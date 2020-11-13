Bispecific antibody therapeutics represent a transformative approach to modern treatment; over the years, this upcoming class of ‘two-target’ artificially engineered drugs have generated significant enthusiasm within the medical science community

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market (4th Edition), 2020-2030.”

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these therapeutics over the next decade. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of drug developers engaged in the development of bispecific antibody therapeutics.

A comprehensive analysis of novel technology platforms that are either currently available or being developed for the generation of bispecific antibody therapeutics.

Detailed profiles of marketed and clinical stage (phase II and phase III) bispecific antibody therapeutics.

Key takeaways from the bispecific antibody therapeutics pipeline.

An analysis of the initiatives of big biopharma players engaged in this domain.

An analysis of recent partnerships and collaboration agreements inked in bispecific antibody therapeutics domain.

A review on the key steps involved and challenges associated with the manufacturing of bispecific antibodies.

A clinical trial analysis of ongoing and planned studies related to bispecific antibody therapeutics.

A review of the key promotional strategies that have been adopted by the developers of the marketed bispecific antibodies.

A discussion on important, industry-specific trends, key market drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Target Disease Indication

Autoimmune Disorders

Eye Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Hematological Malignancies

Infectious Diseases

Inflammatory Disorders

Skin Disorders

Mechanism of Action

Cytokines Retargeting / Neutralization

Dual Ligands Blocking

T-cell Retargeting / Activation

Others

Target Antigens

CD3 x CD19

CD30 x CD16A

Factor IXa x Factor X

IL-1α x IL-1β

IL-13 x IL-4

IL-17A x Albumin

IL-17A x IL-17F

Psl x PcrV

TNF-α x HAS

VEGF-A x ANG2

Others

Antibody Format

Asymmetric

Fragments

Symmetric

Others

Key Geographical Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Transcripts of interviews held with the following senior level representatives of stakeholder companies:

Martin Steiner (Chief Executive Officer, Synimmune)

Ludger Große-Hovest (Chief Scientific Officer, Synimmune)

Jane Dancer (Chief Business Officer, F-Star)

Siobhan Pomeroy (Senior Director, Business Development, Cytom X)

Yinjue Wang (Associate Director, Process Development, Innovent Biologics)

Key companies covered in the report

Amgen

Ablynx

AbbVie

Affibody

Affimed

Alphamab

AstraZeneca

Avillion

Chugai Pharmaceuticals

Eddingpharm

GSK

Merck

Merus

Roche

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Taisho Pharmaceuticals

Zymeworks

