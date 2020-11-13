Contract Manufacturing market for live Biotherapeutics and Microbiome Products is estimated to be worth USD 300 million by 2030

Manufacturing live biotherapeutic product is both technically challenging and financially demanding; as a result, innovator firms are becoming increasingly reliant on contract service providers to access specialized facilities and optimize overall costs.

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Focus on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Finished Dosage Forms, 2020-2030.”

The report features an extensive study of the current landscape and future opportunities related to contract services for microbiome therapeutics. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of a diverse set of contract service providers, including CMOs and CDMOs. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of companies offering contract services for manufacturing of microbiome therapeutics.

A list of companies with in-house manufacturing facilities for microbiome therapeutics.

Elaborate profiles of key industry players (large and mid-sized companies, established before 2000) based in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

An assessment of microbiome contract manufacturing capability in different regions.

A list of nearly 50 microbiome-focused drug developers that are anticipated to partner with contract manufacturers.

A detailed clinical trial analysis of more than 150 completed, ongoing and planned studies of various microbiome therapeutics sponsored by both industry and non-industry players.

An estimate of the overall, installed capacity for manufacturing of microbiome therapeutics, taking into consideration the capabilities of various stakeholders.

An informed estimate of the annual clinical demand for microbiome therapeutics, taking into account the target patient population in ongoing and planned clinical trials of microbiome therapeutics, sponsored by both industry and non-industry players.

A qualitative analysis, highlighting the various factors that need to be taken into consideration by microbiome therapeutics developers while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or engage the services of a CMO.

A review of the varied microbiome-focused initiatives of big pharma players.

For more information, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/microbiome-contract-manufacturing/306.html

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below):

Type of Product Manufactured

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)

Finish Drug Formulations (FDFs)

Type of Type of Formulation

Solid Formulations

Oral Liquids

Injectables

Others

Scale of Operation

Clinical

Commercial

Company Size

Small-sized

Mid-sized

Large

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

Key companies covered in the report

Biose®

BJP Laboratories

Capsugel (acquired by Lonza)

Cerbios-Pharma

Cobra Biologics (acquired Cognate Bioservices)

Inpac Probiotics

Paragon Bioservices (a unit of Catalent Biologics)

UAS Labs

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/microbiome-contract-manufacturing/306.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]