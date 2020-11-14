District Heating and Cooling Market 2020 Demand And Growth Analysis By Top Regions (Japan, Uk, Malaysia, Us, Singapore) | ENGIE, NRG Energy, Fortum

The global District Heating and Cooling market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global District Heating and Cooling market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global District Heating and Cooling market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global District Heating and Cooling market, such as ENGIE, NRG Energy, Fortum, Empower, ADC Energy Systems, STEAG, Ørsted A/S, Tabreed, Vattenfall, RWE AG, Goteborg Energi, Logstor, Shinryo, Emicool, Keppel DHCS, Statkraft, Rambol They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global District Heating and Cooling market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global District Heating and Cooling market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global District Heating and Cooling market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global District Heating and Cooling industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global District Heating and Cooling market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global District Heating and Cooling market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global District Heating and Cooling market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global District Heating and Cooling market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global District Heating and Cooling Market by Product: District Heating, District Cooling, The proportion of district heating in 2018 is about 86%.

Global District Heating and Cooling Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, The most proportion of district heating and cooling is used in commercial buildings, and the proportion in 2018 is 37%.

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global District Heating and Cooling market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global District Heating and Cooling Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the District Heating and Cooling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the District Heating and Cooling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global District Heating and Cooling market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global District Heating and Cooling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global District Heating and Cooling market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top District Heating and Cooling Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 District Heating

1.3.3 District Cooling

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Residential

1.4.3 Commercial

1.4.4 Industrial 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global District Heating and Cooling Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global District Heating and Cooling Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global District Heating and Cooling Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global District Heating and Cooling Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global District Heating and Cooling Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key District Heating and Cooling Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by District Heating and Cooling Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by District Heating and Cooling Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by District Heating and Cooling Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by District Heating and Cooling Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by District Heating and Cooling Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global District Heating and Cooling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in District Heating and Cooling as of 2019)

3.4 Global District Heating and Cooling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers District Heating and Cooling Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into District Heating and Cooling Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers District Heating and Cooling Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global District Heating and Cooling Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global District Heating and Cooling Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 District Heating and Cooling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global District Heating and Cooling Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global District Heating and Cooling Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global District Heating and Cooling Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 District Heating and Cooling Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global District Heating and Cooling Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global District Heating and Cooling Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America District Heating and Cooling Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America District Heating and Cooling Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America District Heating and Cooling Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe District Heating and Cooling Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe District Heating and Cooling Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe District Heating and Cooling Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China District Heating and Cooling Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China District Heating and Cooling Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China District Heating and Cooling Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan District Heating and Cooling Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan District Heating and Cooling Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan District Heating and Cooling Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Middle East

6.7.1 Middle East District Heating and Cooling Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Middle East District Heating and Cooling Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Middle East

6.7.4 Middle East District Heating and Cooling Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 Southeast Asia

6.8.1 Southeast Asia District Heating and Cooling Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 Southeast Asia District Heating and Cooling Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.8.4 Southeast Asia District Heating and Cooling Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top District Heating and Cooling Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total District Heating and Cooling Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America District Heating and Cooling Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 ENGIE

8.1.1 ENGIE Corporation Information

8.1.2 ENGIE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 ENGIE District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 District Heating and Cooling Products and Services

8.1.5 ENGIE SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 ENGIE Recent Developments

8.2 NRG Energy

8.2.1 NRG Energy Corporation Information

8.2.2 NRG Energy Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 NRG Energy District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 District Heating and Cooling Products and Services

8.2.5 NRG Energy SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 NRG Energy Recent Developments

8.3 Fortum

8.3.1 Fortum Corporation Information

8.3.2 Fortum Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Fortum District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 District Heating and Cooling Products and Services

8.3.5 Fortum SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Fortum Recent Developments

8.4 Empower

8.4.1 Empower Corporation Information

8.4.2 Empower Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Empower District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 District Heating and Cooling Products and Services

8.4.5 Empower SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Empower Recent Developments

8.5 ADC Energy Systems

8.5.1 ADC Energy Systems Corporation Information

8.5.2 ADC Energy Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 ADC Energy Systems District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 District Heating and Cooling Products and Services

8.5.5 ADC Energy Systems SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 ADC Energy Systems Recent Developments

8.6 STEAG

8.6.1 STEAG Corporation Information

8.6.3 STEAG District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 District Heating and Cooling Products and Services

8.6.5 STEAG SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 STEAG Recent Developments

8.7 Ørsted A/S

8.7.1 Ørsted A/S Corporation Information

8.7.2 Ørsted A/S Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Ørsted A/S District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 District Heating and Cooling Products and Services

8.7.5 Ørsted A/S SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Ørsted A/S Recent Developments

8.8 Tabreed

8.8.1 Tabreed Corporation Information

8.8.2 Tabreed Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Tabreed District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 District Heating and Cooling Products and Services

8.8.5 Tabreed SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Tabreed Recent Developments

8.9 Vattenfall

8.9.1 Vattenfall Corporation Information

8.9.2 Vattenfall Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Vattenfall District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 District Heating and Cooling Products and Services

8.9.5 Vattenfall SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Vattenfall Recent Developments

8.10 RWE AG

8.10.1 RWE AG Corporation Information

8.10.2 RWE AG Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 RWE AG District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 District Heating and Cooling Products and Services

8.10.5 RWE AG SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 RWE AG Recent Developments

8.11 Goteborg Energi

8.11.1 Goteborg Energi Corporation Information

8.11.2 Goteborg Energi Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Goteborg Energi District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 District Heating and Cooling Products and Services

8.11.5 Goteborg Energi SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Goteborg Energi Recent Developments

8.12 Logstor

8.12.1 Logstor Corporation Information

8.12.2 Logstor Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Logstor District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 District Heating and Cooling Products and Services

8.12.5 Logstor SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Logstor Recent Developments

8.13 Shinryo

8.13.1 Shinryo Corporation Information

8.13.2 Shinryo Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Shinryo District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 District Heating and Cooling Products and Services

8.13.5 Shinryo SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Shinryo Recent Developments

8.14 Emicool

8.14.1 Emicool Corporation Information

8.14.2 Emicool Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Emicool District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 District Heating and Cooling Products and Services

8.14.5 Emicool SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Emicool Recent Developments

8.15 Keppel DHCS

8.15.1 Keppel DHCS Corporation Information

8.15.2 Keppel DHCS Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Keppel DHCS District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 District Heating and Cooling Products and Services

8.15.5 Keppel DHCS SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Keppel DHCS Recent Developments

8.16 Statkraft

8.16.1 Statkraft Corporation Information

8.16.2 Statkraft Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Statkraft District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 District Heating and Cooling Products and Services

8.16.5 Statkraft SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Statkraft Recent Developments

8.17 Rambol

8.17.1 Rambol Corporation Information

8.17.2 Rambol Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Rambol District Heating and Cooling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 District Heating and Cooling Products and Services

8.17.5 Rambol SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Rambol Recent Developments 9 District Heating and Cooling Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 District Heating and Cooling Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key District Heating and Cooling Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 Middle East

9.3.6 Southeast Asia 10 District Heating and Cooling Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global District Heating and Cooling Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America District Heating and Cooling Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America District Heating and Cooling Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe District Heating and Cooling Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe District Heating and Cooling Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific District Heating and Cooling Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific District Heating and Cooling Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America District Heating and Cooling Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America District Heating and Cooling Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa District Heating and Cooling Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa District Heating and Cooling Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 District Heating and Cooling Sales Channels

11.2.2 District Heating and Cooling Distributors

11.3 District Heating and Cooling Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

