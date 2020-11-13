Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is estimated to be worth USD 126 Billion in 2030, predicts Roots Analysis

Over the years outsourcing has become a popular trend among medical device developers, allowing such companies to leverage the expertise / substantial production capabilities of CMOs / CDMOs in order to gain cost and time related benefits

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030”

The report features a comprehensive study on the current landscape of contract manufacturing service providers focused on medical devices (specifically for drug-delivery devices, diagnostic devices and therapeutic devices). It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of the medical device contract manufacturing market, featuring a list of CMOs engaged in this domain.

An elaborate discussion on the various guidelines established by major regulatory bodies for medical device approval, across different countries.

A benchmark analysis, highlighting the key focus areas of small-sized, mid-sized and large companies, comparing their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups.

An analysis of the medical device supply-chain, highlighting the role of CMOs engaged in this domain.

Elaborate profiles of popular players that specialize in providing services for both precommercial and commercial scale manufacturing of medical devices.

A geographical clinical trial analysis of ongoing and planned studies related to medical devices.

A detailed analysis of the mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, highlighting the trend in the number of companies acquired between 2014-2019.

An elaborate discussion on the future opportunities / trends related to the medical device contract manufacturing market.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Application areas

Therapeutic devices

Diagnostic devices

Drug delivery devices

Other devices

Device class

Class I medical devices

Class II medical devices

Class III medical devices

Therapeutic areas

Cardiovascular disorders

CNS disorders

Metabolic disorders

Oncological disorders

Orthopedic disorders

Ophthalmic disorders

Pain disorders

Respiratory disorders

Other therapeutic areas

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

Transcripts of interviews held with Raghu Vadlamudi (Chief Research and Technology Director, Donatelle) and Jan Wahlström (President and Chief Executive Officer, Elos Medtech)

Key companies covered in the report

Cirtec Medical

Creganna Medical

DynaFlex Technologies

Europlaz Technologies

Interplex

I-Tek Medical Technologies

Keystone Solutions Group

Modern Medical

Oscor

Providence Enterprise

Riverside Medical Packaging

SMC

Stellartech

Suzhou Jenitek

Synecco

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/medical-device-contract-manufacturing-market-2019-2030/258.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry.

