Advances in the field of disease diagnostics have led to a substantial increase in the development of point-of-care medical imaging devices; handheld ultrasound scanners have emerged as a novel solution to cater to the unmet need in this domain. In fact, the demand for handheld ultrasound devices is on a surge amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These portable, pocket-friendly, point-of-care devices have revolutionized the treatment of COVID-19 patients by provide remote access to doctors and ensures safety of the staff.
Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Global Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market, 2020-2030”.
The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of such compact diagnostic devices, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:
- A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies engaged in the development / manufacturing of handheld ultrasound imaging devices
- Elaborate profiles of key industry players that offer a several handheld ultrasound imaging scanners (shortlisted on the basis of the product portfolio).
- A detailed brand positioning analysis of key industry players, highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands by taking into consideration several relevant aspects.
- An insightful competitiveness analysis featuring a four-dimensional bubble chart, highlighting the key players in this domain.
- A comprehensive product competitiveness analysis to evaluate prominent scanners based on several product specific parameters.
- An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders in the domain, during the time period 2010-2020.
- An insightful analysis highlighting the cost saving potential associated with the use of handheld ultrasound imaging devices, based on information from close to 50 countries.
- An informed estimate of the global demand for handheld ultrasound imaging devices for the period 2020-2030.
- A review of the end-user specific product distribution strategies adopted by different device developers along with demand and market attractiveness for handheld ultrasound imaging devices.
- An insightful discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on the overall handheld ultrasound imaging devices market, along with the key lessons learnt from big pharma players in 2008 recession.
For more information, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/handheld-imaging-devices/319.html
A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)
Application Area
- Cardiac Scanning
- Emergency Medicines
- Gynecological / Obstetrics Scanning
- Musculoskeletal Scanning
- Pulmonary Scanning
- Urological Scanning
- Vascular Surgery
- Other Application Areas
Type of Transducer Array
- Curved
- Endocavity
- Linear
- Phased
- Other Scanners
Type of Software
- Smartphone Applications
- Customized Software
End-Users
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers
- Hospitals
- Maternity Clinics
- Specialty Clinics
- Other End-Users
Key Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World
Transcripts of interviews held with the following senior level representatives of stakeholder companies
- Stefan Maas (Chief Executive Officer, SomaView)
- Anais Concepcion (Director of Content and Campaign Management, EchoNous)
- Zhengzheng Zhu (Oversea Business Development, PeakSonic)
Key companies covered in the report
- Aidmax Medical
- Beijing Konted Medical Technology
- Biim Ultrasound
- BreastIT
- Butterfly Network
- CJ Medical
- Clarius Mobile Health
- EchoNous
- Fujifilm
- GE Healthcare
- Guangzhou Top Medical Equipment
- Healcerion
- Interson Medical Instruments
- Philips
- Somax Systems
- VINNO
- WuHan Youkey Bio-Medical Electronics
- Yor Labs
For more information, please click on the following link:
