Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Medical Device Labels Technology Market, 2019-2030, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

More than 80 companies presently claim to have the required expertise to design and manufacture different types of labels, using both conventional advanced printing methods, for use in medical devices

The market landscape is fragmented, featuring the presence of both established players and new entrants; most medical device label manufacturing companies are located in North America

Label manufacturers are steadily expanding their capabilities in order to enhance their respective service portfolios and upgrade their capabilities to comply to evolving industry benchmarks

Digital printing technologies have gradually become on of the much sought-after solutions in this industry; further, there are a variety of upcoming opportunities that are anticipated to sustain growth in this domain

Acquisitions in this domain are largely driven by efforts to enhance the technology portfolio of label manufacturers; key value drivers include geographical consolidation and capability addition

Driven by a growing demand for different types of labels, the medical device label manufacturing market is likely to grow at a steady pace over the coming years

The forecasted future opportunity is anticipated to be distributed across different types of labeling materials used, diverse device classes and application areas

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Context and Background

Overview of Medical Device Packaging

Overview of Medical Device Labeling

General Labeling Principles In Vitro Diagnostic Devices Other Medical Devices



3.4.3 Critical Medical Devices

Software Used as a Medical Device

Instructions for End Users

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Labeling Requirements

Overview of Labels and Label Manufacturing Types of Labels Types of Label Printing Techniques Types of Label Folding Techniques Special Label Features

Roadblocks to Medical Device Label Manufacturing

Concluding Remarks

REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FOR MEDICAL DEVICE LABELING Chapter Overview

Regulatory Guidelines in North America The US Scenario Canadian Scenario

Regulatory Guidelines in Europe

Regulatory Guidelines in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World Japanese Scenario Chinese Scenario Indian Scenario



MARKET LANDSCAPE Chapter Overview

Medical Device Label Manufacturers Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Regulatory Certifications / Accreditations Analysis by Printing Techniques Used Analysis by Type of Label Manufactured Analysis by Type of Material Used Analysis by Additional Label Features Analysis by Type of Label Folding Analysis by Other Services Offered



COMPANY PROFILES Chapter Overview

Companies Headquartered in North America Avery Dennison Company Overview Financial Information Service Portfolio Capabilities Future Outlook Company Overview Service Portfolio Future Outlook Maverick Label Company Overview Service Portfolio Future Outlook Multi-Color Company Overview Financial Information Service Portfolio Future Outlook Resource Label Group Company Overview Service Portfolio Capabilities Future Outlook Steven Label Company Overview Service Portfolio Future Outlook Topflight Company Overview Service Portfolio Future Outlook WS Packaging Group Company Overview Service Portfolio Labeling Equipment Future Outlook Companies Headquartered in Europe Faubel Company Overview Financial Information Service Portfolio Future Outlook Huhtamaki Company Overview Financial Information Service Portfolio Future Outlook Matform Company Overview Service Portfolio Future Outlook Mondi Group Company Overview Financial Information Service Portfolio Future Outlook OPM Group Company Overview Service Portfolio Future Outlook Schreiner Group Company Overview Service Portfolio Future Outlook Companies Headquartered in Asia Iwata Label Company Overview Service Portfolio Future Outlook Syndicate Label Company Overview



6.4.2.2 Service Portfolio

Future Outlook

MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS Chapter Overview

Merger and Acquisition Models

Medical Devices Labeling Companies: Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis by Year and Type of Merger and Acquisition Analysis by Company Size of Acquired and Acquirer Companies Ownership Change Matrix Regional Analysis of Merger and Acquisition Activity Country-wise Distribution Continent-wise Distribution Intercontinental and Intracontinental Deals Analysis by Key Value Drivers Analysis by Key Value Drivers and Year of Acquisition Analysis by Markets Served by the Acquired Company Analysis by Printing Techniques Used by the Acquired Company Analysis by Types of Labels Manufactured by the Acquired Company



POTENTIAL ACQUISITION TARGETS Chapter Overview

Scope and Methodology

Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets: Analysis for Resource Label Group

8.3.1 Historical Trend

8.3.2 Top Ten Likely Targets

Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets: Analysis for ProMach Historical Trend



8.4.2 Top Ten Likely Targets

Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets: Analysis for Huhtamaki Historical Trend



8.5.2 Top Ten Likely Targets

Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets: Analysis for UPM Raflatac

8.6.1 Historical Trend

8.6.2. Top Ten Likely Targets

Concluding Remarks

BENCHMARK ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Methodology

Region-wise Benchmarking North America, Peer Group I North America, Peer Group II North America, Peer Group III Europe, Peer Group IV

Concluding Remarks

AC MATRIX Chapter Overview Scope and Methodology Industry Attractiveness Analysis Industry Competitiveness Analysis GE / McKinsey Matrix Concluding Remarks



