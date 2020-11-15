Non- GMO Soybean Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2026| Laurasoybeans, Grain Millers, Inc

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Non- GMO Soybean market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Non- GMO Soybean market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Non- GMO Soybean market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Non- GMO Soybean Market are: Laurasoybeans, Grain Millers, Inc, Sojaprotein, World Food Processing, SB&B, Grain Millers, Zeeland Farm Services, Primavera, Specialty Grains, Inc.

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Non- GMO Soybean market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Non- GMO Soybean market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Non- GMO Soybean market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Non- GMO Soybean Market by Type Segments:

, Summer soybeans, Spring soybeans, Other

Global Non- GMO Soybean Market by Application Segments:

, Soybean oil, Soybean meal, Livestock feed, Food for human consumption, Others

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Non- GMO Soybean Market Overview

1.1 Non- GMO Soybean Product Overview

1.2 Non- GMO Soybean Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Summer soybeans

1.2.2 Spring soybeans

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Non- GMO Soybean Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Non- GMO Soybean Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Non- GMO Soybean Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Non- GMO Soybean Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Non- GMO Soybean Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Non- GMO Soybean Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Non- GMO Soybean Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Non- GMO Soybean Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Non- GMO Soybean Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Non- GMO Soybean Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Non- GMO Soybean Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Non- GMO Soybean Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Non- GMO Soybean Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Non- GMO Soybean Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Non- GMO Soybean Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Non- GMO Soybean Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Non- GMO Soybean Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Non- GMO Soybean Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Non- GMO Soybean Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Non- GMO Soybean Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Non- GMO Soybean Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Non- GMO Soybean Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Non- GMO Soybean Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Non- GMO Soybean as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Non- GMO Soybean Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Non- GMO Soybean Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Non- GMO Soybean Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Non- GMO Soybean Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Non- GMO Soybean Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Non- GMO Soybean Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Non- GMO Soybean Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Non- GMO Soybean Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Non- GMO Soybean Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Non- GMO Soybean Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Non- GMO Soybean Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Non- GMO Soybean Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Non- GMO Soybean Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Non- GMO Soybean Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Non- GMO Soybean Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Non- GMO Soybean Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Non- GMO Soybean Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Non- GMO Soybean Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Non- GMO Soybean Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Non- GMO Soybean Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Non- GMO Soybean Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Non- GMO Soybean Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Non- GMO Soybean by Application

4.1 Non- GMO Soybean Segment by Application

4.1.1 Soybean oil

4.1.2 Soybean meal

4.1.3 Livestock feed

4.1.4 Food for human consumption

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Non- GMO Soybean Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Non- GMO Soybean Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Non- GMO Soybean Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Non- GMO Soybean Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Non- GMO Soybean by Application

4.5.2 Europe Non- GMO Soybean by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Non- GMO Soybean by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Non- GMO Soybean by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Non- GMO Soybean by Application 5 North America Non- GMO Soybean Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Non- GMO Soybean Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Non- GMO Soybean Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Non- GMO Soybean Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Non- GMO Soybean Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Non- GMO Soybean Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Non- GMO Soybean Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Non- GMO Soybean Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Non- GMO Soybean Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Non- GMO Soybean Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Non- GMO Soybean Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Non- GMO Soybean Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Non- GMO Soybean Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non- GMO Soybean Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non- GMO Soybean Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Non- GMO Soybean Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Non- GMO Soybean Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Non- GMO Soybean Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Non- GMO Soybean Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Non- GMO Soybean Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Non- GMO Soybean Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non- GMO Soybean Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non- GMO Soybean Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non- GMO Soybean Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non- GMO Soybean Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Non- GMO Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non- GMO Soybean Business

10.1 Laurasoybeans

10.1.1 Laurasoybeans Corporation Information

10.1.2 Laurasoybeans Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Laurasoybeans Non- GMO Soybean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Laurasoybeans Non- GMO Soybean Products Offered

10.1.5 Laurasoybeans Recent Development

10.2 Grain Millers, Inc

10.2.1 Grain Millers, Inc Corporation Information

10.2.2 Grain Millers, Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Grain Millers, Inc Non- GMO Soybean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Grain Millers, Inc Recent Development

10.3 Sojaprotein

10.3.1 Sojaprotein Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sojaprotein Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Sojaprotein Non- GMO Soybean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sojaprotein Non- GMO Soybean Products Offered

10.3.5 Sojaprotein Recent Development

10.4 World Food Processing

10.4.1 World Food Processing Corporation Information

10.4.2 World Food Processing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 World Food Processing Non- GMO Soybean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 World Food Processing Non- GMO Soybean Products Offered

10.4.5 World Food Processing Recent Development

10.5 SB&B

10.5.1 SB&B Corporation Information

10.5.2 SB&B Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 SB&B Non- GMO Soybean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 SB&B Non- GMO Soybean Products Offered

10.5.5 SB&B Recent Development

10.6 Grain Millers

10.6.1 Grain Millers Corporation Information

10.6.2 Grain Millers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Grain Millers Non- GMO Soybean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Grain Millers Non- GMO Soybean Products Offered

10.6.5 Grain Millers Recent Development

10.7 Zeeland Farm Services

10.7.1 Zeeland Farm Services Corporation Information

10.7.2 Zeeland Farm Services Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Zeeland Farm Services Non- GMO Soybean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Zeeland Farm Services Non- GMO Soybean Products Offered

10.7.5 Zeeland Farm Services Recent Development

10.8 Primavera

10.8.1 Primavera Corporation Information

10.8.2 Primavera Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Primavera Non- GMO Soybean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Primavera Non- GMO Soybean Products Offered

10.8.5 Primavera Recent Development

10.9 Specialty Grains, Inc.

10.9.1 Specialty Grains, Inc. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Specialty Grains, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Specialty Grains, Inc. Non- GMO Soybean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Specialty Grains, Inc. Non- GMO Soybean Products Offered

10.9.5 Specialty Grains, Inc. Recent Development 11 Non- GMO Soybean Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Non- GMO Soybean Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Non- GMO Soybean Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

