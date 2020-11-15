Crop Protection Market Introducing New Industry Dynamics Through Swot Analysis 2020| Syngenta, Bayer Crop Science, BASF

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Crop Protection market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Crop Protection market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Crop Protection market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.
Major Key Manufacturers of Crop Protection Market are: Syngenta, Bayer Crop Science, BASF, DowDuPont, Monsanto, Adama, Nufarm, FMC, UPL, LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation, Sinochem, Rotam
The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Crop Protection market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Crop Protection market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Crop Protection market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.
Global Crop Protection Market by Type Segments:
, Insecticide, Fungicide, Herbicide, Molluscicide, Others
Global Crop Protection Market by Application Segments:
, Rice, Banana and Pineapple, Other Fruit, Vegetables, Others
Table of Contents
1 Crop Protection Market Overview
1.1 Crop Protection Product Overview
1.2 Crop Protection Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Insecticide
1.2.2 Fungicide
1.2.3 Herbicide
1.2.4 Molluscicide
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Crop Protection Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Crop Protection Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Crop Protection Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Crop Protection Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Crop Protection Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Crop Protection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Crop Protection Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Crop Protection Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Crop Protection Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Crop Protection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Crop Protection Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Crop Protection Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Crop Protection Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Crop Protection Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Crop Protection Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Crop Protection Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Crop Protection Industry
1.5.1.1 Crop Protection Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Crop Protection Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Crop Protection Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Crop Protection Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Crop Protection Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Crop Protection Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Crop Protection Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Crop Protection Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Crop Protection Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Crop Protection Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Crop Protection Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Crop Protection as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Crop Protection Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Crop Protection Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Crop Protection Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Crop Protection Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Crop Protection Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Crop Protection Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Crop Protection Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Crop Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Crop Protection Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Crop Protection Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Crop Protection Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Crop Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Crop Protection Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Crop Protection Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Crop Protection Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Crop Protection Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Crop Protection Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Crop Protection Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Crop Protection Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Crop Protection Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Crop Protection Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Crop Protection Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Crop Protection by Application
4.1 Crop Protection Segment by Application
4.1.1 Rice
4.1.2 Banana and Pineapple
4.1.3 Other Fruit
4.1.4 Vegetables
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Crop Protection Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Crop Protection Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Crop Protection Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Crop Protection Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Crop Protection by Application
4.5.2 Europe Crop Protection by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Crop Protection by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Crop Protection by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Crop Protection by Application 5 North America Crop Protection Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Crop Protection Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Crop Protection Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Crop Protection Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Crop Protection Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Crop Protection Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Crop Protection Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Crop Protection Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Crop Protection Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Crop Protection Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Crop Protection Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Crop Protection Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Crop Protection Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Crop Protection Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Crop Protection Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Crop Protection Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Crop Protection Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Crop Protection Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Crop Protection Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Crop Protection Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Crop Protection Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Crop Protection Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Crop Protection Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Crop Protection Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Crop Protection Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Crop Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Crop Protection Business
10.1 Syngenta
10.1.1 Syngenta Corporation Information
10.1.2 Syngenta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Syngenta Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Syngenta Crop Protection Products Offered
10.1.5 Syngenta Recent Development
10.2 Bayer Crop Science
10.2.1 Bayer Crop Science Corporation Information
10.2.2 Bayer Crop Science Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Bayer Crop Science Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Syngenta Crop Protection Products Offered
10.2.5 Bayer Crop Science Recent Development
10.3 BASF
10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.3.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 BASF Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 BASF Crop Protection Products Offered
10.3.5 BASF Recent Development
10.4 DowDuPont
10.4.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
10.4.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 DowDuPont Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 DowDuPont Crop Protection Products Offered
10.4.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
10.5 Monsanto
10.5.1 Monsanto Corporation Information
10.5.2 Monsanto Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Monsanto Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Monsanto Crop Protection Products Offered
10.5.5 Monsanto Recent Development
10.6 Adama
10.6.1 Adama Corporation Information
10.6.2 Adama Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Adama Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Adama Crop Protection Products Offered
10.6.5 Adama Recent Development
10.7 Nufarm
10.7.1 Nufarm Corporation Information
10.7.2 Nufarm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Nufarm Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Nufarm Crop Protection Products Offered
10.7.5 Nufarm Recent Development
10.8 FMC
10.8.1 FMC Corporation Information
10.8.2 FMC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 FMC Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 FMC Crop Protection Products Offered
10.8.5 FMC Recent Development
10.9 UPL
10.9.1 UPL Corporation Information
10.9.2 UPL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 UPL Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 UPL Crop Protection Products Offered
10.9.5 UPL Recent Development
10.10 LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Crop Protection Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation Crop Protection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation Recent Development
10.11 Sinochem
10.11.1 Sinochem Corporation Information
10.11.2 Sinochem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Sinochem Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Sinochem Crop Protection Products Offered
10.11.5 Sinochem Recent Development
10.12 Rotam
10.12.1 Rotam Corporation Information
10.12.2 Rotam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Rotam Crop Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Rotam Crop Protection Products Offered
10.12.5 Rotam Recent Development 11 Crop Protection Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Crop Protection Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Crop Protection Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
