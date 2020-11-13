The Cell Disruptor Equipment Market to go the “reverse transversal” way in the next decade

Cell disruption is a technique used to release molecules from inside the cell. Cell disruption is a crucial operation in biomolecular analysis in order to extract nucleic acid and other cellular molecules such as proteins, enzymes etc. Cell disruption equipment assist in breaking or destruction of cell membrane and release of inter-cellular molecules such as DNA, RNA, proteins, cell organelles etc. Cell disruption has numerous applications in molecular diagnostics of pathogens, point of care immunoassays, down streaming protein purification process, drug screening etc. Based on application, cell disruption can be complete or partial.

Laboratory and industry scale cell disruptor equipment are being used for many years. Conventional manual laboratory methods of cell disruption are being replaced by miniaturized automated methods which is expected to excel growth opportunities for manufacturers of cell disruptor equipment. Researchers are trying to explore different cell rupture techniques such as freeze thaw, thermal lysis, high shear lysis techniques etc. to be used in automated cell disruptor equipment. Some of the popular brands of cell disruptor equipment include DYNO-MILL, MICROMINCER, POLYTRON, Microfluidizer, Constant System – TS-Series, BioNeb, Omni Sonic Ruptor Ultrasonic Homogenizers, DPS-20, Sonifier SFX250 and Sonifier SFX550 etc.

Primary factors driving the growth of cell disruptor equipment market are technological advancements, improvement in equipment reliability, pace of R&D activities in biotechnology and life sciences industry etc. Advances in microfibrication and microelectronic industry led to emergence of new field called microfluidics, which revolutionized the cell lysis technology. The technology has shown great advantage single cell lysis technology. The technique is being used in both micro and macro scale. Other factors driving growth of global cell disruption equipment market include increasing adoption of automated cell disruptors by academic and research laboratories, customized equipment designed for specific application, prototype miniaturized equipment that can minimize scalability issues etc. However, high cost and process related issues such as operational efficiency of laboratory vs. industrial scale equipment etc. are the factors limiting growth of global cell disruption equipment market over the forecast period.

Combination of mechanical and non-mechanical methods is being investigated to increase the efficiency of cell lysis. Chemical treatment is combined with high pressure homogenizer has shown to increase intracellular release with decrease in usage of pressure energy. However, combination methods are not commercially available yet.

The global market for cell disruptor equipment is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography:

Segmentation by product Type Ultrasonic Cell Disruptors Hydraulic Pressure Cell Disruptors Nebulizing Cell Disruptor Systems Microfluidizer Cell Disruptors High Pressure Homogenizers Nitrogen Decompression Cell Disruptors

Segmentation by End User Biotechnology Companies Academic and Research Institutes Forensic Laboratories Pharmaceutical Companies Diagnostic Laboratories



Biotechnology and pharmaceutical company end user segments are expected to be occupy high share in cell disruptor equipment market due to growing R&D expenditure and constant efforts to explore biomolecule applications. Among all technologies, ultrasonic cell disruption technology is extensively used in laboratory scale equipment while high pressure homogenization and nitrogen decompression cell disruptors are used extensively on industrial scale.

Regionally, global cell disruptor equipment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market due to increasing number of R&D activities by the biopharmaceutical companies in the region, while Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global market. Asia pacific cell disruptor equipment market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period of 2017–2025, primarily due to delayed introduction of these equipment in the region.

Some of the players operating in global cell disruptor equipment market are Glas-Col, LLC, Glen Mills Inc., Omni International, Parr Instrument Company, PRO Scientific Inc., BEE International, Constant Systems Ltd., Microfluidics, Glen Mills Inc., Bio Spec Products Inc., Lasalle Scientific Inc., Emerson etc.

