Subcutaneous Biologic Drugs And Affiliated Technologies Market is projected to be worth over USD 180 billion by 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed report on Subcutaneous Biologics, Technologies and Drug Delivery Systems (3rd Edition), 2020-2030 covering key aspects of the industry and identifying future growth opportunities.
Key Market Insights
- Eminent representatives from biopharmaceutical companies confirm the rising interest in the concept of subcutaneous drug delivery, highlighting some of the key drivers and upcoming trends in this domain
- More than 100 subcutaneous biologics have been approved and over 350 such drug candidates are being evaluated in the clinical stages of development, for the treatment of a wide variety of disease indications
- Antibodies and protein therapeutics represent the majority of subcutaneous biologics that are available / under investigation, designed for use against various therapeutic areas and having different dosing regimens
- Advances in drug delivery have led to the development of novel technology platforms, enabling the administration of highly viscous formulations, and supporting the development of subcutaneous dosage forms
- Several technology developers have out-licensed their proprietary platforms to pharmaceutical companies in order to enable them to develop subcutaneous formulations of their approved / pipeline products
- The increasing interest in this field is reflected in the yearly growth in partnership activity, including a number of licensing and product development deals related to subcutaneous formulations of various drug candidates
- There are several new and innovative drug delivery systems that facilitate subcutaneous administration; we identified over 300 such systems that are presently available / under development
- With several self-medication enabling devices, such as wearable injectors and autoinjectors, available in the market, developers are actively differentiating their offerings by incorporating advanced, patient-friendly features
- The market is anticipated to be worth over USD 180 billion in 2030; the projected opportunity is likely to be distributed across various types of molecules that are developed / being developed for different disease indications
- Pre-filled syringes continue to dominate the current market of subcutaneous drug delivery systems; technology developers are expected to continue relying on licensing agreements as their primary source of revenues.
For more information, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/subcutaneous-biologics-delivery/314.html
Table of Contents
- PREFACE
- Scope of the Report
- Research Methodology
- Chapter Outlines
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- INTRODUCTION
- Chapter Overview
- Types of Therapeutic Molecules
- Biologically Derived Therapeutics
- Types of Products
- Routes of Administration and Formulations
- Subcutaneous Formulations
- Approaches in Subcutaneous Delivery of Biologics
- Reformulation
- Differing Potencies
- Novel Technologies
- Method of Subcutaneous Administration
- Advantages of Subcutaneous Administration
- Limitations of Subcutaneous Administration
- Approaches in Subcutaneous Delivery of Biologics
- Regulatory Considerations
- Medical Devices
- Drug Device Combination Products
- Future Perspectives
- SUBCUTANEOUS BIOLOGICS: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Chapter Overview
- Subcutaneous Administration of Biologics
- Subcutaneous Biologics: List of Approved Drugs
- Analysis by Approval Year
- Analysis by Type of Pharmacological Molecule
- Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area
- Analysis by Type of Formulation
- Analysis by Dosing Frequency
- Analysis by Dosage Form
- Key Players: Analysis by Number of Drugs Approved
- Subcutaneous Biologics: List of Clinical-Stage Drug Candidates
- Analysis by Phase of Development
- Analysis by Type of Pharmacological Molecule
- Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area
- Analysis by Dosing Frequency
- Key Players: Analysis by Number of Drug Candidates in Trials
- CASE STUDY: LEADING SUBCUTANEOUS BIOLOGICS
- Chapter Overview
- Subcutaneous Biologics: Leading Drugs by Annual Sales
- Case Studies
- HUMIRA® (AbbVie, Eisai)
- Drug Overview
- HUMIRA® (AbbVie, Eisai)
- 3.1.2. Development History
- 3.1.3. Target Indications and Dosage Forms
- 3.1.4. Historical Sales
- Enbrel® (Amgen, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceutical)
- Overview
- 3.2.2. Development History
- 3.2.3. Target Indications and Dosage Forms
- 3.2.4. Historical Sales
- RITUXAN® / MabThera® (Biogen, Roche, Chugai Pharmaceutical)
- Overview
- 3.3.2. Development History
- 3.3.3. Target Indications and Dosage Forms
- 3.3.4. Historical Sales
- 3.3.5. ENHANZE™ Technology (Halozyme Therapeutics)
- 3.3.6. Advantages of Subcutaneous RITUXAN® / MabThera® Over Intravenous RITUXAN® / MabThera®
- Herceptin® (Roche, Chugai Pharmaceutical)
- Overview
- 3.4.2. Development History
- 3.4.3. Target Indications and Dosage Forms
- 3.4.4. Historical Sales
- 3.4.5. ENHANZE™ Technology (Halozyme Therapeutics)
- 3.4.6. Advantages of Subcutaneous Herceptin® Over Intravenous Herceptin®
- 3.4.7. Herceptin® – Large Volume Wearable Injector Combination Product
- Neulasta® (Amgen, Kyowa Hakko Kirin)
- Overview
- Development History
- Target Indications and Dosage Forms
- Historical Sales
- SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION TECHNOLOGIES: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Chapter Overview
- Subcutaneous Formulation Technologies: List of Technology Developers
- Analysis by Year of Establishment
- Analysis by Company Size
- Analysis by Geographical Location
- Subcutaneous Formulation Technologies: List of Technologies
- Analysis by Type of Pharmacological Molecule
- Analysis by Route of Administration
- Analysis by Advantage(s) Offered
- SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPERS: COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
- Chapter Overview
- Subcutaneous Formulation Technology Developers: Competitive Landscape
- Methodology
- Three-Dimensional Bubble Analysis based on Supplier Power, Pipeline Strength and Primary Advantage(s)
- Subcutaneous Formulation Technology Developers: Benchmark Analysis
- Methodology
- North America
- Europe
- SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPERS: COMPANY PROFILES
- Chapter Overview
- Adocia
- Company Overview
- Technology Overview
- BioChaperone® Technology
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Ajinomoto Althea
- Company Overview
- Technology Overview
- Crystalomics® Formulation Technology
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Arecor
- Company Overview
- Technology Overview
- Arestat™ Technology
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Alteogen
- Company Overview
- Technology Overview
- Hybrozyme Technology
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Ascendis Pharma
- Company Overview
- Technology Overview
- TransCon Technology
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals
- Company Overview
- Technology Overview
- Medusa™ Technology
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Camurus
- Company Overview
- Technology Overview
- FluidCrystal® Injection Depot Technology
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Creative BioMart
- Company Overview
- Technology Overview
- High Concentration Formulation Technology
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Creative Biolabs
- Company Overview
- Technology Overview
- Long-Acting Injectable Technology
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- DURECT
- Company Overview
- Technology Overview
- SABER® Platform
- CLOUD™ PLATFORM
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals
- Company Overview
- Technology Overview
- Unnamed Technology
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Halozyme Therapeutics
- Company Overview
- Technology Overview
- ENHANZE® Technology
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- MedinCell
- Company Overview
- Technology Overview
- BEPO® Technology
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals
- Company Overview
- Technology Overview
- XeriJect™ Technology
- XeriSol™ Technology
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- Serina Therapeutics
- Company Overview
- Technology Overview
- POZ™ Drug Delivery Technology
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments and Future Outlook
- PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
- Chapter Overview
- Partnership Models
- Subcutaneous Formulation Technologies: Partnerships and Collaborations
- Analysis by Year of Partnership
- Analysis by Type of Partnership
- Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
- Regional Analysis
- Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements
- SUBCUTANEOUS DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Chapter Overview
- Different Types of Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Systems
- Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Systems: Overall Market Landscape
- Large Volume Wearable Injectors
- Overview
- Current Market Landscape of Devices for Non-insulin Biologics
- Analysis by Stage of Development
- Analysis by Type of Device
- Analysis by Type of Dose Administered
- Analysis by Volume / Storage Capacity
- Analysis by Usability
- Analysis by Mode of Injection
- Analysis by Mechanism of Action
- Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Devices
- Product Competitiveness Analysis
- Current Market Landscape of Devices for Insulin
- Analysis by Stage of Development
- Analysis by Type of Device
- Analysis by Volume / Storage Capacity
- Analysis by Usability
- Analysis by Availability of Integrated CGM / BGM System
- Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Devices
- Large Volume Wearable Injectors
- SWOT ANALYSIS
- Chapter Overview
- Comparison of SWOT Factors
- Strengths
- Weaknesses
- Opportunities
- Threats
- MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
- Chapter Overview
- Subcutaneous Biologics Market
- Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
- Overall Subcutaneous Biologics Market, 2020-2030
- Subcutaneous Biologics Market, 2020-2030:Distribution by Phase of Development
- Subcutaneous Biologics Market, 2020-2030:Distribution by Type of Pharmacological Molecule
- Subcutaneous Biologics Market, 2020-2030:Distribution by Target Therapeutic Area
- Subcutaneous Biologics Market, 2020-2030:Distribution by Key Geographical Regions
- Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Systems Market
- Device Type 1: Large Volume Wearable Injectors
- Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
- Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Non-Insulin Drugs, 2020-2030
- Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Non-Insulin Drugs: Distribution by Type of Device, 2020-2030
- Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Non-Insulin Drugs: Distribution by Usability, 2020-2030
- Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Non-Insulin Drugs: Distribution by Target Therapeutic Area, 2020-2030
- Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Non-Insulin Drugs: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2020-2030
- Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Insulin , 2020-2030
- Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Insulin: Distribution by Type of Device, 2020-2030
- Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Insulin: Distribution by Usability, 2020-2030
- Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Insulin: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2020-2030
- Device Type 2: Autoinjectors
- Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
- Global Autoinjectors Market, 2020-2030
- Global Autoinjectors Market: Distribution by Usability, 2020-2030
- Global Autoinjectors Market: Distribution by Type of Pharmacological Molecule, 2020-2030
- Global Autoinjectors Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2020-2030
- Device Type 3: Prefilled Syringes
- Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
- Global Prefilled Syringes Market, 2020-2030
- Global Prefilled Syringes Market: Distribution by Type of Syringe Barrel Material, 2020-2030
- Global Prefilled Syringes Market: Distribution by Type of Chamber System, 2020-2030
- Global Prefilled Syringes Market: Distribution by Type of Pharmacological Molecule, 2020-2030
- Global Prefilled Syringes Market: Distribution by Target Therapeutic Area, 2020-2030
- Global Prefilled Syringes Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2020-2030
- Device Type 4: Needle-Free Injection Systems
- Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
- Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market, 2020-2030
- Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market: Distribution by Usability, 2020-2030
- Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market: Distribution by Actuation Mechanism, 2020-2030
- Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market: Distribution by Target Therapeutic Area, 2020-2030
- Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2020-2030
- Device Type 5: Novel Drug Reconstitution Systems
- Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
- Global Novel Drug Reconstitution Systems Market, 2020-2030
- Subcutaneous Formulation Technologies Market
- Subcutaneous Formulation Technologies Market: Distribution by Upfront and Milestone Payments, 2020-2030
- Device Type 1: Large Volume Wearable Injectors
- CONCLUDING REMARKS
- EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
- Chapter Overview
- Lindy Biosciences
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: Deborah Bitterfield, Chief Executive Officer and Founder
- Oval Medical Technologies
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: Matthew Young, Chief Technology Officer and Founder
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: Steve Prestrelski, Chief Scientific Officer and Founder; Hong Qi, Vice President, Product Development; and Scott Coleman, Sr. Scientist Formulation)
- DALI Medical Devices
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: David Daily, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
- Excelse Bio
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: Michael Reilly, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
- i-novion
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: Poonam R Velagaleti, Co-Founder
- Enable Injections
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: Michael Hooven, Chief Executive Officer
- Immunovaccine Technologies
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: Frederic Ors, Chief Executive Officer
- Portal Instruments
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: Patrick Anquetil, Chief Executive Officer
- Elcam Medical
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: Menachem Zucker, Vice President and Chief Scientist
- West Pharmaceutical Services
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: Tiffany H Burke, Director, Global Communications and Graham Reynolds, Vice President and General Manager, Global Biologics
- MedinCell
- Company Snapshot
- Interview Transcript: David Heuzé, Communication Leader
- APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
- APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATION
To purchase a copy, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/subcutaneous-biologics-delivery/314.html
About Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector.
Contact Information
Roots Analysis Private Limited
Gaurav Chaudhary
+1 (415) 800 3415