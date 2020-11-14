Mobile Virtual Network Operators Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mobile Virtual Network Operators market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Mobile Virtual Network Operators Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Mobile Virtual Network Operators market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Mobile Virtual Network Operators Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Mobile Virtual Network Operators Market

The global mobile virtual network operator market size was valued at USD 50.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027. The growing use of data and value-added services such as live streaming and M-commerce based services are expected to drive the market for mobile virtual network operators over the forecast period 2021-2027. The increasing smartphone penetration across the globe and the subsequent rise in mobile subscriber base is estimated to remarkably contribute to industry growth. Mobile virtual network operators cater to various customer needs; however, they do not own the full infrastructure or license for using radio frequencies.

The presence of a large number of market players has led to increased competition among service providers. Consecutively, this has led the players to offer mobile services at cheaper rates. The emergence of groundbreaking services such as machine-to-machine transactions and mobile money is expected to impel the growth of the market for mobile virtual network operators. Furthermore, mobile virtual network operators are collaborating with smartphone manufacturers to offer their services at cheap prices to attract a new customer base, which is instrumental in driving market growth over the forecast period.

Technological advancements such as cloud and M2M are projected to propel the growth of the market for mobile virtual network operators over the next eight years. Mobile virtual network operators are expected to provide cheaper and convenient mobility options for industries such as lifestyle, entertainment, and productivity to increase revenue generation. Mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) also provides various features to their customers by offering roaming services while traveling or for tourists. For instance, Lyca mobile offers cheap international calling rates to their users.

Factors such as increasing network speed and growing use of advanced devices have led to high growth in the use of data applications such as video streaming and internet browsing. Significant investments are being made to improve Mobile Broadband (MBB) connections and network coverage benefits offered by the mobile virtual network operator model include time efficiency and cost-effectiveness. In addition, low-cost data and voice services offered by the model are expected to lure more consumers, which, in turn, are expected to accelerate its growth. Mobile virtual network operators also provide potential opportunities to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the market by improving network utilization, thus facilitating them in developing their own MVNOs.

MNOs are making substantial investments in upgrading and maintaining their existing infrastructure. However, this has resulted in high operational costs and declining average revenue per user for MNO. Moreover, the lack of operational expertise is expected to restrict the growth of the market for mobile virtual network operators. Fragmented and lower spectrum holding by MNOs may impact service quality and could make entry of mobile virtual network operators in certain regions unviable.

Type Insights: Mobile Virtual Network Operators Market

On the basis of type, the MVNO market is segmented into business, discount, M2M, media, migrant, retail, roaming, and telecom. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the M2M market due to the increasing adoption of cellular connectivity in machines ranging from vehicles to vending machines. Technical advancements in the 3G M2M market, an extension of mobile network coverage, and initiatives by MNOs to expand their service offerings are the key factors supporting the growth of MVNOs in the M2M market. There has been a significant increase in the number of MNOs collaborating with M2M application service providers, which is expected to generate the demand for mobile network element deployment in M2M applications over the forecast period.

MNOs offer various service plans and products for different markets having fewer users, which leads to expensive and inefficient operational and business support systems. The cost associated with retaining and acquiring new customers is relatively high, mainly for fixed term contracts. The mobile virtual network operators can help in overcoming cost issues, optimizing resource allocation, and improving the Quality of Service (QoS). This, in turn, would contribute to the growth of the market for mobile virtual network operators. Moreover, access to voice and data services at a low cost is expected to be the key interest for customers.

End-use Insights: Mobile Virtual Network Operators Market



On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into consumer and enterprise. The consumer segment lead the market for mobile virtual network operators in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing network speed and the use of advanced devices enable the growth of data applications such as internet browsing and video streaming. Increasing investments are made to improve network coverage and growth in Mobile Broadband (MBB) connections. The mobile virtual network operator model offers benefits such as time efficiency and cost-effectiveness, which is expected to lure more consumers, in turn, accelerating the growth of the consumer segment.

Managing connected living, personal data, and rising e-commerce activities is also anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for key players operating in the market for mobile virtual network operators along with increasing consumer benefits. Intelligent networks connecting a wide range of devices enable increased productivity of enterprises. The partnership between MNOs and MVNOs majorly depends on brand reputation, distribution network, promotional strategies, and access to segments. The mobile virtual network operators model is shifting from voice to a more data-centric experience. MVNOs across the globe are looking for data-capable smartphones as a way to expand their businesses.

Operational Model Insights: Mobile Virtual Network Operators Market

On the basis of the operational model, the market is segmented into full MVNO, reseller MVNO, and services operator MVNO. The full MVNO segment lead the market for mobile virtual network operators in terms of revenue in 2019. Implementation of full MVNO network infrastructure requires low capital investment and gives full call control, which allows customers to call internationally at highly discounted rates. The emergence of mobile virtual network operator is the result of regulatory interventions to lower the barriers for entry and eventually increase competition and strategic decisions undertaken by MNOs.

MNOs have their own mobile licenses, infrastructure, and customer relationships with their end users and are capable of handling network routing. They generally have roaming deals with foreign counterparts. However, in an attempt to expand their existing customer base and operations, MNOs are collaborating with mobile virtual network operators and targeting niche segments. To avoid direct competition with MNOs, MVNOs are focusing on offering differentiated services. They are aiming at capitalizing opportunities related to roaming services by providing special services to tourists and youth. MVNOs aid in increasing revenue for MNOs by providing wholesale deals, increasing network utilization, and creating their MVNOs by launching sub-brands.

Regional Insights: Mobile Virtual Network Operators Market

Europe lead the market for mobile virtual network operators in 2019. The growth can be attributed to the favorable regulatory framework, which is expected to play a crucial role in developing the mobile virtual network operators. Countries such as U.K., Germany, and Netherlands are projected to impact regional growth in a positive manner over the forecast period. Data services are expected to be the key services for regional growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific and MEA are projected to experience significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of the market for mobile virtual network operators in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the phenomenal expansion of the telecom services industry in this region. Emerging economies in the region, such as India, Vietnam, Myanmar, and China, are making efforts in the expansion and modernization of their telecommunication services. South East Asian countries such as Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines are also estimated to contribute substantially to the regional market expansion over the forecast period.

Countries with advanced cellular networks such as Japan, Malaysia, and Australia are expected to play a major role in the expansion of the Asia Pacific regional market. For instance, in Japan, MVNOs offer services such as remote management of vending machines, online gaming, M2M, and surveillance. They also provide voice-controlled services in security applications and patient monitoring in the healthcare industry.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Mobile Virtual Network Operators Market

Prominent players in the market for mobile virtual network operators are Lebara Group; Lyca Mobile; TalkTalk Group; Giffgaff; Poste Mobile SpA; Virgin Mobile; and TracFone Wireless Inc. Geographic expansion remains the key focus of all the players operating in the market. For instance, Virgin Mobile is present in various countries such as U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, Poland, Mexico, France, and Saudi Arabia. It offers a broad range of services such as digital cable recorders, TV-on-demand, broadband, cable, television, and mobile and converged solutions.

Industry players are also adopting various strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborating with other firms for gaining a competitive edge and deploying better services to their customers. For instance, in April 2019, FRiENDi mobile, a part of Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa group and Ooredoo Oman entered into a long-term agreement to offer mobile services to FRiENDi mobile users through Ooredoos 4G Supernet network.

Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Report Scope

Key companies Profiled: Mobile Virtual Network Operators Market Report

Lebara Group

Lyca Mobile

TalkTalk Group

Giffgaff

Poste Mobile SpA

Virgin Mobile

Â TracFone Wireless Inc.

This report forecasts revenue and subscriber growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global mobile virtual network operator market report on the basis of type, operational model, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Business

Discount

M2M

Media

Migrant

Retail

Roaming

Telecom

Operational Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Full MVNO

Reseller MVNO

Service Operator MVNO

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Consumer

Enterprise

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Mobile Virtual Network Operators in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Mobile Virtual Network Operators Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580