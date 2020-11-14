Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 12%, till 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

Several companies worldwide claim to possess the required expertise and infrastructure to offer contract manufacturing services for a variety of antibody-based products.

The market landscape is highly fragmented, featuring the presence of both established players and new entrants; majority of antibody CMOs claim to operate as one stop shops and have presence across different regions.

In recent years, a steady increase in partnership activity has been observed in this domain; a variety of deals have been inked related to antibodies for use across a number of different disease indications.

At present, the installed, global antibody contract manufacturing capacity is estimated to be approximately 2.2 million liters, distributed across companies of all sizes worldwide.

In order to enhance core competencies related to this field of research, CMOs are actively investing in upgrading existing infrastructure and expanding their respective manufacturing capacities.

In fact, ongoing capability improvement efforts and facility upgrades have led to the establishment of industry benchmarks, which serve as a standard for new product development initiatives in this domain.

Given that there are several antibody-based drug / therapy candidates being evaluated across various stages of development, the demand for such products is anticipated to rise significantly over the next decade.

Antibody-based product developers are likely to continue to outsource their manufacturing operations in mid to long term, resulting in a multi-billion growth opportunity for contract service providers.

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Chapter Overview

Concept of an Antibody

Structure of an Antibody

Antibody Isotypes

Mechanism of Action of Antibodies

Types of Antibodies Monoclonal Antibodies Bispecific Antibodies Polyclonal Antibodies

Overview of Contract Manufacturing

Need for Outsourcing in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

Advantages of Outsourcing Manufacturing Services MARKET LANDSCAPE Chapter Overview

Antibody Contract Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Number of Employees Analysis by Scale of Operation Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Location of Antibody Manufacturing Facilities Analysis by Type of Antibodies Manufactured Analysis by Expression Systems Used Analysis by Regulatory Accreditations / Certifications Additional Services Offered



COMPANY COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Assumptions and Key Input Parameters

Methodology

Company Competitiveness Analysis: Antibody Contract Manufacturers in North America

Company Competitiveness Analysis: Antibody Contract Manufacturers in Europe

Company Competitiveness Analysis: Antibody Contract Manufacturers in Asia COMPANY PROFILES Chapter Overview

AGC Biologics Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Future Outlook

Aldevron Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Future Outlook

AMRI Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Future Outlook

BioXcellence (Boehringer Ingelheim) Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Future Outlook

Emergent BioSolutions Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Future Outlook

Eurofins CDMO Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Future Outlook

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Future Outlook

KBI Biopharma Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Future Outlook

Lonza Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Future Outlook

Nitto Avecia Pharma Services Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Future Outlook

Novasep Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Future Outlook

Pierre Fabre Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Future Outlook

Samsung BioLogics Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Future Outlook

Synthon Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Future Outlook

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Overview Service Portfolio Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities Future Outlook



CASE STUDY: COMPARISON OF SMALL AND LARGE MOLECULES (BIOLOGICS) DRUGS / THERAPIES Chapter Overview

Small Molecule Drugs and Biologics Comparison of Strengths and Weakness of Small Molecules and Biologics Comparison of Key Specifications Comparison of Manufacturing Processes Comparison of Key Manufacturing related Challenges



BENCHMARK ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Methodology

Region-wise Benchmarking North America, Peer Group I North America, Peer Group II North America, Peer Group III Europe, Peer Group IV Europe, Peer Group V Europe, Peer Group VI Asia, Peer Group VII Asia, Peer Group VIII

Concluding Remarks PARTNERSHIPS Chapter Overview

Partnerships Models

Antibody Contract Manufacturing: List of Partnerships Analysis by Year of Partnership Analysis by Type of Partnership Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership Analysis by Type of Antibody Analysis by Project Scale Analysis by Focus Therapeutic Area Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships and Type of Partnership Geographical Analysis Continent-wise Distribution Country-wise Distribution RECENT EXPANSIONS Chapter Overview Antibody Contract Manufacturers: List of Expansions Analysis by Year of Expansion Analysis by Type of Expansion Analysis by Type of Antibody Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility and Type of Expansion Analysis of Most Active Players by Number of Expansions Geographical Analysis Country-wise Distribution CAPACITY ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Assumptions and Methodology Antibody Contract Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Scale of Operation Analysis by Expression System Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility Analysis by Geography and Scale of Operation Analysis by Geography and Company Size Concluding Remarks DEMAND ANALYSIS



12.1 Chapter Overview

12.2 Assumptions and Methodology

12.3 Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market: Overall Annual Demand

12.3.1. Analysis by Scale of Operation

12.3.2. Analysis by Geography

MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Assumptions and Forecast Methodology Overall Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030 Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Antibody Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Company Size Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Scale of Operation Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Expression System Used Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Geography Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030



13.8.1.1. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030: Share of Small Companies

13.8.1.2. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030: Share of Mid-sized Companies

13.8.1.3. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030: Share of Large / Very Large Companies

13.8.1.4. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030: Share of Preclinical / Clinical Scale Operations

13.8.1.5. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030: Share of Commercial Scale Operations

13.8.1.6. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030: Share of Mammalian Cell-based Operations

13.8.1.7. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030: Share of Microbial Cell- based Operations

Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2020-2030 Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Share of Small Companies Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Share of Mid-sized Companies



13.8.2.3. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Share of Large / Very Large Companies

13.8.2.4. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Share of Preclinical / Clinical Scale Operations

13.8.2.5. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Share of Commercial Scale Operations

13.8.2.6. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Share of Mammalian Cell- based Operations

13.8.2.7. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2020-2030: Share of Microbial Cell-based Operations

Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia, 2020-2030 Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia, 2020-2030: Share of Small Companies Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia, 2020-2030: Share of Mid-sized Companies



13.8.3.3. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia, 2020-2030: Share of Large / Very Large Companies

13.8.3.4. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia, 2020-2030: Share of Preclinical / Clinical Scale Operations

13.8.3.5. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia, 2020-2030: Share of Commercial Scale Operations

13.8.3.6. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia, 2020-2030: Share of Mammalian Cell-based Operations

13.8.3.7. Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia, 2020-2030: Share of Microbial Cell-based Operations

SWOT ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats Comparison of SWOT Factors Concluding Remarks

FUTURE OF THE ANTIBODY CMO MARKET Chapter Overview Outsourcing Activity Anticipated to Witness Significant Growth Shift from One-time Contractual Engagements to Strategic Partnerships Adoption of New and Innovative Technologies Growing Biosimilars Market to Contribute to the Growth of the Contract Services Segment Capability and Expertise Expansions by CMOs to become One Stop Shops Offshoring Outsourcing Activities to Maximize Profits and Expand Existing Capacities Challenges Faced by both Sponsors and Service Providers Concluding Remarks

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS Chapter Overview Dietmar Katinger, Chief Executive Officer, Polymun Scientific David C Cunningham, Director Corporate Development, Goodwin Biotechnology Claire Otjes, Assistant Marketing Manager, Batavia Biosciences

APPENDIX 1: LIST OF ANTIBODY CUSTOM MANUFACTURERS

APPENDIX 2: TABULATED DATA

APPENDIX 3: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

