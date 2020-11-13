Wood-Pellets Market Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends By 2026 | Enviva, Pinnacle, Vyborgskaya Cellulose

The global Wood-Pellets market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Wood-Pellets market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Wood-Pellets market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Wood-Pellets market, such as Enviva, Pinnacle, Vyborgskaya Cellulose, Rentech, Innogy, Graanul Invest Group, Zilkha Biomass Energy, Canfor, General Biofuels, Pacific BioEnergy, Protocol Energy, PFEIFER, Biomass Secure Power, Viridis Energy, Westervelt, BTH Quitman Hickory, Energex, Lignetics, Equustock, Fram Renewable Fuels, RusForest, Neova, Drax Biomass International, Enova Energy Group, Aoke Ruifeng, DEVOTION, Dalin Biological, Senon Renewable Energy, Xirui New Energy, Weige Bio-tech Energy, Jianghe Biomass Energy, Huinan Hongri They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Wood-Pellets market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Wood-Pellets market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Wood-Pellets market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Wood-Pellets industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Wood-Pellets market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1514465/global-wood-pellets-industry

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Wood-Pellets market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Wood-Pellets market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Wood-Pellets market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Wood-Pellets Market by Product: White Pellet, Black Pellet, White pellet is the most widely used type which takes up about 98% of the total sales in 2018.

Global Wood-Pellets Market by Application: Power Generation, Industrial Furnace, Civil Use, Other, Power generation was the most widely used area which took up about 61% of the global total in 2018.

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Wood-Pellets market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Wood-Pellets Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Enquire For Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1514465/global-wood-pellets-industry

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wood-Pellets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Wood-Pellets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wood-Pellets market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wood-Pellets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wood-Pellets market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Wood-Pellets Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Wood-Pellets Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 White Pellet

1.3.3 Black Pellet

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Wood-Pellets Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Power Generation

1.4.3 Industrial Furnace

1.4.4 Civil Use

1.4.5 Other 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Wood-Pellets Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Wood-Pellets Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Wood-Pellets Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Wood-Pellets Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Wood-Pellets Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Wood-Pellets Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Wood-Pellets Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Wood-Pellets Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Wood-Pellets Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Wood-Pellets Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Wood-Pellets Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Wood-Pellets Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wood-Pellets Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Wood-Pellets Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Wood-Pellets Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Wood-Pellets Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wood-Pellets Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wood-Pellets as of 2019)

3.4 Global Wood-Pellets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Wood-Pellets Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wood-Pellets Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Wood-Pellets Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Wood-Pellets Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Wood-Pellets Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Wood-Pellets Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Wood-Pellets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Wood-Pellets Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Wood-Pellets Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Wood-Pellets Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Wood-Pellets Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Wood-Pellets Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Wood-Pellets Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Wood-Pellets Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Wood-Pellets Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Wood-Pellets Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Wood-Pellets Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Wood-Pellets Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Wood-Pellets Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Wood-Pellets Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Wood-Pellets Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Wood-Pellets Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Wood-Pellets Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Wood-Pellets Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Wood-Pellets Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Wood-Pellets Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Wood-Pellets Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Wood-Pellets Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Wood-Pellets Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Wood-Pellets Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Wood-Pellets Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Wood-Pellets Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Wood-Pellets Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Wood-Pellets Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Wood-Pellets Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Wood-Pellets Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Wood-Pellets Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Wood-Pellets Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Wood-Pellets Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Wood-Pellets Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Wood-Pellets Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Wood-Pellets Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Enviva

8.1.1 Enviva Corporation Information

8.1.2 Enviva Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Enviva Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.1.5 Enviva SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Enviva Recent Developments

8.2 Pinnacle

8.2.1 Pinnacle Corporation Information

8.2.2 Pinnacle Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Pinnacle Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.2.5 Pinnacle SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Pinnacle Recent Developments

8.3 Vyborgskaya Cellulose

8.3.1 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Corporation Information

8.3.2 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.3.5 Vyborgskaya Cellulose SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Recent Developments

8.4 Rentech

8.4.1 Rentech Corporation Information

8.4.2 Rentech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Rentech Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.4.5 Rentech SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Rentech Recent Developments

8.5 Innogy

8.5.1 Innogy Corporation Information

8.5.2 Innogy Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Innogy Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.5.5 Innogy SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Innogy Recent Developments

8.6 Graanul Invest Group

8.6.1 Graanul Invest Group Corporation Information

8.6.3 Graanul Invest Group Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Graanul Invest Group Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.6.5 Graanul Invest Group SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Graanul Invest Group Recent Developments

8.7 Zilkha Biomass Energy

8.7.1 Zilkha Biomass Energy Corporation Information

8.7.2 Zilkha Biomass Energy Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Zilkha Biomass Energy Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.7.5 Zilkha Biomass Energy SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Zilkha Biomass Energy Recent Developments

8.8 Canfor

8.8.1 Canfor Corporation Information

8.8.2 Canfor Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Canfor Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.8.5 Canfor SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Canfor Recent Developments

8.9 General Biofuels

8.9.1 General Biofuels Corporation Information

8.9.2 General Biofuels Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 General Biofuels Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.9.5 General Biofuels SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 General Biofuels Recent Developments

8.10 Pacific BioEnergy

8.10.1 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Information

8.10.2 Pacific BioEnergy Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Pacific BioEnergy Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.10.5 Pacific BioEnergy SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Pacific BioEnergy Recent Developments

8.11 Protocol Energy

8.11.1 Protocol Energy Corporation Information

8.11.2 Protocol Energy Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Protocol Energy Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.11.5 Protocol Energy SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Protocol Energy Recent Developments

