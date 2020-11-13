Intranasal Drug & Vaccine Delivery Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Intranasal Drug & Vaccine Delivery market.

Report Overview: Intranasal Drug & Vaccine Delivery Market

The global intranasal drug and vaccine delivery market size was valued at USD 38.67 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027. Major factors fueling the market growth include increasing prevalence of respiratory and neurological diseases and surge in intranasal product launches.

The market is expected to gain momentum over the forecast period as various nasal drug delivery technologies for administrating COVID-19 vaccines are under development by the market players. For instance, on 7th April 2020, Bharat Biotech initiated the clinical trials for the COVID-19 nasal drop vaccine. The company has collaborated with vaccine developer FluGen and the University of Wisconsin-Madison for conducting human trials in the U.S.

Increasing preference for nasal products is one of the major factors driving the market as they are well tolerated and non-invasive, thus increasing patient compliance. This has further resulted in increasing technological advancements related to nasal drug delivery systems. For instance, there is growing scientific support that delivers drugs via nasal route for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The nasal route can cross the blood-brain barrier even for higher concentrations. This provides better needleless options for the treatment for patients suffering from CNS disorders. However, moderate complications and side effects associated with the use of nasal products may hamper the global market growth.

Rising number of prescriptions for non-invasive drug delivery routes for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as rhinitis, allergies, migraine, and other CNS diseases, augments the demand for intranasal drug and vaccine delivery devices. According to the International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood (ISAAC) published in World Allergy Organization Journal 2018, globally, the prevalence of allergic rhinitis is between 0.8% to 14.9% in 6-7 years age group and 1.4%-39.7% in 13-14 years.

Furthermore, prevalence of allergic rhinitis (AR) in Asia, America, Europe, and Africa was reported around 15%-25% in a study published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health. In 2016, the number of adults diagnosed with sinusitis was around 26.9 million, accounting for 11.0% of the total U.S. population. Mostly, treatment options available for these diseases are nasal products. Moreover, prevalence rates of migraine are between 2.6% to 21.7% according to the study published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health in 2018. Recent developments for treating migraine is usually via nasal route. Thus, rising incidence of chronic diseases is expected to fuel market growth.

Product Insights: Intranasal Drug & Vaccine Delivery Market

Based on the product, the market for intranasal drug and vaccine delivery is segmented into powder delivery device, liquid delivery device, pressurized metered-dose inhalers, and others. Liquid delivery devices accounted for the largest market share of 42.8% in 2019 as they are available in various formulations, such as aqueous solutions, emulsions, and suspensions. Frequent innovations and the launch of novel devices for various indications are expected to accelerate segment growth. For instance, in March 219, Aptar Pharma, a drug delivery systems provider, received the U.S. FDA approval for Bidose nasal spray device. The liquid device was granted breakthrough therapy approval for treating depression. In February 2020, SafenSpray, an electronic nasal spray device, developed by Nemeras was awarded for the best innovation at Pharmapack. The device incorporates features such as overdosing prevention of potent drugs and fingerprint identification allowing child resistance and security.

The powder delivery device segment is anticipated to witness significant growth as high dose concentrations, such as peptides, hormones, and antigens can be easily administered in powder nasal sprays as they are comparatively stable. Market players are focused on developing patient-friendly drug delivery solutions to grab a significant market share. For instance, in July 2019, AptarGroup, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Unidose Powder System. The needle-free intranasal treatment was indicated to treat severe hypoglycemia in diabetes patients.

Dosage Insights: Intranasal Drug & Vaccine Delivery Market

Based on dosage, the market for intranasal drug and vaccine delivery is segmented into unit-dose and multi-dose. Multi-dose spray pumps lead the market with a share of 64.5% in 2019 as they provide a cost-effective, convenient, and safe option for patients suffering from chronic diseases, like allergic rhinitis.

