More People Use London Dry Cleaners To Protect Against COVID-19

London based dry cleaners are helping to keep people at work and safe with their professional dry-cleaning service. They offer a free pick-up and delivery service.

Laundry Lab Dry Cleaners the UK’s premier laundry and dry-cleaning company based in London is helping people to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The dry cleaning and laundry experts kill Covid-19 on all garments and linen.

The London Dry Cleaners has been credited for helping to keep people safe and more people in work with their professional dry-cleaning service. One of the biggest problems people are worried about when going to work in London is the virus being contained in their clothing. This fear has resulted in more people refusing to go to work in case they catch COVID-19. Laundry Lab is helping people to get back into work and stay safe by offering a free pickup and delivery service.

“It is recommended that people wash their clothes properly and change them each day to reduce the risk of COVID19 spreading. We offer a professional dry-cleaning service and wash all work clothing at the recommended temperature set down by the NHS to remove all traces of COVID on clothing.”

The laundry service has seen its customer base increase thanks to their dedicated service. More people have become aware of how important it is to wash their clothes, bedding, and household linen to protect against the spread at COVID19.

The London based dry-cleaning company has become one of the most trusted names in their field. Other dry-cleaning companies around the country have been watching them closely on how they are dealing with the COVID19 pandemic and keeping people safe and at work.

The company offers a range of cleaning services including bridal, evening wear, gowns, curtains, duvets, beddings, suits, to name a few.

The professional pick-up and delivery service are practising social distancing and obeying COVID rules to keep their customers safe.

To learn more about Laundry Lab, please visit https://www.laundrylab.co.uk/en/

About Laundry Lab

Laundry Lab is the UK’s premier laundry and dry-cleaning company, contributing exceptional levels of quality cleaning throughout London. Our 5-star laundry service substitutes the need for using your local laundrette or dry cleaner and offers a quick and convenient pick-up and drop off service direct from your home.

