biosciences

5.9.1 Pacific Biosciences Profile

5.9.2 Pacific Biosciences Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Pacific Biosciences Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Pacific Biosciences Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Pacific Biosciences Recent Developments

5.10 CEN4GEN Institute

5.10.1 CEN4GEN Institute Profile

5.10.2 CEN4GEN Institute Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 CEN4GEN Institute Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 CEN4GEN Institute Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 CEN4GEN Institute Recent Developments

5.11 NuGEN Technologies

5.11.1 NuGEN Technologies Profile

5.11.2 NuGEN Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 NuGEN Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 NuGEN Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 NuGEN Technologies Recent Developments

5.12 Edico Genome

5.12.1 Edico Genome Profile

5.12.2 Edico Genome Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Edico Genome Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Edico Genome Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Edico Genome Recent Developments

5.13 UD-GenoMed Limited

5.13.1 UD-GenoMed Limited Profile

5.13.2 UD-GenoMed Limited Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 UD-GenoMed Limited Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 UD-GenoMed Limited Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 UD-GenoMed Limited Recent Developments

5.14 SciGenom

5.14.1 SciGenom Profile

5.14.2 SciGenom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 SciGenom Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 SciGenom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 SciGenom Recent Developments 6 North America Agrigenomics by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Agrigenomics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Agrigenomics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Agrigenomics by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Agrigenomics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Agrigenomics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Agrigenomics by Players and by Application

8.1 China Agrigenomics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Agrigenomics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Agrigenomics by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Agrigenomics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Agrigenomics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Agrigenomics by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Agrigenomics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Agrigenomics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Agrigenomics by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Agrigenomics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Agrigenomics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Agrigenomics Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

