Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

The global non-invasive fat reduction market size was estimated at USD 881.4 million in 2020 and is anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% from 2021 to 2027. Non-invasive fat reduction is a non-surgical fat reduction aesthetic procedure that is done to decrease or eliminate the stubborn fat pockets in specific areas of the body by using methods like cryolipolysis, radiofrequency, and laser lipolysis. The devices that are used in these procedures to permanently abolish fat cells are FDA approved as their efficiency and safety have been tested and the results have been proven to show significant results. These procedures have to be carried out by professional practitioners who are technically sound to execute these treatments. Some of the famous brands for non-invasive fat reduction procedures are CoolSculpting, Kybella, Vanquish, and Sculpsure.

According to WHO, sedentary lifestyle is a major underlying cause of obesity, disease, and disability. Approximately 2.0 million deaths every year are attributable to obesity. Physical inactivity, tedious and long working hours, and behavioral risk factors like alcohol consumption, smoking, and stress are increasing the risk of unhealthy lifestyle which has in turn led to conditions like diabetes and obesity. With the increase in urbanization, people nowadays have limited time to focus on their physical health and therefore look for alternate options to tackle or reduce stubborn fat. Factors like increasing acceptance and rising demand for body contouring treatments rise in health care spending, and surging prevalence of obese population are the key factors boosting the growth of the market for non-invasive fat reduction.

According to the U.S Bureau of Economic Analysis, in 2019 the Americans had USD 16.65 trillion in Disposable Personal Income and per capita, personal disposable income was USD 43,828. As there is an increase in the amount of money people possess for their personal expenses, they often tend to opt for an aesthetic procedure. Such procedures are also gaining acceptance by men as the number of males undergoing such minimally invasive procedures are escalating year on year. According to American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the total number of minimally invasive procedures that were performed on males were 1.1 million out of which 80,822 were non-invasive fat reduction treatment in 2018. This is also because there are technological advancements that is taking place in this segment backed by quick dramatic results and benefits which leads to increase in acceptance by people. The ease of conducting such procedures and its affordability are captivating millennials, even more, to opt for non-invasive fat reduction treatments.

In 2019, Cryolipolysis segment contributed the highest revenue share of 33.6% and is anticipated to register a significant CAGR, followed by ultrasound which had the second highest revenue. Cryolipolysis is a non-invasive fat reduction method where cold temperatures are used to freeze and kill the fat in the targeted area which is then drained out of the body over a period of two to six months by the metabolic pathways. According to the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, 376,962 cryolipolysis procedures using Cool Sculpting were carried out in the U.S, in 2018. This is because people are choosing minimal risk related treatment that delivers instant and long term results. This segment will boost because it is more affordable, has very common complications like temporary discomfort, no downtime and a lot of campaigns have been launched by various key players for awareness regarding the safety and benefits of these devices. The other fast-growing technological segment is low-level lasers, wherein lower laser light of 635-680 nm wavelengths are used to liquefy targeted fat cells and permanently eradicate them



The hospitals segment held the largest revenue share of 51.8% in 2019 and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market for non-invasive fat reduction over the forecast period 2021-2027. This is mainly because the hospital settings are well equipped with high-end technology, fat reduction devices, professional practitioners, and necessary infrastructure to carry out such procedures, moreover there is a sense of trust and reliability when the treatment is conducted in a hospital.

Hospital accreditation is a crucial factor that positively influences patient preference for undergoing aesthetic procedures. The multispecialty clinic segment is also showing significant growth and will contribute to the highest CAGR in the forecast period as they serve all the needs of the patients in one convenient location with procedural variations and availability of skilled practitioners. The non-invasive fat reduction market as a whole is projected to have a very high demand in the coming years and showcasing a high growth prospect leading to market growth and increased market revenue.

North America lead the market and accounted for revenue share of 48.8% in 2019 and this trend is expected to continue through the forecast period. According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, U.S. is the country with most nonsurgical procedures and 2,869,485 treatments were carried out in 2018. This can be attributed to rising obese population, increasing R&D in the region, highest per capita disposable income, rising adoption of new technology, and constant awareness campaigns. Increasing need for perfect appearance and confidence through physical characteristics in the major fields of work is driving the market for non-invasive fat reduction in the region. Development of convenient procedures and easy access to healthcare facilities is proving to fuel the market for non-invasive fat reduction in the country.

In Latin America, the market for non-invasive fat reduction is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 17.7 % over the forecast period. This is attributed to the low cost of treatment, rising patient awareness, availability and benefits of body contouring treatments, rising demand for aesthetics, cultural adoption from the western economies, and marketing strategies implemented by the key players in the market for non-invasive fat reduction. The combination of all these factors will make Latin America emerge as the most promising market for non-invasive fat reduction in the forecast period.

The market for non-invasive fat reduction is highly competitive in nature. One of the key factors driving competitiveness among market players is the rapid adoption of advanced technology and improved result output. Moreover, the competition between key players will turn intense in the coming years as they are focusing more on geographical expansion, strategic collaborations, and partnership through mergers and acquisitions. The major players in the market for non-invasive fat reduction are rigorously promoting their fat reduction workstations by making use of various marketing strategies. For instance, BTL industries made Hollywood actress as a face of their non-invasive fat reduction workstation system called EMSCULPT and are rigorously promoting their device amongst the customers. The company also launched BTL Exilis ULTRA 360 in Brazil as a part of its geographical expansion strategy. Some of the prominent players in the non-invasive fat reduction market include:

