Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2019 – 2030, covering various important aspects of the industry and identifying key future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

More than 100 industry players and over 60 non-industry players currently claim to manufacture different types of cell therapies, either for in-house requirements or on contract basis

The market is fragmented, featuring both established players and new entrants, which claim to operate at various scales and manufacture a diverse range of cell therapies

In order to cater to the growing needs of clients / sponsors, companies have established presence across different regions; presently, the US, the UK and China are the key hubs for cell therapy manufacturing

In recent years, a significant increase in partnership activity has been observed in this domain; in fact, therapy developers have already inked manufacturing deals with both indigenous and international experts

In order to enhance core competencies related to the domain, both drug developers and CMOs are actively investing in expanding their existing infrastructure and capabilities

Cell therapy manufacturers are also gradually opting to automate various operations in the supply chain; the primary objective is to achieve favorable bench-to-clinic timelines and cut down on production related losses

Currently, the installed global capacity for cell therapy manufacturing is estimated to be spread across 1.2+ million square feet of dedicated cleanroom area distributed across various scales of operation

More than 70,000 patients were estimated to have been enrolled in cell therapy related clinical trials; the demand for cell therapies is anticipated to grow significantly over the next decade

Revenues from manufacturing operations of T-cell therapies are anticipated to capture higher market share; the benefit will be realized by both autologous and allogeneic therapies across different regions the world

Clinical scale manufacturing operations are likely to drive the future market size, taking into consideration both in-house and contract service requirements

Read Detailed Analysis: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/cell-therapy-manufacturing/285.html

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Context and Background

Introduction to Cell Therapies Comparison of Cell Therapies and Other Biotechnology Products Classification of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) Current Market Landscape of ATMPs

Overview of Cell Therapy Manufacturing

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models Centralized Manufacturing Decentralized Manufacturing

Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Scale-up Scale-out

Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers

Key Manufacturing-related Challenges

Factors Influencing Cell Therapy Manufacturing

Automating Cell Therapy Manufacturing

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain

Future Perspectives MARKET OVERVIEW Chapter Overview

Cell Therapy Manufacturers (Industry Players): Overall Market Landscape Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility Analysis by Type of Cells Manufactured Analysis by Source of Cells Analysis by Scale of Operation Analysis by Type of Cell Culture Analysis by Purpose of Production Analysis by Manufacturing Capabilities / Services

Cell Therapy Manufacturers (Non-Industry Players): Overall Market Landscape Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility Analysis by Type of Cells Manufactured Analysis by Source of Cells Analysis by Scale of Operation Analysis by Type of Cell Culture Analysis by Purpose of Production Analysis by Manufacturing Capabilities / Services

Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Role of Logistics Service Providers REGULATORY LANDSCAPE Chapter Overview

Current Scenario Regulatory Guidelines in the US Regulatory Guidelines in Europe Regulatory Guidelines in Japan Conditional Approvals

Regulatory Accreditations for Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facilities Approved by Regulators to Manufacture Cell Therapies

Summary of Guidelines for Clinical-Stage Manufacturing of Cell Therapies

Existing Challenges to Clinical-Stage Manufacturing Variability in Regulatory Guidelines across Different Geographies

Conclusion ROADMAPS FOR OVERCOMING EXISTING CHALLENGES Chapter Overview

Roadmap for the US Cell Processing Cell Preservation, Distribution and Handling Process Automation and Data Analytics Process Monitoring and Quality Control Standardization and Regulatory Support Workforce Development Supply Chain and Logistics

Roadmaps for Other Geographies Europe Asia Pacific



AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES FOR CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING Chapter Overview

Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes Closed Systems Single-use Systems Modular Systems

Case Studies Roadmap to Developing an Automated Cell Manufacturing / Processing Device Automating Cell Therapy Manufacturing

GMP-in-a-Box

List of Automation Service Providers

Comparative Analysis of Manual and Automated Processes

Concluding Remarks PROFILES: INDUSTRY PLAYERS Chapter Overview

Service Providers in the US

8.2.1 Cognate BioServices

Company Overview

Service Portfolio

Manufacturing Capabilities

Partnerships

Future Outlook

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Capabilities Partnerships Future Outlook

