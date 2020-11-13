“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Petroleum Pitch CFRP market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Petroleum Pitch CFRP market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Petroleum Pitch CFRP report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Petroleum Pitch CFRP report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Petroleum Pitch CFRP market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Petroleum Pitch CFRP market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Petroleum Pitch CFRP market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Petroleum Pitch CFRP market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Petroleum Pitch CFRP market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Research Report: Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.), DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. (Turkey), Formosa Plastics Corporation (U.S.), Hexcel Corporation (U.S.), Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. (China), Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd (Japan), SGL Carbon SE (Germany), Teijin Limited. (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. (China)

Types: Universal

High-Performance



Applications: Lead Battery

Brake Pads

Seals

Thermal Insulation Blanket

Other



The Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Petroleum Pitch CFRP market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Petroleum Pitch CFRP market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Petroleum Pitch CFRP market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Petroleum Pitch CFRP industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Petroleum Pitch CFRP market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Petroleum Pitch CFRP market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Petroleum Pitch CFRP market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Petroleum Pitch CFRP Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Petroleum Pitch CFRP Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Universal

1.4.3 High-Performance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Lead Battery

1.5.3 Brake Pads

1.5.4 Seals

1.5.5 Thermal Insulation Blanket

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Petroleum Pitch CFRP Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Petroleum Pitch CFRP Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Petroleum Pitch CFRP Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Petroleum Pitch CFRP Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Petroleum Pitch CFRP Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Petroleum Pitch CFRP Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Petroleum Pitch CFRP Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Petroleum Pitch CFRP Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Petroleum Pitch CFRP Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Petroleum Pitch CFRP Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Petroleum Pitch CFRP Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Petroleum Pitch CFRP Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Petroleum Pitch CFRP Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Petroleum Pitch CFRP Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Petroleum Pitch CFRP by Country

6.1.1 North America Petroleum Pitch CFRP Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Petroleum Pitch CFRP Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Petroleum Pitch CFRP by Country

7.1.1 Europe Petroleum Pitch CFRP Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Petroleum Pitch CFRP Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Petroleum Pitch CFRP by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Petroleum Pitch CFRP Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Petroleum Pitch CFRP Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Petroleum Pitch CFRP by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Petroleum Pitch CFRP Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Petroleum Pitch CFRP Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Pitch CFRP by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Pitch CFRP Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Pitch CFRP Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.)

11.1.1 Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.) Petroleum Pitch CFRP Products Offered

11.1.5 Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.) Related Developments

11.2 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. (Turkey)

11.2.1 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. (Turkey) Corporation Information

11.2.2 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. (Turkey) Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. (Turkey) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. (Turkey) Petroleum Pitch CFRP Products Offered

11.2.5 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V. (Turkey) Related Developments

11.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation (U.S.)

11.3.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation (U.S.) Petroleum Pitch CFRP Products Offered

11.3.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation (U.S.) Related Developments

11.4 Hexcel Corporation (U.S.)

11.4.1 Hexcel Corporation (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Hexcel Corporation (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Hexcel Corporation (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Hexcel Corporation (U.S.) Petroleum Pitch CFRP Products Offered

11.4.5 Hexcel Corporation (U.S.) Related Developments

11.5 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. (China)

11.5.1 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. (China) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. (China) Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. (China) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. (China) Petroleum Pitch CFRP Products Offered

11.5.5 Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd. (China) Related Developments

11.6 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd (Japan)

11.6.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd (Japan) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd (Japan) Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd (Japan) Petroleum Pitch CFRP Products Offered

11.6.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd (Japan) Related Developments

11.7 SGL Carbon SE (Germany)

11.7.1 SGL Carbon SE (Germany) Corporation Information

11.7.2 SGL Carbon SE (Germany) Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 SGL Carbon SE (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 SGL Carbon SE (Germany) Petroleum Pitch CFRP Products Offered

11.7.5 SGL Carbon SE (Germany) Related Developments

11.8 Teijin Limited. (Japan)

11.8.1 Teijin Limited. (Japan) Corporation Information

11.8.2 Teijin Limited. (Japan) Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Teijin Limited. (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Teijin Limited. (Japan) Petroleum Pitch CFRP Products Offered

11.8.5 Teijin Limited. (Japan) Related Developments

11.9 Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

11.9.1 Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) Corporation Information

11.9.2 Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) Petroleum Pitch CFRP Products Offered

11.9.5 Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) Related Developments

11.10 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. (China)

11.10.1 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. (China) Corporation Information

11.10.2 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. (China) Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. (China) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. (China) Petroleum Pitch CFRP Products Offered

11.10.5 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. (China) Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Petroleum Pitch CFRP Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Petroleum Pitch CFRP Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Petroleum Pitch CFRP Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Petroleum Pitch CFRP Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Petroleum Pitch CFRP Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Petroleum Pitch CFRP Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Petroleum Pitch CFRP Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Petroleum Pitch CFRP Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Petroleum Pitch CFRP Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Petroleum Pitch CFRP Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Petroleum Pitch CFRP Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Petroleum Pitch CFRP Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Petroleum Pitch CFRP Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Petroleum Pitch CFRP Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

