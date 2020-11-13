Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market is estimated to be worth around USD 600 million by 2030, predicts Roots Analysis

Large Volume Wearable Injectors have made it convenient to self-administer drugs in the home care setting, providing substantial cost benefits, improving medication adherence and reducing the risk of dosing errors, microbial contamination and needle-stick injuries; in fact, these drug delivery devices can prove to be potential vehicles for drug administration in disease outbreaks / pandemics (such as the one being faced due to the novel corona virus / COVID-19).

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market (5th Edition), 2020-2030: Focus on Bolus, Basal and Continuous Delivery Devices.”

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely future evolution of these self-injection devices over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of large volume wearable injectors available for delivery of insulin and non-insulin drugs, in addition to the under development / available drug device combinations

An insightful competitiveness analysis of large volume wearable injectors based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power and product specifications

Elaborate profiles of the prominent companies that develop large volume wearable injectors.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the period between 2015 and 2020.

A detailed analysis on acquisition targets.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been submitted / filed related to large volume wearable injectors over the last three decades.

A list of marketed drugs / therapies and pipeline candidates that are likely to be developed in combination with large volume wearable injectors in the near future

A social media analysis depicting prevalent and emerging trends, and the popularity of large volume wearable injectors on Twitter

A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials

A case study on the role of contract manufacturing organizations in the overall manufacturing process / supply chain

An elaborate discussion on the various guidelines established by major regulatory bodies for medical device approval, in general.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the financial opportunity within the large volume wearable injectors market (for delivery of non-insulin and insulin drugs) across the following segments:

Type of Device

Patch Pump / Injectors

Infusion Pump / Injectors

Product Usability

Disposable

Re-usable

Therapeutics Area (for non-insulin drugs)

Neurological Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Infectious Disorders

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Key companies covered in the report:

Becton Dickinson

Bespak (subsidiary of Consort Medical)

CeQur

Debiotech

Eli Lilly

Enable Injections

Insulet

Medtronic

PharmaSens

Roche

SOOIL Development

Sonceboz

Sensile Medical (acquired by Gerresheimer)

SteadyMed Therapeutics (acquired by United Therapeutics)

Tandem Diabetes Care

Weibel CDS (acquired by SHL Medical)

West Pharmaceutical Services