The single or unit-dose segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. This is because the majority of the vaccine formulations under development are unit-dose formulations as single intranasal vaccine dose is commonly recommended by medical professionals. Moreover, increasing approvals for the treatment of various disorders are expected to increase segment growth. In July 2019, the U.S. FDA granted new drug application for unit-dose naloxone nasal spray developed by Insys Therapeutics, Inc. for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 47,600 opioid overdose deaths were registered in the U.S. in 2017.

Distribution Channel Insights: Intranasal Drug & Vaccine Delivery Market

Based on the distribution channel, the market for intranasal drug and vaccine delivery is segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment held the largest share of 45.3% in 2019. This can be attributed to increasing patient awareness, self-administration, and increasing focus on positive medical outcomes. Additionally, device developers are working in collaboration with various pharmacy chains to make available various point-of-care medications without prescription. In November 2019, Rx Edge Media Network, CVS Health, and Emergent BioSolutions initiated a program to enable Narcan anti-opioid-overdose nasal spray over-the-counter availability.

The online pharmacies segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to various discount offers granted by the developers via the bulk purchase of the essential drug delivery devices. Furthermore, cost-effectiveness to patients and payers is a integral factor for chronic disease management as the medications need to be frequently administered, thus providing an economic module for the patients in underdeveloped and developing countries.

Application Insights: Intranasal Drug & Vaccine Delivery Market

Based on the application, the market for intranasal drug and vaccine delivery is segmented into respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, vaccination, pain management, and others. The respiratory disorders segment accounted for the dominant share of 41.2% in 2019. This is mainly attributed to the use of intranasal devices for treating a variety of respiratory disorders, such as asthma, nasal congestion, and allergic rhinitis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016, an estimated 26.5 million adults and children in the U.S. have asthma and approximately 1.7 million emergency department visits were recorded with asthma in 2015. According to an article in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, in 2016, allergic rhinitis affected 10-40% of the total population in the world. Nasal sprays, drops, nebulizers, and irrigations are used for the treatment of allergic rhinitis. Moreover, in March 2020, the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) provided a guidance document for patients with allergies and asthma to continue the use of intranasal corticosteroids during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Insights: Intranasal Drug & Vaccine Delivery Market

North America lead the market with a share of 44.2% in 2019 owing to increasing demand for advanced nasal drug delivery systems and FDA approvals. In March 2019, the U.S. FDA approved Aptar Pharmas Bidose nasal spray device to treat depression. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as sinusitis and rhinitis, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016, around 26.9 million adults were diagnosed with sinusitis, accounting for about 11% of the total population in U.S. Furthermore, according to an article published in World Federation of Allergy, Asthma & Clinical Immunology Societies, in 2015, around 10% to 30% of the general adult population and nearly 40% of children in the U.S. suffered from rhinitis.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to increasing product development protocols, economic growth, and an increase in the number of local market players to develop novel drug delivery systems. On 4th April 2020, Bharat Biotech, an India-based vaccine developer, partnered with FluGen and virologists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for the development of an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Intranasal Drug & Vaccine Delivery Market

Market players are adopting several strategies, such as significant investment in research and development, product innovation, and geographical expansion in developing countries, to gain a significant share in the global market. Moreover, several developers are focused on introducing cost-effective generic nasal drug delivery devices, thus favoring market growth by increasing access to emergency treatments. In April 2019, the U.S. FDA approved the first generic naloxone nasal spray developed by Teva Pharmaceuticals for opioid overdose. Some of the prominent players in the global intranasal drug and vaccine delivery market include:

Key companies Profiled: Intranasal Drug & Vaccine Delivery Market Report

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Aptar Pharma

UCB, Inc.

Teleflex Corporation

3M

Bespak

OptiNose, Inc.

Intersect ENT

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels as well as provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global intranasal drug and vaccine delivery market report based on the product, dosage, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Powder Delivery Device

Liquid Delivery Device

Pressurized Metered Dose Inhaler

Others

Dosage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Unit-dose

Multi-dose

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Respiratory Disorders

Neurological Disorder

Vaccination

Pain Management

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Malaysia

Thailand

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

