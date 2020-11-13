Gene Therapy Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 45%, till 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Gene Therapy Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

In the past four years, more than 31,000 patents related to gene therapies and gene editing have been filed / granted; this is indicative of the heightened pace of research in this domain

Presently, there are more than 10 approved gene therapies; over 465 product candidates are being evaluated for the treatment of a variety of disease indications

Most of the therapeutic leads are in the early stages of clinical development; a variety of viral and non-viral vectors are being used to introduce different types of gene modifications in such therapies

Although start-ups and mid-sized companies are spearheading the innovation, several big biopharmaceutical companies are also actively engaged

With multiple approved products and several under development, price is one of the major concerns in this market; the future is likely to witness the establishment of more affordable pricing and reimbursement strategies

As several candidates progress towards approval, developers are exploring diverse commercialization strategies to be implemented across different stages of a product’s launch cycle

CMOs offering vector manufacturing services have become an integral part of the gene therapy supply chain, owing to their ability to overcome the various associated challenges

Several investors, having realized the untapped opportunity within this emerging segment of genetic disorders, have invested over USD 16.5 billion across 280 instances, in the period between 2014 and 2019

Overall, prevalent trends indicate that the market for gene therapies is poised to grow significantly as multiple late stage molecules get commercialized in the near future for the treatment of different therapeutic areas

The projected future opportunity is expected to be distributed across different types of gene modifications, therapy delivery routes and key geographical regions

For more information, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/gene-therapy-market-3rd-edition-2019-2030/268.html

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Context and Background

Evolution of Gene Therapies

Classification of Gene Therapies Somatic and Germline Gene Therapy Ex Vivo and In Vivo Gene Therapy

Routes of Administration

Mechanism of Action of Gene Therapies

Concept of Gene Editing

Advantages and Disadvantages of Gene Therapies

Ethical and Social Concerns Related to Gene Therapies

Future Constraints and Challenges Related to Gene Therapies Concerns Related to Therapy Development Concerns Related to Manufacturing Concerns Related to Commercial Viability



GENE DELIVERY VECTORS Chapter Overview

Viral Vectors

4.2.1 Types of Viral Vectors

Adeno-associated Viral Vectors Overview Design Advantages Limitations

Adenoviral Vectors Overview Design Advantages Limitations

Lentiviral Vectors Overview Design Advantages Limitations

Retroviral Vectors Overview Design Advantages Limitations

Other Viral Vectors Alphavirus Herpes Simplex Virus Simian Virus Vaccinia Virus

Non-Viral Vectors Types of Non-Viral Vectors Plasmid DNA Liposomes, Lipoplexes and Polyplexes Oligonucleotides Methods of Transfection Biolistic Method Electroporation Receptor Mediated Gene Delivery Gene Activated Matrix (GAM)



REGULATORY LANDSCAPE AND REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO Chapter Overview

Regulatory Guidelines in North America The US Scenario The Canadian Scenario

Regulatory Guidelines in Europe

Regulatory Guidelines in Asia Pacific Chinese Scenario Japanese Scenario South Korean Scenario Australian Scenario

Reimbursement Scenario Challenges Related to Reimbursement

Payment Models for Gene Therapies COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE Chapter Overview

Gene Therapy Market: Clinical and Commercial Pipeline Analysis by Phase of Development Analysis by Therapeutic Area Analysis by Type of Vector Used Analysis by Type of Gene Analysis by Type of Modification Analysis by Type of Gene Therapy Analysis by Route of Administration

Gene Therapy Market: Early Stage Pipeline Analysis by Stage of Development Analysis by Therapeutic Area Analysis by Type of Vector Used Analysis by Type of Gene Analysis by Type of Modification Analysis by Type of Gene Therapy

Gene Therapy: Special Designation Awarded Analysis by Special Designation Awarded

Key Players: Analysis by Number of Product Candidates

Developer Landscape Distribution by Year of Establishment Distribution by Size of Developer Distribution by Geographical Location

Regional Landscape MARKETED GENE THERAPIES Chapter Overview

Gendicine® (Shenzhen Sibiono GeneTech) Company Overview Development Timeline Mechanism of Action and Vectors Used Target Indication(s) Current Status of Development Manufacturing, Dosage and Sales

Oncorine® (Shanghai Sunway Biotech) Company Overview Development Timeline Mechanism of Action and Vectors Used Target Indication(s) Current Status of Development Manufacturing, Dosage and Sales

Rexin-G® (Epeius Biotechnologies) Company Overview Development Timeline Mechanism of Action and Vector Used Target Indication(s) Current Status of Development Manufacturing, Dosage and Sales

Neovasculgen® (Human Stem Cells Institute) Company Overview Development Timeline Mechanism of Action and Vectors Used Target Indication(s) Current Status of Development Manufacturing, Dosage and Sales

Imlygic® (Amgen) Company Overview Development Timeline Mechanism of Action and Vectors Used Target Indication(s) Current Status of Development Manufacturing, Dosage and Sales

Strimvelis® (Orchard Therapeutics) Company Overview Development Timeline Mechanism of Action and Vectors Used Target Indication(s) Current Status of Development Manufacturing, Dosage and Sales

Invossa™ (Kolon TissueGene) Company Overview Development Timeline Mechanism of Action and Vectors Used Target Indication(s) Current Status of Development Manufacturing, Dosage and Sales

Luxturna™ (Spark Therapeutics) Company Overview Development Timeline Mechanism of Action and Vector Used Target Indication(s) Current Status of Development Manufacturing, Dosage and Sales