KBI Biopharma Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Capabilities Partnerships Future Outlook

Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Capabilities Partnerships Future Outlook

Waisman Biomanufacturing Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Capabilities Partnerships Future Outlook

Service Providers in Europe BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Services Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Capabilities Partnerships Future Outlook Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Capabilities Partnerships Future Outlook Lonza Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Capabilities Partnerships Future Outlook MaSTherCell Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Capabilities Partnerships Future Outlook Roslin Cell Therapies Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Capabilities Partnerships Future Outlook Service Providers in Asia Pacific Cell Therapies Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Capabilities Partnerships Future Outlook Japan Tissue Engineering (J-TEC) Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Capabilities Partnerships Future Outlook MEDINET Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Capabilities Partnerships Future Outlook Nikon CeLL innovation Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Capabilities Partnerships Future Outlook WuXi Advanced Therapies Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Capabilities Partnerships Future Outlook



PROFILES: NON-INDUSTRY PLAYERS Chapter Overview

Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine Overview Operating Segments Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

Centre for Cell Manufacturing Ireland, National University of Ireland Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility, University of Pennsylvania Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

Guy’s and St. Thomas’ GMP Facility, Guy’s Hospital Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

Laboratory for Cell and Gene Medicine, Stanford University Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics, University of Minnesota Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

Newcastle Cellular Therapies Facility, Newcastle University Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

Rayne Cell Therapy Suite, King’s College London Overview Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

Scottish National Blood Transfusion Services Cellular Therapy Facility, Scottish Centre for Regenerative Medicine Overview Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

Sydney Cell and Gene Therapy Overview Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities

ROLE OF NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS Chapter Overview Cell Therapy Manufacturing Service Providers: Non-Profit Organizations CellCAN Cell Therapy Manufacturing Cooperative Research Center (CTM CRC) National Cell Manufacturing Consortium (NCMC) California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Affiliated International Societies

PARTNERSHIPS Chapter Overview Partnership Models Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Partnerships Analysis by Year of Partnership Analysis by Type of Partnership Model Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership Model Analysis by Type of Cells Analysis by Scale of Operation Geographical Analysis Continent-wise Distribution Country-wise Distribution Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Acquisitions Analysis by Year and Type of Cells Geographical Analysis Ownership Change Matrix FACILITY EXPANSIONS Chapter Overview Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Expansions Cumulative Year-wise Distribution Analysis by Type of Cells Analysis by Scale of Operation Analysis by Purpose of Expansion Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility Analysis by Region and Purpose of Expansion CAPACITY ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Key Assumptions and Methodology (Industry Players)



13.2.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity (Number of Cleanrooms)

Analysis by Size of Manufacturer

Analysis by Scale of Operation

Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility

Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity (Cleanroom Area) Analysis by Size of Manufacturer Analysis by Scale of Operation Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility



Key Assumptions and Methodology (Non-Industry Players) Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity (Number of Cleanrooms) Analysis by Scale of Operation Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity (Cleanroom Area) Analysis by Scale of Operation Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility



13.4 Concluding Remarks

DEMAND ANALYSIS

14.1 Chapter Overview

14.2 Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.3 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Overall Annual Demand

