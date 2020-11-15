Precision Farming Tools Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2026| AGCO Corporation, Yara International, Agribotix

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Precision Farming Tools market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Precision Farming Tools market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Precision Farming Tools market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Precision Farming Tools Market are: AGCO Corporation, Yara International, Agribotix, Agjunction, Ag Leader Technology, John Deere, Dickey-John Corporation, Teejet Technologies, Precision Planting Inc., Raven Industries Inc., Trimble Navigation Limited, Topcon Precision Agriculture, Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc., Lindsay, First Tractor Co Ltd., Clean Seed Cap Group., Kuboto Corp., Buhler Industries Inc., CNH Global NV, AG Growth Inc FD, ISEKI & Co Ltd., Toro Co.

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Precision Farming Tools market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Precision Farming Tools market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Precision Farming Tools market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Precision Farming Tools Market by Type Segments:

, Monitoring and Sensing Devices, Automation & Control Systems, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Climate Sensors, Irrigation Control Systems, Other

Global Precision Farming Tools Market by Application Segments:

, Harvesting, Irrigation, Sowing

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Precision Farming Tools Market Overview

1.1 Precision Farming Tools Product Overview

1.2 Precision Farming Tools Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Monitoring and Sensing Devices

1.2.2 Automation & Control Systems

1.2.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

1.2.4 Climate Sensors

1.2.5 Irrigation Control Systems

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Precision Farming Tools Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Precision Farming Tools Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Precision Farming Tools Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Precision Farming Tools Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Precision Farming Tools Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Precision Farming Tools Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Precision Farming Tools Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Precision Farming Tools Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Precision Farming Tools Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Precision Farming Tools Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Precision Farming Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Precision Farming Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Precision Farming Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Precision Farming Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Precision Farming Tools Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Precision Farming Tools Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Precision Farming Tools Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Precision Farming Tools Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Precision Farming Tools Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Precision Farming Tools Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Precision Farming Tools Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Precision Farming Tools Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Precision Farming Tools Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Precision Farming Tools as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Precision Farming Tools Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Precision Farming Tools Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Precision Farming Tools Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Precision Farming Tools Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Precision Farming Tools Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Precision Farming Tools Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Precision Farming Tools Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Precision Farming Tools Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Precision Farming Tools Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Precision Farming Tools Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Precision Farming Tools Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Precision Farming Tools Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Precision Farming Tools Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Precision Farming Tools Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Precision Farming Tools Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Precision Farming Tools Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Precision Farming Tools Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Precision Farming Tools Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Precision Farming Tools Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Precision Farming Tools Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Precision Farming Tools by Application

4.1 Precision Farming Tools Segment by Application

4.1.1 Harvesting

4.1.2 Irrigation

4.1.3 Sowing

4.2 Global Precision Farming Tools Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Precision Farming Tools Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Precision Farming Tools Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Precision Farming Tools Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Precision Farming Tools by Application

4.5.2 Europe Precision Farming Tools by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Precision Farming Tools by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Precision Farming Tools by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Precision Farming Tools by Application 5 North America Precision Farming Tools Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Precision Farming Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Precision Farming Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Precision Farming Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Precision Farming Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Precision Farming Tools Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Precision Farming Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Precision Farming Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Precision Farming Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Precision Farming Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Precision Farming Tools Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Precision Farming Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Precision Farming Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Precision Farming Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Precision Farming Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Precision Farming Tools Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Precision Farming Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Precision Farming Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Precision Farming Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Precision Farming Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Precision Farming Tools Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Precision Farming Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Precision Farming Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Precision Farming Tools Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Precision Farming Tools Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Precision Farming Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Precision Farming Tools Business

10.1 AGCO Corporation

10.1.1 AGCO Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 AGCO Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 AGCO Corporation Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AGCO Corporation Precision Farming Tools Products Offered

10.1.5 AGCO Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Yara International

10.2.1 Yara International Corporation Information

10.2.2 Yara International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Yara International Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Yara International Recent Development

10.3 Agribotix

10.3.1 Agribotix Corporation Information

10.3.2 Agribotix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Agribotix Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Agribotix Precision Farming Tools Products Offered

10.3.5 Agribotix Recent Development

10.4 Agjunction

10.4.1 Agjunction Corporation Information

10.4.2 Agjunction Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Agjunction Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Agjunction Precision Farming Tools Products Offered

10.4.5 Agjunction Recent Development

10.5 Ag Leader Technology

10.5.1 Ag Leader Technology Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ag Leader Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Ag Leader Technology Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Ag Leader Technology Precision Farming Tools Products Offered

10.5.5 Ag Leader Technology Recent Development

10.6 John Deere

10.6.1 John Deere Corporation Information

10.6.2 John Deere Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 John Deere Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 John Deere Precision Farming Tools Products Offered

10.6.5 John Deere Recent Development

10.7 Dickey-John Corporation

10.7.1 Dickey-John Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Dickey-John Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Dickey-John Corporation Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Dickey-John Corporation Precision Farming Tools Products Offered

10.7.5 Dickey-John Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Teejet Technologies

10.8.1 Teejet Technologies Corporation Information

10.8.2 Teejet Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Teejet Technologies Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Teejet Technologies Precision Farming Tools Products Offered

10.8.5 Teejet Technologies Recent Development

10.9 Precision Planting Inc.

10.9.1 Precision Planting Inc. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Precision Planting Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Precision Planting Inc. Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Precision Planting Inc. Precision Farming Tools Products Offered

10.9.5 Precision Planting Inc. Recent Development

10.10 Raven Industries Inc.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Precision Farming Tools Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Raven Industries Inc. Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Raven Industries Inc. Recent Development

10.11 Trimble Navigation Limited

10.11.1 Trimble Navigation Limited Corporation Information

10.11.2 Trimble Navigation Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Trimble Navigation Limited Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Trimble Navigation Limited Precision Farming Tools Products Offered

10.11.5 Trimble Navigation Limited Recent Development

10.12 Topcon Precision Agriculture

10.12.1 Topcon Precision Agriculture Corporation Information

10.12.2 Topcon Precision Agriculture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Topcon Precision Agriculture Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Topcon Precision Agriculture Precision Farming Tools Products Offered

10.12.5 Topcon Precision Agriculture Recent Development

10.13 Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.

10.13.1 Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. Precision Farming Tools Products Offered

10.13.5 Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. Recent Development

10.14 Lindsay

10.14.1 Lindsay Corporation Information

10.14.2 Lindsay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Lindsay Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Lindsay Precision Farming Tools Products Offered

10.14.5 Lindsay Recent Development

10.15 First Tractor Co Ltd.

10.15.1 First Tractor Co Ltd. Corporation Information

10.15.2 First Tractor Co Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 First Tractor Co Ltd. Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 First Tractor Co Ltd. Precision Farming Tools Products Offered

10.15.5 First Tractor Co Ltd. Recent Development

10.16 Clean Seed Cap Group.

10.16.1 Clean Seed Cap Group. Corporation Information

10.16.2 Clean Seed Cap Group. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Clean Seed Cap Group. Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Clean Seed Cap Group. Precision Farming Tools Products Offered

10.16.5 Clean Seed Cap Group. Recent Development

10.17 Kuboto Corp.

10.17.1 Kuboto Corp. Corporation Information

10.17.2 Kuboto Corp. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Kuboto Corp. Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Kuboto Corp. Precision Farming Tools Products Offered

10.17.5 Kuboto Corp. Recent Development

10.18 Buhler Industries Inc.

10.18.1 Buhler Industries Inc. Corporation Information

10.18.2 Buhler Industries Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Buhler Industries Inc. Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Buhler Industries Inc. Precision Farming Tools Products Offered

10.18.5 Buhler Industries Inc. Recent Development

10.19 CNH Global NV

10.19.1 CNH Global NV Corporation Information

10.19.2 CNH Global NV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 CNH Global NV Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 CNH Global NV Precision Farming Tools Products Offered

10.19.5 CNH Global NV Recent Development

10.20 AG Growth Inc FD

10.20.1 AG Growth Inc FD Corporation Information

10.20.2 AG Growth Inc FD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 AG Growth Inc FD Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 AG Growth Inc FD Precision Farming Tools Products Offered

10.20.5 AG Growth Inc FD Recent Development

10.21 ISEKI & Co Ltd.

10.21.1 ISEKI & Co Ltd. Corporation Information

10.21.2 ISEKI & Co Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 ISEKI & Co Ltd. Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 ISEKI & Co Ltd. Precision Farming Tools Products Offered

10.21.5 ISEKI & Co Ltd. Recent Development

10.22 Toro Co.

10.22.1 Toro Co. Corporation Information

10.22.2 Toro Co. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Toro Co. Precision Farming Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Toro Co. Precision Farming Tools Products Offered

10.22.5 Toro Co. Recent Development 11 Precision Farming Tools Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Precision Farming Tools Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Precision Farming Tools Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

