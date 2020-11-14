Presently, over 160 innovative, software enabled systems are being used to efficiently manage and streamline various aspects of the complex supply chain of cell and advanced therapies

The Cell And Advanced Therapies Supply Chain is complex, with several legacy challenges, such as those related to patient scheduling, resource planning, inventory management, and deliverable tracking. A number of innovative, software-enabled systems are available / under development to mitigate the aforementioned concerns and simplify the management of biopharmaceutical supply chains.

The USD 1.5 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the cell and advanced therapy supply chain management software solutions market has been analysed across the following segments:

Application area

Sample collection and processing

Manufacturing

Logistics

Patient identification and treatment follow-up

Type of software solution

Cell orchestration platform

Enterprise manufacturing system

Inventory management system

Laboratory information management system

Logistics management system

Patient management system

Quality management system

Mode of Deployment

Cloud-based solution

On-premises solution

Scale of Operation

Clinical

Commercial

End user

Biobank

Cell therapy lab / commercial organization

Hospital / medical center

Research institute

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

The Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Market: Focus on Technological Solutions (Cell Orchestration Platforms, Enterprise Manufacturing Systems, Inventory Management Systems, Laboratory Information Management Systems, Logistics Management Systems, Patient Management Systems, Quality Management Systems, Tracking & Tracing Systems, and Other Software), 2019-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

key players

Be The Match BioTherapies®

Brooks Life Sciences

Clarkston Consulting

Cryoport

Haemonetics

Hypertrust Patient Data Care

Lykan Bioscience

MAK-SYSTEM

MasterControl

SAP

SAVSU Technologies

sedApta Group

Stafa Cellular Therapy

Title21 Health Solutions

TraceLink

TrakCel

Vineti

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Current Market Landscape Company Competitiveness Analysis Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management: Company Profiles Supply Chain Orchestration Platform: Emerging Trends and Key Players Funding and Investment Analysis Partnerships and Collaborations Supply Chain Utilization Use Cases Stakeholder Needs Analysis Cost Savings Analysis Market Forecast Executive Insights Concluding Remarks Appendix 1: List of Additional Supply Chain Management Software Solutions Appendix 2: Tabulated Data Appendix 3: List of Companies and Organizations