8.12 PFEIFER

8.12.1 PFEIFER Corporation Information

8.12.2 PFEIFER Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 PFEIFER Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.12.5 PFEIFER SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 PFEIFER Recent Developments

8.13 Biomass Secure Power

8.13.1 Biomass Secure Power Corporation Information

8.13.2 Biomass Secure Power Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Biomass Secure Power Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.13.5 Biomass Secure Power SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Biomass Secure Power Recent Developments

8.14 Viridis Energy

8.14.1 Viridis Energy Corporation Information

8.14.2 Viridis Energy Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Viridis Energy Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.14.5 Viridis Energy SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Viridis Energy Recent Developments

8.15 Westervelt

8.15.1 Westervelt Corporation Information

8.15.2 Westervelt Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Westervelt Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.15.5 Westervelt SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Westervelt Recent Developments

8.16 BTH Quitman Hickory

8.16.1 BTH Quitman Hickory Corporation Information

8.16.2 BTH Quitman Hickory Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 BTH Quitman Hickory Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.16.5 BTH Quitman Hickory SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 BTH Quitman Hickory Recent Developments

8.17 Energex

8.17.1 Energex Corporation Information

8.17.2 Energex Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Energex Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.17.5 Energex SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Energex Recent Developments

8.18 Lignetics

8.18.1 Lignetics Corporation Information

8.18.2 Lignetics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 Lignetics Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.18.5 Lignetics SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Lignetics Recent Developments

8.19 Equustock

8.19.1 Equustock Corporation Information

8.19.2 Equustock Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 Equustock Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.19.5 Equustock SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 Equustock Recent Developments

8.20 Fram Renewable Fuels

8.20.1 Fram Renewable Fuels Corporation Information

8.20.2 Fram Renewable Fuels Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.20.3 Fram Renewable Fuels Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.20.5 Fram Renewable Fuels SWOT Analysis

8.20.6 Fram Renewable Fuels Recent Developments

8.21 RusForest

8.21.1 RusForest Corporation Information

8.21.2 RusForest Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.21.3 RusForest Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.21.5 RusForest SWOT Analysis

8.21.6 RusForest Recent Developments

8.22 Neova

8.22.1 Neova Corporation Information

8.22.2 Neova Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.22.3 Neova Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.22.5 Neova SWOT Analysis

8.22.6 Neova Recent Developments

8.23 Drax Biomass International

8.23.1 Drax Biomass International Corporation Information

8.23.2 Drax Biomass International Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.23.3 Drax Biomass International Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.23.5 Drax Biomass International SWOT Analysis

8.23.6 Drax Biomass International Recent Developments

8.24 Enova Energy Group

8.24.1 Enova Energy Group Corporation Information

8.24.2 Enova Energy Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.24.3 Enova Energy Group Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.24.5 Enova Energy Group SWOT Analysis

8.24.6 Enova Energy Group Recent Developments

8.25 Aoke Ruifeng

8.25.1 Aoke Ruifeng Corporation Information

8.25.2 Aoke Ruifeng Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.25.3 Aoke Ruifeng Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.25.5 Aoke Ruifeng SWOT Analysis

8.25.6 Aoke Ruifeng Recent Developments

8.26 DEVOTION

8.26.1 DEVOTION Corporation Information

8.26.2 DEVOTION Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.26.3 DEVOTION Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.26.5 DEVOTION SWOT Analysis

8.26.6 DEVOTION Recent Developments

8.27 Dalin Biological

8.27.1 Dalin Biological Corporation Information

8.27.2 Dalin Biological Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.27.3 Dalin Biological Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.27.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.27.5 Dalin Biological SWOT Analysis

8.27.6 Dalin Biological Recent Developments

8.28 Senon Renewable Energy

8.28.1 Senon Renewable Energy Corporation Information

8.28.2 Senon Renewable Energy Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.28.3 Senon Renewable Energy Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.28.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.28.5 Senon Renewable Energy SWOT Analysis

8.28.6 Senon Renewable Energy Recent Developments

8.29 Xirui New Energy

8.29.1 Xirui New Energy Corporation Information

8.29.2 Xirui New Energy Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.29.3 Xirui New Energy Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.29.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.29.5 Xirui New Energy SWOT Analysis

8.29.6 Xirui New Energy Recent Developments

8.30 Weige Bio-tech Energy

8.30.1 Weige Bio-tech Energy Corporation Information

8.30.2 Weige Bio-tech Energy Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.30.3 Weige Bio-tech Energy Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.30.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.30.5 Weige Bio-tech Energy SWOT Analysis

8.30.6 Weige Bio-tech Energy Recent Developments

8.31 Jianghe Biomass Energy

8.31.1 Jianghe Biomass Energy Corporation Information

8.31.2 Jianghe Biomass Energy Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.31.3 Jianghe Biomass Energy Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.31.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.31.5 Jianghe Biomass Energy SWOT Analysis

8.31.6 Jianghe Biomass Energy Recent Developments

8.32 Huinan Hongri

8.32.1 Huinan Hongri Corporation Information

8.32.2 Huinan Hongri Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.32.3 Huinan Hongri Wood-Pellets Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.32.4 Wood-Pellets Products and Services

8.32.5 Huinan Hongri SWOT Analysis

8.32.6 Huinan Hongri Recent Developments 9 Wood-Pellets Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Wood-Pellets Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Wood-Pellets Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Wood-Pellets Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China 10 Wood-Pellets Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Wood-Pellets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Wood-Pellets Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Wood-Pellets Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Wood-Pellets Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Wood-Pellets Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Wood-Pellets Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Wood-Pellets Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Wood-Pellets Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Wood-Pellets Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Wood-Pellets Sales Channels

11.2.2 Wood-Pellets Distributors

11.3 Wood-Pellets Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.”