14.3.1. Analysis by Type of Cells

14.3.2. Analysis by Scale of Operations

14.3.3. Analysis by Geography

COST PRICE ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Factors Contributing to the High Price of Cell Therapies Pricing Models for Cell Therapies Based on Associated Costs for T-cell Therapies Based on Associated Costs for Stem Cell Therapies Based on Availability of Competing Products Based on Target Patient Segment Based on Opinions of Industry Experts Cell Therapy Cost Optimization Role of Cost of Goods Sold Role of Automation Role of Cell Therapy Contract Manufacturing Organizations Reimbursement-related Considerations for Cell Therapies Case Study: The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence’s (NICE) Appraisal of CAR-T Therapies MAKE VERSUS BUY DECISION MAKING FRAMEWORK Chapter Overview Make versus Buy Decision Making: Analytical Output MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Scope of the Forecast Forecast Methodology Input Tables and Key Assumptions Overall Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Source of Cells Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Scale of Operation Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Purpose of Production Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Geographical Distribution Market Opportunity in Commercial Scale Manufacturing of Cell-based Therapies Overall Commercial Scale Manufacturing Market for T-cell Therapies, 2019-2030 Distribution by Type of Therapy (CAR-T Therapy, TCR Therapy, and TIL Therapy) Distribution by Source of Cells Geographical Distribution Overall Commercial Scale Manufacturing Market for Dendritic Cell and Tumor Cell Therapies, 2019-2030 Distribution by Type of Therapy (Dendritic Cell Therapy, and Tumor Cell Therapy) Distribution by Source of Cells Geographical Distribution Overall Commercial Scale Manufacturing Market for NK Cell Therapies, 2019-2030 Distribution by Source of Cells Geographical Distribution Overall Commercial Scale Manufacturing Market for Stem Cell Therapies, 2019-2030 Distribution by Source of Cells Geographical Distribution Market Opportunity in Clinical Scale Manufacturing of Cell-based Therapies Overall Clinical Scale Manufacturing Market for T-cell Therapies, 2019-2030 Distribution by Type of Therapy (CAR-T Therapy, TCR Therapy and TIL Therapy) Distribution by Source of Cells Geographical Distribution Overall Clinical Scale Manufacturing Market for Dendritic Cell and Tumor Cell Therapies, 2019-2030 Distribution by Type of Therapy (Dendritic Cell Therapy, Tumor Cell Therapy) Distribution by Source of Cells Geographical Distribution Overall Clinical Scale Manufacturing Market for NK Cell Therapies, 2019-2030 Distribution by Source of Cells Geographical Distribution Overall Clinical Scale Manufacturing Market for Stem Cell Therapies, 2019-2030 Distribution by Source of Cells Geographical Distribution KEY INSIGHTS Chapter Overview Cell Therapy Manufacturers: Grid Analysis Cell Therapy Manufacturers: Logo Landscape by Type of Cell Therapy Logo Landscape: Immune Cell Manufacturers Logo Landscape: Stem Cell Manufacturers Cell Therapy Manufacturers: World Map Representation of Location of Manufacturing Facility Industry Players Non-Industry Players SWOT ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats Comparison of SWOT Factors Concluding Remarks CONCLUSION Chapter Overview Key Takeaways SURVEY ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Seniority Level of Respondents Type of Cell Therapy Scale of Operation Source of Cells Type of Cell Culture System



22.7. Availability of Fill / Finish Services

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS Chapter Overview Lion TCR Company Overview Interview Transcript: Victor Lietao Li, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Cell Therapies Company Overview Interview Transcript: Tim Oldham, Chief Executive Officer CiMaas Company Overview Interview Transcript: Gerard MJ Bos, Chief Executive Officer Gracell Biotechnologies Company Overview Interview Transcript: Wei (William) Cao, Chief Executive Officer Glycostem Therapeutics Company Overview Interview Transcript: Troels Jordansen, Chief Executive Officer Kadimastem Company Overview Interview Transcript: Arik Hasson, Executive VP Research and Development Bio Elpida Company Overview Interview Transcript: Gilles Devillers, General Manager Center for Commercialization of Cancer Immunotherapy / C3i Company Overview Interview Transcript: Arnaud Deladeriere, Manager, Business Development & Operations-cGMP Manufacturing Unit Waisman Biomanufacturing Company Overview Interview Transcript: Brian Dattilo, Manager of Business Development RoslinCT Company Overview Interview Transcript: Fiona Bellot, Business Development Manager Yposkesi Company Overview Interview Transcript: Mathilde Girard, Leader, Cell Therapy Innovation and Development University of Minnesota Organization Overview Interview Transcript: David Mckenna, Professor and American Red in Transfusion Medicine APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/cell-therapy-manufacturing/285.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]