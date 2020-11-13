Male Infertility Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Male Infertility market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Male Infertility Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Male Infertility market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global male infertility market size was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around 3.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing infertility rate across the globe and adoption of assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs) are expected to drive the market for male infertility in the forthcoming years.

ARTs cover a wide spectrum of infertility treatments and offer solutions for males facing problems, such as low sperm count, abnormal sperm quality, and poor motility. Moreover, ARTs offer a high success rate as compared to the medications. The market for male infertility is expected to witness significant growth in future owing to technological advancements in the field of assisted reproductive technologies.

Increase in the global prevalence of infertility is a significant clinical problem. Around 8% to 12% of couples have to deal with the problem of infertility worldwide. Of all cases, about 40% to 50% of cases is due to male factor infertility. This may be due to one or combination of factors, such as abnormal morphology, lower sperm concentration, and poor sperm motility. Hence, increasing male infertility and growing awareness about the same have further prompted the use of drugs, hormonal therapy, and ART.

Alcohol intake, smoking, obesity, stress, and lifestyle changes are some of the major factors that can be attributed to infertility in males. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the fertility rate in males below 30 years has decreased globally by 15% from 2006 to 2010.

Continuous efforts in R&D are carried out for a better understanding of the idiopathic world of infertility. Hence, companies are investing in the development of devices for identifying the root cause and targeted treatment. Furthermore, the development and commercialization of hormonal therapy is likely to drive the market for male infertility during the forecast period.

Governments of various countries have taken initiatives to improve the reimbursement scenario for infertility related treatments. In addition, improved safety of patient data due to standardization of regulations is expected to increase patient preference for infertility treatments.

Test Insights

DNA fragmentation accounted for the largest market share in 2019 owing to the ability of the diagnostic techniques to provide a reliable analysis of sperm DNA integrity. Adoption of this technique is increasing in the market as sperm DNA fragmentation is a leading cause of infertility in males.

Computer assisted semen analysis is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to technological advancements. Semen analysis is the most preferred test for the diagnosis and it can be performed through microscopic examination techniques. For instance, in April 2018, Sandstone Diagnostics received the U.S. FDA approval to launch Trak Volume Cup, a device that allows males to measure semen volume and diagnose hypospermia at home.

Treatment Insights: Male Infertility Market

Based on treatment, the global male infertility market is categorized into ART and varicocele surgery and medication. The most preferred technique for the treatment of male infertility is enhancing spermatogenesis with the help of hormonal therapy for a natural pregnancy, especially among males with a low sperm count.

ARTs are used to treat major factors responsible for male infertility, such as sperm autoantibodies, viral orchitis, epididymal dysfunction, accessory gland infection, chemotherapy, heat, trauma, and other idiopathic factors. High cost of treatment and requirement of several other therapy cycles are some of the major factors contributing to the segment growth.

Increasing healthcare spending in developing countries, growing awareness about male infertility, and rising adoption in middle- and low-income countries are the key factors anticipated to drive the ART segment over the forecast period.

Regional Insights: Male Infertility Market

Europe lead the market for male infertility and held the largest share of the overall revenue in 2019. This is attributed to availability of well-equipped and advanced fertility clinics, higher adoption of costlier treatment, better coverage for diagnosis and treatment, and high awareness level.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Emerging countries in the region, including India, China, and Singapore, have been witnessing strong economic growth. Growing geriatric population, along with rise in lifestyle-associated diseases, has resulted in an increase in the incidence rate of male infertility.

Male Infertility Market Share Insights: Male Infertility Market

The market has been characterized by intense competition. Some of the key industry participants are

Bayer Healthcare

Andrology solutions

Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Halotech DNA SL

EMD Sereno, Inc.

SCSA diagnostics, Inc.

Intas pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Players are expected to take up strategies, such as the development of innovative technologies for diagnosis and treatment, acquisitions, and partnerships or collaborations for the development and commercialization of products in order to remain competitive in the market for male infertility. For instance, in November 2017, Aytu BioScience received approval from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for the MiOXSYS system as an aid in the assessment of semen quality.

Moreover, market players are availing certification from the regulatory agencies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in May 2019, the National Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) Compliance Monitoring Authority (NGCMA), Govt. of India, granted the Good Laboratory Practices Certification to Cadila Pharmaceuticals for its Dholka facility. The certification makes the company a GLP compliant facility and will provide recognition to its research work in all OECD member countries.

