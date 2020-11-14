Flowvember: Menstrual Products For People Experiencing Homelessness

resisterhoodLA’s 4th annual Flowvember event educates about period poverty

LOS ANGELES, CA – Period products are one of the most requested but least donated items for people experiencing homelessness. resisterhoodLA is hosting its 4th annual Flowvember Virtual Variety Show on Sunday, November 15th from 12:00pm – 2:00pm. Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s event will be streaming online, accompanied by a no-contact drive-thru hygiene kit build where 100 pre-selected volunteers will build 2500+ hygiene & menstrual kits for our unhoused neighbors. This year’s kits will be provided to NoHo Home Alliance, LA Community Action Network, and distributed to LA Community Fridges all over Los Angeles.

Admission to the Flowvember Variety Show is pay-what-you-can! This family-friendly streaming event is open to all ages, all genders. The online show will be hosted by Provvidenza Catalano (they/them), a fat, queer, genderful multidisciplinary artist and organizer living in Los Angeles. Provvidenza’s work centers on the intersections of queerness, gender, fat bodies, chronic illness and the search for emotional fullness. Our Virtual Show will feature performances by Cuntry Boi and Greasy Bouffant of Them Fatale Drag Kings, Brad Milison (winner of Learn the Words, Bitch!), MOTH Storyteller Molly Prather, and more! Online attendees will hear from grassroots organizers about how we can advocate for our neighbors experiencing homelessness from SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition, Polo’s Pantry, Clare Matrix, WaterDropLA and Homeymade Meals. Pay-what-you-can tickets at: resisterhoodLA.org.

Our hygiene kits contain: hand sanitizer, toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, soap, shaving supplies, deodorant, vaseline, a pair of socks, menstrual products, and a note of encouragement written by neighbors from all over the country.

A hygiene kit is a 3-in-1 tool. A hygiene kit contains basic hygiene items that provide our neighbors experiencing homelessness with tools to maintain their health and sense of dignity. Our non-profit partners use hygiene kits as a first step in their outreach & relationship-building. Assembling hygiene kits is an impactful hands-on volunteer opportunity to build empathy and advocacy within our housed community.

In 2019, Flowvember collected 20,000+ period products and 150 volunteers came together to make hygiene kits for SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition, a neighborhood-level movement responding to homelessness in a proactive, compassionate, and effective way. In 2018, hygiene kits were built for Midnight Mission’s Women’s Program and Covenant House California. In 2017, for My Friends Place. Photos & Video from 2018 – Photo credit: Leigh Gaston, Meadow Runner Productions.

ResisterhoodLA is a grassroots group committed to enacting positive change through curated volunteer events to benefit local non-profits. ResisterhoodLA’s bi-monthly events, organized and staffed by volunteers, are targeted towards socially-minded young people, budding activists, and people who want to make a difference in the lives of others. resisterhoodLA is a 100% volunteer-run 501c3 non-profit organization. (Tax ID 82-3554233)

Contact: Mary Kenny

Telephone: (213)314-3302

Email: [email protected]

Website: resisterhoodLA.org