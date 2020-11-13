Advances in the field of disease diagnostics have led to a substantial increase in the development of point-of-care medical imaging devices; handheld ultrasound scanners have emerged as a novel solution to cater to the unmet need in this domain. In fact, the demand for handheld ultrasound devices is on a surge amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These portable, pocket-friendly, point-of-care devices have revolutionized the treatment of COVID-19 patients by provide remote access to doctors and ensures safety of the staff.

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Global Handheld Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market, 2020-2030”.

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of such compact diagnostic devices, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies engaged in the development / manufacturing of handheld ultrasound imaging devices

Elaborate profiles of key industry players that offer a several handheld ultrasound imaging scanners (shortlisted on the basis of the product portfolio).

A detailed brand positioning analysis of key industry players, highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands by taking into consideration several relevant aspects.

An insightful competitiveness analysis featuring a four-dimensional bubble chart, highlighting the key players in this domain.

A comprehensive product competitiveness analysis to evaluate prominent scanners based on several product specific parameters.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders in the domain, during the time period 2010-2020.

An insightful analysis highlighting the cost saving potential associated with the use of handheld ultrasound imaging devices, based on information from close to 50 countries.

An informed estimate of the global demand for handheld ultrasound imaging devices for the period 2020-2030.

A review of the end-user specific product distribution strategies adopted by different device developers along with demand and market attractiveness for handheld ultrasound imaging devices.

An insightful discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on the overall handheld ultrasound imaging devices market, along with the key lessons learnt from big pharma players in 2008 recession.

For more information, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/handheld-imaging-devices/319.html

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Application Area

Cardiac Scanning

Emergency Medicines

Gynecological / Obstetrics Scanning

Musculoskeletal Scanning

Pulmonary Scanning

Urological Scanning

Vascular Surgery

Other Application Areas

Type of Transducer Array

Curved

Endocavity

Linear

Phased

Other Scanners

Type of Software

Smartphone Applications

Customized Software

End-Users

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Hospitals

Maternity Clinics

Specialty Clinics

Other End-Users

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

Transcripts of interviews held with the following senior level representatives of stakeholder companies

Stefan Maas (Chief Executive Officer, SomaView)

Anais Concepcion (Director of Content and Campaign Management, EchoNous)

Zhengzheng Zhu (Oversea Business Development, PeakSonic)

Key companies covered in the report

Aidmax Medical

Beijing Konted Medical Technology

Biim Ultrasound

BreastIT

Butterfly Network

CJ Medical

Clarius Mobile Health

EchoNous

Fujifilm

GE Healthcare

Guangzhou Top Medical Equipment

Healcerion

Interson Medical Instruments

Philips

Somax Systems

VINNO

WuHan Youkey Bio-Medical Electronics

Yor Labs

