Big Boom in Copper Pen Nib Sales Market 2020 Latest Innovation, Technological Development, Trends & Scope by 2020-2037

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Copper Pen Nib market are

Premec

CRI

Litebow Industries

Ohto

Zhongyi Zhibi

Wenzhou Yayi

Beifa Group

Wenzhou wenxing

Yiwu Changjiang

Segment by Type

Lead Brass Nib

Nickel White Copper Nib

Other

Copper nibs are divided into the following categories: lead brass nibs, nickel white copper nibs, and others; among them, lead brass nibs dominate, and the output of lead brass nibs in the global market in 2019 is 26911 million (26.9 billion), occupying a share 59.10%.

Segment by Application

Oily Ballpoint Pen

Gel Ballpoint Pen

Others

The copper pen nib market is mainly used in oily ballpoint pens, neutral ballpoint pens and other pens, of which oily ballpoint pens are its most important application areas occupying nearly 60% of market share.