Zolgensma™ (AveXis / Novartis) Company Overview Development Timeline Mechanism of Action and Vector Used Target Indication(s) Current Status of Development Manufacturing, Dosage and Sales

Collategene® / Beperminogene Perplasmid (AnGes) Company Overview Development Timeline Mechanism of Action and Vector Used Target Indication(s) Current Status of Development Manufacturing, Dosage and Sales



Zyntelgo™ (bluebird bio) Company Overview Development Timeline Mechanism of Action and Vector Used Target Indication(s) Current Status of Development Manufacturing, Dosage and Sales



KEY COMMERCIALIZATION STRATEGIES Chapter Overview

Successful Drug Launch Strategy: ROOTS Framework

Successful Drug Launch Strategy: Product Differentiation

Commonly Adopted Commercialization Strategies based on Development Stage of the Product

Approved Gene Therapies

Key Commercialization Strategies Adopted by Companies Focused on Gene Therapy Strategies Adopted Before Therapy Approval Strategies Adopted During / Post Therapy Approval

Concluding Remarks LATE STAGE (PHASE II/III AND ABOVE) GENE THERAPIES Chapter Overview

AMT-061: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

BIIB111 (NSR-REP1): Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

BIIB112 (NSR-RPGR): Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

BMN 270 (valoctocogene roxaparvovec): Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

E10A: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

FLT180a: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

GS010: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

Instiladrin®: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

Lenti-D™: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

LYS-SAF302: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

OTL-101: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

OTL-103: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

OTL-200: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

Pexa-Vec (pexastimogene devacirepvec): Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

PF-06838435 (fidanacogene elaparvovec): Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

ProstAtak®: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

SPK-8011: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

Toca 511 (vocimagene amiretrorepvec): Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec): Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

VGX-3100: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

Vigil®: Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

VM202 (donaperminogene seltoplasmid): Overview of Therapy, Current Development Status and Clinical Results

EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES Chapter Overview Gene Editing Technologies Overview Applications Emerging Gene Editing Platforms CRISPR / Cas9 System TALENs megaTAL Zinc Finger Nuclease Gene Expression Regulation Technologies Technology Platforms for Developing / Delivering Gene Therapies

PROMISING THERAPEUTICS AREAS Chapter Overview



11.2 Analysis by Special Designations Awarded

Autoimmune Disorders

11.3.1. Analysis by Target Indication

11.3.2. Analysis by Type of Vector Used

Cardiovascular Diseases

11.4.1. Analysis by Target Indication

11.4.2. Analysis by Type of Vector Used

Dermatological Disorders

11.5.1. Analysis by Target Indication

11.5.2. Analysis by Type of Vector Used

Genetic Disorders

11.6.1. Analysis by Target Indication

11.6.2. Analysis by Type of Vector Used

Hematological Disorders

11.7.1. Analysis by Target Indication

11.7.2. Analysis by Type of Vector Used

Infectious Diseases

11.8.1. Analysis by Target Indication

11.8.2. Analysis by Type of Vector Used

Metabolic Disorders

11.9.1. Analysis by Target Indication

11.9.2. Analysis by Type of Vector Used

Muscle-related Diseases

11.10.1. Analysis by Target Indication

11.10.2. Analysis by Type of Vector Used

Nervous System Disorders

11.11.1. Analysis by Target Indication

11.11.2. Analysis by Type of Vector Used

Oncological Disorders

11.12.1. Analysis by Target Indication

11.12.2. Analysis by Type of Vector Used

Ophthalmic Diseases

11.13.1. Analysis by Target Indication

11.13.2. Analysis by Type of Vector Used

PATENT ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Gene Therapy-related Patents Scope and Methodology Analysis by Publication Year Analysis by Geographical Location Analysis by CPC Classification Emerging Focus Areas Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents Patent Benchmark Analysis Patent Valuation Analysis Gene Editing-related Patents Scope and Methodology Analysis by Publication Year Analysis by Geographical Location Analysis by CPC Classification Emerging Focus Areas Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents Patent Benchmark Analysis Patent Valuation Analysis Overall Intellectual Property Portfolio: Analysis by Type of Organization MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS Chapter Overview Merger and Acquisition Models Gene Therapy: Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis by Year of Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis by Type of Mergers and Acquisitions Regional Analysis Continent-wise Distribution Intercontinental and Intracontinental Deals Country-wise Distribution Analysis by Key Value Drivers Analysis by Key Value Drivers and Year of Acquisition Analysis by Phase of Development of the Acquired Company’s Product Analysis by Therapeutic Area FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Types of Funding Funding and Investment Analysis Analysis by Number of Funding Instances Analysis by Amount Invested Analysis by Type of Funding Analysis by Amount Invested across Different Types of Therapies Regional Analysis by Amount Invested Most Active Players Key Investors Analysis by Stage of Development Concluding Remarks COST PRICE ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Gene Therapy Market: Factors Contributing to the Price of Gene Therapies Gene Therapy Market: Pricing Models On the Basis of Associated Product / Component Costs On the Basis of Competition On the Basis of Patient Segment On the Basis of Opinions of Industry Experts BIG PHARMA PLAYERS: ANALYSIS OF GENE THERAPY RELATED INITIATIVES Chapter Overview Top Pharmaceutical Companies Analysis by Therapeutic Area Analysis by Type of Vector Used Analysis by Type of Modification Analysis by Type of Gene Therapy Other Big Pharma Players



For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/gene-therapy-market-3rd-edition-2019-2030/268.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]