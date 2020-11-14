Subcutaneous Biologic Drugs And Affiliated Technologies Market is projected to be worth over USD 180 billion by 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed report on Subcutaneous Biologics, Technologies and Drug Delivery Systems (3rd Edition), 2020-2030 covering key aspects of the industry and identifying future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

Eminent representatives from biopharmaceutical companies confirm the rising interest in the concept of subcutaneous drug delivery, highlighting some of the key drivers and upcoming trends in this domain

More than 100 subcutaneous biologics have been approved and over 350 such drug candidates are being evaluated in the clinical stages of development, for the treatment of a wide variety of disease indications

Antibodies and protein therapeutics represent the majority of subcutaneous biologics that are available / under investigation, designed for use against various therapeutic areas and having different dosing regimens

Advances in drug delivery have led to the development of novel technology platforms, enabling the administration of highly viscous formulations, and supporting the development of subcutaneous dosage forms

Several technology developers have out-licensed their proprietary platforms to pharmaceutical companies in order to enable them to develop subcutaneous formulations of their approved / pipeline products

The increasing interest in this field is reflected in the yearly growth in partnership activity, including a number of licensing and product development deals related to subcutaneous formulations of various drug candidates

There are several new and innovative drug delivery systems that facilitate subcutaneous administration; we identified over 300 such systems that are presently available / under development

With several self-medication enabling devices, such as wearable injectors and autoinjectors, available in the market, developers are actively differentiating their offerings by incorporating advanced, patient-friendly features

The market is anticipated to be worth over USD 180 billion in 2030; the projected opportunity is likely to be distributed across various types of molecules that are developed / being developed for different disease indications

Pre-filled syringes continue to dominate the current market of subcutaneous drug delivery systems; technology developers are expected to continue relying on licensing agreements as their primary source of revenues.

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Chapter Overview

Types of Therapeutic Molecules

Biologically Derived Therapeutics Types of Products Routes of Administration and Formulations Subcutaneous Formulations Approaches in Subcutaneous Delivery of Biologics Reformulation Differing Potencies Novel Technologies Method of Subcutaneous Administration Advantages of Subcutaneous Administration Limitations of Subcutaneous Administration Regulatory Considerations Medical Devices Drug Device Combination Products Future Perspectives



SUBCUTANEOUS BIOLOGICS: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE Chapter Overview

Subcutaneous Administration of Biologics

Subcutaneous Biologics: List of Approved Drugs Analysis by Approval Year Analysis by Type of Pharmacological Molecule Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area Analysis by Type of Formulation Analysis by Dosing Frequency Analysis by Dosage Form Key Players: Analysis by Number of Drugs Approved

Subcutaneous Biologics: List of Clinical-Stage Drug Candidates Analysis by Phase of Development Analysis by Type of Pharmacological Molecule Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area Analysis by Dosing Frequency Key Players: Analysis by Number of Drug Candidates in Trials



CASE STUDY: LEADING SUBCUTANEOUS BIOLOGICS Chapter Overview

Subcutaneous Biologics: Leading Drugs by Annual Sales

Case Studies HUMIRA® (AbbVie, Eisai) Drug Overview



3.1.2. Development History 3.1.3. Target Indications and Dosage Forms 3.1.4. Historical Sales

Enbrel® (Amgen, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceutical) Overview



3.2.2. Development History 3.2.3. Target Indications and Dosage Forms 3.2.4. Historical Sales

RITUXAN® / MabThera® (Biogen, Roche, Chugai Pharmaceutical) Overview



3.3.2. Development History 3.3.3. Target Indications and Dosage Forms 3.3.4. Historical Sales 3.3.5. ENHANZE™ Technology (Halozyme Therapeutics) 3.3.6. Advantages of Subcutaneous RITUXAN® / MabThera® Over Intravenous RITUXAN® / MabThera®

Herceptin® (Roche, Chugai Pharmaceutical) Overview



3.4.2. Development History 3.4.3. Target Indications and Dosage Forms 3.4.4. Historical Sales 3.4.5. ENHANZE™ Technology (Halozyme Therapeutics) 3.4.6. Advantages of Subcutaneous Herceptin® Over Intravenous Herceptin® 3.4.7. Herceptin® – Large Volume Wearable Injector Combination Product

Neulasta® (Amgen, Kyowa Hakko Kirin) Overview Development History Target Indications and Dosage Forms Historical Sales



SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION TECHNOLOGIES: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE Chapter Overview

Subcutaneous Formulation Technologies: List of Technology Developers Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Geographical Location

Subcutaneous Formulation Technologies: List of Technologies Analysis by Type of Pharmacological Molecule Analysis by Route of Administration Analysis by Advantage(s) Offered



SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPERS: COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Subcutaneous Formulation Technology Developers: Competitive Landscape Methodology Three-Dimensional Bubble Analysis based on Supplier Power, Pipeline Strength and Primary Advantage(s)

Subcutaneous Formulation Technology Developers: Benchmark Analysis Methodology North America Europe



SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPERS: COMPANY PROFILES Chapter Overview

Adocia Company Overview Technology Overview BioChaperone® Technology Product Portfolio Financial Performance Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Ajinomoto Althea Company Overview Technology Overview Crystalomics® Formulation Technology Product Portfolio Financial Performance Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Arecor Company Overview Technology Overview Arestat™ Technology Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Alteogen Company Overview Technology Overview Hybrozyme Technology Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Ascendis Pharma Company Overview Technology Overview TransCon Technology Product Portfolio Financial Performance Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Overview Technology Overview Medusa™ Technology Product Portfolio Financial Performance Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Camurus Company Overview Technology Overview FluidCrystal® Injection Depot Technology Product Portfolio Financial Performance Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Creative BioMart Company Overview Technology Overview High Concentration Formulation Technology Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Creative Biolabs Company Overview Technology Overview Long-Acting Injectable Technology Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

DURECT Company Overview Technology Overview SABER® Platform CLOUD™ PLATFORM Product Portfolio Financial Performance Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Overview Technology Overview Unnamed Technology Product Portfolio Financial Performance Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Overview Technology Overview ENHANZE® Technology Product Portfolio Financial Performance Recent Developments and Future Outlook

MedinCell Company Overview Technology Overview BEPO® Technology Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Overview Technology Overview XeriJect™ Technology XeriSol™ Technology Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Serina Therapeutics Company Overview Technology Overview POZ™ Drug Delivery Technology Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook



PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS Chapter Overview

Partnership Models

Subcutaneous Formulation Technologies: Partnerships and Collaborations Analysis by Year of Partnership Analysis by Type of Partnership Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships Regional Analysis Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements



SUBCUTANEOUS DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE Chapter Overview

Different Types of Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Systems

Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Systems: Overall Market Landscape Large Volume Wearable Injectors Overview Current Market Landscape of Devices for Non-insulin Biologics Analysis by Stage of Development Analysis by Type of Device Analysis by Type of Dose Administered Analysis by Volume / Storage Capacity Analysis by Usability Analysis by Mode of Injection Analysis by Mechanism of Action Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Devices Product Competitiveness Analysis Current Market Landscape of Devices for Insulin Analysis by Stage of Development Analysis by Type of Device Analysis by Volume / Storage Capacity Analysis by Usability Analysis by Availability of Integrated CGM / BGM System Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Devices



SWOT ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Comparison of SWOT Factors Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats



MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Subcutaneous Biologics Market Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions Overall Subcutaneous Biologics Market, 2020-2030 Subcutaneous Biologics Market, 2020-2030:Distribution by Phase of Development Subcutaneous Biologics Market, 2020-2030:Distribution by Type of Pharmacological Molecule Subcutaneous Biologics Market, 2020-2030:Distribution by Target Therapeutic Area Subcutaneous Biologics Market, 2020-2030:Distribution by Key Geographical Regions Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Systems Market Device Type 1: Large Volume Wearable Injectors Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Non-Insulin Drugs, 2020-2030 Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Non-Insulin Drugs: Distribution by Type of Device, 2020-2030 Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Non-Insulin Drugs: Distribution by Usability, 2020-2030 Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Non-Insulin Drugs: Distribution by Target Therapeutic Area, 2020-2030 Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Non-Insulin Drugs: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2020-2030 Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Insulin , 2020-2030 Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Insulin: Distribution by Type of Device, 2020-2030 Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Insulin: Distribution by Usability, 2020-2030 Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Insulin: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2020-2030 Device Type 2: Autoinjectors Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions Global Autoinjectors Market, 2020-2030 Global Autoinjectors Market: Distribution by Usability, 2020-2030 Global Autoinjectors Market: Distribution by Type of Pharmacological Molecule, 2020-2030 Global Autoinjectors Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2020-2030 Device Type 3: Prefilled Syringes Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions Global Prefilled Syringes Market, 2020-2030 Global Prefilled Syringes Market: Distribution by Type of Syringe Barrel Material, 2020-2030 Global Prefilled Syringes Market: Distribution by Type of Chamber System, 2020-2030 Global Prefilled Syringes Market: Distribution by Type of Pharmacological Molecule, 2020-2030 Global Prefilled Syringes Market: Distribution by Target Therapeutic Area, 2020-2030 Global Prefilled Syringes Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2020-2030 Device Type 4: Needle-Free Injection Systems Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market, 2020-2030 Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market: Distribution by Usability, 2020-2030 Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market: Distribution by Actuation Mechanism, 2020-2030 Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market: Distribution by Target Therapeutic Area, 2020-2030 Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2020-2030 Device Type 5: Novel Drug Reconstitution Systems Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions Global Novel Drug Reconstitution Systems Market, 2020-2030 Subcutaneous Formulation Technologies Market Subcutaneous Formulation Technologies Market: Distribution by Upfront and Milestone Payments, 2020-2030



CONCLUDING REMARKS EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS Chapter Overview

Lindy Biosciences Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Deborah Bitterfield, Chief Executive Officer and Founder

Oval Medical Technologies Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Matthew Young, Chief Technology Officer and Founder

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Steve Prestrelski, Chief Scientific Officer and Founder; Hong Qi, Vice President, Product Development; and Scott Coleman, Sr. Scientist Formulation)

DALI Medical Devices Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: David Daily, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Excelse Bio Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Michael Reilly, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

i-novion Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Poonam R Velagaleti, Co-Founder

Enable Injections Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Michael Hooven, Chief Executive Officer

Immunovaccine Technologies Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Frederic Ors, Chief Executive Officer

Portal Instruments Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Patrick Anquetil, Chief Executive Officer

Elcam Medical Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Menachem Zucker, Vice President and Chief Scientist

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Tiffany H Burke, Director, Global Communications and Graham Reynolds, Vice President and General Manager, Global Biologics

MedinCell Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: David Heuzé, Communication Leader



APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATION

